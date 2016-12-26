Leicester 0-2 Everton: Mirallas, Lukaku beat banged up Foxes

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Mirallas opens scoring

Lukaku scores late on

Leicester 3 points off bottom three

Everton beat Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day as the reigning champs slumped further towards the relegation zone.

Two second half goals from Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku did the damage as Leicester missed the suspended trio of Jamie Vardy, Christian Fuchs and Robert Huth badly.

With the win Everton moves on to 26 points for the season, while Leicester stay on 17 points and are just three points above the relegation zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It was an even start at Leicester and buoyed by his late equalizer at Stoke last time out, Daniel Amartey lashed an effort on goal which Joel Robles saved down low.

Damarai Gray then drilled an effort just wide as Everton struggled to get going against the Foxes.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Everton forced the issue as half time arrived but Leicester’s much-changed defense held firm. For now.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the 52nd minute Leicester were behind as Mirallas latched onto a ball over the top and his low finished took a slight deflection off Marcin Wasilewski and in. 1-0 to the Toffees.

7 – Romelu Lukaku has scored seven of Everton’s 11 Premier League away goals this season (64%). Reliant. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

Everton were buoyed by the opener and looked much more comfortable but Leicester made some subs and Leonardo Ulloa sent a header in on goal which Robles saved well.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Late on Lukaku set up Idrissa Gueye but he somehow put the ball over the bar from close-range but Lukaku did it himself in the closing stages as he ran at Leicester’s defense and finished to secure the 2-0 win.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports