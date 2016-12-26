Report: Red Bull eye $245 million bid for West Ham United

“Red Bull West Ham United” is a bit of a mouthful.

But reports from the Sun newspaper suggest that Red Bull want to invest or buy Premier League side West Ham United.

[ MORE: Mourinho unfazed by pressure ]

The energy drink company based in Austria have bought several soccer teams across the globe and it has been rumored for some time now that they’re looking to buy a club in the Premier League.

Per the report, Red Bull is said to be very intrigued with West Ham’s new London Stadium as the 60,000 capacity venue is at the heart of a massive new development in Stratford in East London. With fans upset at current owners David Gold, David Sullivan and Karen Brady, maybe the trio will sell up, move on and make a big profit.

However, a report from the BBC states that West Ham’s owners are not interested in currently selling the club.

More likely to be the case, if any deal is made between the two parties, is a huge cash injection from Red Bull to the Hammers and they could become major shareholders. Per the report, UEFA rules currently mean they cannot own another team outright in Europe as they already own Leipzig in Germany and Salzburg in Austria. However, with the Pozzo family owning Watford, Udinese and Granada, there are ways around this and the UEFA ruling means that if West Ham were to qualify for European competitions and so did Salzburg and Leipzig, then only one of them could compete.

With the New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig currently run by Red Bull, they have sold another team in Ghana and are trying to offload a team in Brazil.

RB Leipzig’s rise through the German leagues and to the top of the Bundesliga has made plenty of noise (and enemies) as Red Bull have funded their climb from the fifth-division, but they are not allowed to use their product in the club name. German soccer fans have hit out at the vast sums of money Red Bull have chucked at Leipzig but is it really any different than a wealthy foreign investor doing the same at plenty of other clubs around Europe?

Watch this space.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports