Premier League Roundup: Powers surge, including history-chasing Chelsea

Four of the Premier League’s Top Six have already claimed their three points before Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur play their festive midweek games.
That’s headlined by rampant Chelsea, winners of a dozen-straight games, and red-hot Manchester United.
[ MORE: Why Boxing Day matters to PL ]
West Ham stayed hot, too, while Sam Allardyce had his debut as Crystal Palace boss, Burnley scored a sweet winner, and champs Leicester lost yet again.
Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland — RECAP
- VIDEO: Fans sing late George Michael’s Christmas song
- WATCH: Borini’s volley | Mkhi’s Goal of Year contender
- MORE: Mourinho talks Zlatan, Mkhitaryan, Rooney
United keeps making distance on the field while chasing the five teams ahead of it on the table. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal and an assist, Paul Pogba hooked up the Swede, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a wonderful — albeit offside — goal of the year contender before Fabio Borini gave the visitors minor pride in an unhappy return for David Moyes to Old Trafford.
Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth — RECAP
- CONTE: Winning run keeps target on our backs
- WATCH: Pedro’s charming chip
Wow. Antonio Conte‘s Blues have now won 12-straight, a new club record, and can match Arsenal’s all-time PL win streak of 14 (across two seasons) if they beat Stoke on Dec. 31 and Tottenham on Jan. 4 and will also set a single-season record for most PL consecutive wins. Pedro scored twice, and Eden Hazard converted a penalty kick in the win.
Hull City 0-3 Manchester City — RECAP
The Tigers hung tough, but Man City was too much in the end. A trio of second half goals began with a Yaya Toure penalty won by Raheem Sterling. Then Kelechi Iheanacho tapped one home before Raheem Sterling forced Hull into an own goal.
Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion — RECAP
Tony Pulis‘ Baggies were at their defensive best until Olivier Giroud got the better of Gareth McAuley to loop Mesut Ozil’s cross over Ben Foster.
Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough — RECAP
There was a lone moment of brilliance, but Andre Gray‘s finish of a Sam Vokes‘ flick was well worth the wait for the home fans at Turf Moor. Goalkeeper Tom Heaton was again strrong for the Clarets.
Swansea City 1-4 West Ham United — RECAP
- BRADLEY: Swansea “its own worst enemy”
- MORE: Red Bull bids for Hammers?
Bob Bradley‘s inadequate defensive talent isn’t getting the job done, and it’s hard to defend anything about Swans’ PL-worst 41 goals allowed. Meanwhile, Slaven Bilic‘s Irons are finally performing up to expectations. Andre Ayew and Andy Carroll are among the goal scorers for West Ham.
Leicester City 0-2 Everton — RECAP
- RANIERI: “Nothing is right” for struggling Foxes
- MORE: Vardy wears Vardy mask
Kevin Mirallas capitalized on some poor Leicester defending before Romelu Lukaku nailed the coffin shut on the King Power Stadium’s hopes for a happy Boxing Day.
Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace — RECAP
A Troy Deeney PK denied Sam Allardyce a debut win as Crystal Palace boss. Yohan Cabaye gave the Eagles an early lead, as Andros Townsend and Mathieu Flamini earned starts under Allarduce.