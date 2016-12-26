Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland: Red Devils on a roll

Blind opens scoring

Zlatan doubles lead

Four wins in a row for United

Manchester United is on a roll right now as they brushed aside Sunderland to win 3-1 at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

United’s fourth-straight win in the Premier League came courtesy of Daley Blind‘s first half strike and then goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a wonder strike from Henrikh Mkhitaryan made it 3-0. Fabio Borini scored a stunner of his own to make it 3-1 but it was nothing more than a consolation as David Moyes‘ side were outplayed on his return to United.

With the win United moves to within one point of the top four as they have 33 points, while Sunderland remains in the relegation zone on 14 points.

United started the brighter of the two teams but Sunderland had the best chance of the early stages via a free kick.

After Victor Anichebe was brought down, Patrick Van Aanholt lashed a powerful effort at goal which David De Gea pushed away.

Paul Pogba then went close to opening the scoring as his shot deflected off Sebastian Larsson and clipped the post. At the other end Jermain Defoe clipped in a wonderful ball but Anichebe couldn’t sort his feet out and the chance came and went.

3 – All three of Paul Pogba's Premier League assists have resulted in Zlatan Ibrahimovic goals. Link. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

Before half time Zlatan headed down for Pogba but his volleyed effort was just over following a defensive mix up from Sunderland and soon after United went ahead. Zlatan held the ball up and waited for a run and Blind obliged as he powered forward from left back and drilled home. 1-0 to the Red Devils.

United pushed for a second early in the second half with Zlatan off target but Sunderland hung in there.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan came on and curled an effort just wide, while Pogba poked an effort goalwards which the impressive Jordan Pickford saved. Pickford denied Zlatan moments later with an excellent save down low as United pushed to finish the Black Cats off.

Then came a flurry of late goals to liven up this Boxing Day clash.

Zlatan latched on to Pogba’s through ball and finished calmly to make it 2-0 and then Mkhitaryan produced a moment of magic to make it 3-0 before Borini’s wonder strike made it 3-1. Phew. What a finish.

United keeps rolling.

