Swansea City 1-4 West Ham: Bradley’s nightmare continues

Ayew, Reid, Antonio, Carroll score for Hammers

Llorente pulled one back

West Ham win third-straight game

Swansea City were hammered 4-1 by West Ham United on Boxing Day at the Liberty Stadium as Bob Bradley‘s nightmare continued.

The Hammers raced into a 3-0 lead with Andre Ayew, Winston Reid and Michail Antonio all scoring and even a Fernando Llorente consolation was canceled out by Andy Carroll‘s finish.

With the win West Ham move on to 22 points for the season, while Swansea remain on 12 points with seven defeats from Bradley’s 11 games in charge in the Premier League.

Borja Baston broke free but skewed his effort wide as Swansea started brightly but West Ham were soon ahead.

A ball to the back post was headed across goal by Carroll and Lukasz Fabiasnki spilled the loose ball after Cheikhou Kouyate‘s effort, with Ayew on hand to tap home on his return to Swansea.

9 – Nine of Andre Ayew's 13 goals in the Premier League have come at the Liberty Stadium. Surroundings. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

1-0 to the Hammers. Nightmare start for Bob Bradley’s side.

West Ham almost went 2-0 u soon after as Dimitri Payet‘s cross was flicked on by Ayew by Michail Antonio couldn’t quite get on the end of it but the English winger was in an offside position.

Payet then drilled a low shot in on goal which Fabianski saved as Swansea couldn’t get going in the first half with Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s free kick palmed away by Darren Randolph as close as they got.

Bradley brought on Jefferson Montero and Fernando Llorente at half time but in the 50th minute West Ham doubled their lead. A Payet corner was headed home by Reid as he beat two Swansea defenders to the ball.

2-0 to the Hammers.

Wayne Routledge had a header well-saved down low by Randolph as Swansea tried to get back into the game, while Noble’s effort, via deflection, went just wide at the other end.

Randolph tipped Sigurdsson’s over the bar after Llorente’s cross as Swansea piled forward at every opportunity but that left them exposed at the back and West Ham grabbed a third goal.

A long-range shot from Havard Nordtveit was tapped home by Antonio who was all alone in the center of the box and kept onside to make it 3-0. At the other end Llorente pulled one back to make it 3-1 but then Carroll compounded Bradley’s misery to make it 4-1 as the boos rang out at the Liberty Stadium.

