Transfer rumor roundup: Allardyce wants Defoe; Coutinho to PSG?

The January transfer window opens in five days. Below are Boxing Day’s biggest transfer rumors involving clubs from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe…

Jermain Defoe will be 52 years old, and one (or both) of Harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce will still try to sign him in the January transfer window as they prepare for the final four months of that season’s relegation battle. As such, Allardyce, who’s been Crystal Palace boss for all of three days, is reportedly keen on a reunion with Defoe after the 34-year-old fired Sunderland (and Allardyce) to safety during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. David Moyes, who took over for Allardyce at Sunderland, says Defoe is not for sale. Palace currently sit one place (17th) and two points ahead of Sunderland.

With their Ligue 1 title defense in serious trouble, Paris Saint-Germain could very well open the checkbook in January as they chase a fifth straight domestic title. Philippe Coutinho is reportedly at, or near, the top of the Parisians’ winter shopping list — as he should be for any club of PSG’s stature — according to the Express. Days after spending $49 million to acquire Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg, Coutinho would likely fetch an even larger fee for Liverpool, should they even consider selling the Brazilian star. (They shouldn’t.)

Manolo Gabbiadini is set to leave Napoli, according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, and could be headed to Everton or Stoke City, two clubs with which the 25-year-old forward has recently been linked. Having scored just twice in 12 Serie A appearances this season, it’s been a difficult season thus far, but he did manage to score 20 goals in his first two full seasons at Napoli (60 appearances in all competitions).

