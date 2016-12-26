More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review

VIDEO: Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores incredible goal for Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2016, 11:52 AM EST

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal of the season contender for Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Whatever superlative you use to describe this goal, it won’t do it justice.

Click play on the video above to watch a moment of sheer magic from Mkhitaryan.

Sure, he was offside but the goal stood as his moment of magic put United 3-0 up against Sunderland as United eventually won 3-1 to make it four-straight wins in the Premier League.

This moment of magic from “Miki” will live long in the memory.

Premier League preview: Liverpool vs. Stoke City

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celbrate victory in the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2016, 4:22 PM EST
  • Liverpool (3rd) 9 points back of leaders Chelsea
  • Reds top scores in the PL
  • Stoke (12th) would go 9th with a win

The Premier League title race — if it’s not been won by Chelsea already — feels like it’s been whittled down to a three-horse race, with Manchester City and Liverpool quickly losing sight of the runaway leaders. Simply put, when Stoke City visit on Tuesday (Watch live, 12:15 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), is a must-win for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds. Making the issue all the more pressing, Liverpool have never lost a home, top-division game to Stoke in the two clubs’ histories (53 all-time top-division meetings at Anfield). However, Stoke were the last away side to win at Anfield (all competitions), winning 1-0 in the League Cup semifinal second leg, though Liverpool advanced to the final on penalties.

Man City’s trip to Anfield, which comes on Saturday, will almost certainly cut the chasing pack down to one. The Reds’ dramatic, late triumph over Everton in Monday’s Merseyside derby gave Klopp’s side back-to-back wins for the first time since Oct. 29 and Nov. 11. All the while, Chelsea haven’t dropped a single point, moving to a dozen victories in a row seven days later, on Boxing Day.

Joel Matip (ankle) will be unavailable once again, as will Philippe Coutinho (ankle) and Danny Ings (knee surgery) for Liverpool, while Stoke will be without Marko Arnautovic (suspension), Geoff Cameron (knee), Jack Butland (ankle) and Phil Bardsley (knee).

What they’re saying

Klopp, on the busy holiday schedule: “It is a run that could do that [end a title challenge] but I am the type of guy who thinks you can make it work the other way around. It is all the same for all the teams, or nearly all the teams. We all have to go through it and in the end the teams who use all the different situations in the best way will be top of the table.”

Mark Hughes, on Joe Allen‘s return to Anfield: “I think Joe will want to do well when he goes back there, that is natural. He has nothing to prove there though in fairness, because I know that he was appreciated there by supporters and players alike.”

Prediction

Perhaps more so than any other side in the PL, once Liverpool get rolling, they’re just about impossible to slow down. They should thrive during the upcoming congested series of fixtures, solidifying their place as Chelsea’s most legitimate title competition.

Premier League Roundup: Powers surge, including history-chasing Chelsea

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, left, and Chelsea's team manager Antonio Conte celebrate after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2016, 2:35 PM EST

Four of the Premier League’s Top Six have already claimed their three points before Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur play their festive midweek games.

That’s headlined by rampant Chelsea, winners of a dozen-straight games, and red-hot Manchester United.

West Ham stayed hot, too, while Sam Allardyce had his debut as Crystal Palace boss, Burnley scored a sweet winner, and champs Leicester lost yet again.

Manchester United 3-1 SunderlandRECAP

United keeps making distance on the field while chasing the five teams ahead of it on the table. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal and an assist, Paul Pogba hooked up the Swede, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a wonderful — albeit offside — goal of the year contender before Fabio Borini gave the visitors minor pride in an unhappy return for David Moyes to Old Trafford.

Chelsea 3-0 BournemouthRECAP

Wow. Antonio Conte‘s Blues have now won 12-straight, a new club record, and can match Arsenal’s all-time PL win streak of 14 (across two seasons) if they beat Stoke on Dec. 31 and Tottenham on Jan. 4 and will also set a single-season record for most PL consecutive wins. Pedro scored twice, and Eden Hazard converted a penalty kick in the win.

Hull City 0-3 Manchester CityRECAP

The Tigers hung tough, but Man City was too much in the end. A trio of second half goals began with a Yaya Toure penalty won by Raheem Sterling. Then Kelechi Iheanacho tapped one home before Raheem Sterling forced Hull into an own goal.

Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich AlbionRECAP

Tony Pulis‘ Baggies were at their defensive best until Olivier Giroud got the better of Gareth McAuley to loop Mesut Ozil’s cross over Ben Foster.

Burnley 1-0 MiddlesbroughRECAP

There was a lone moment of brilliance, but Andre Gray‘s finish of a Sam Vokes‘ flick was well worth the wait for the home fans at Turf Moor. Goalkeeper Tom Heaton was again strrong for the Clarets.

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Bob Bradley‘s inadequate defensive talent isn’t getting the job done, and it’s hard to defend anything about Swans’ PL-worst 41 goals allowed. Meanwhile, Slaven Bilic‘s Irons are finally performing up to expectations. Andre Ayew and Andy Carroll are among the goal scorers for West Ham.

Leicester City 0-2 EvertonRECAP

Kevin Mirallas capitalized on some poor Leicester defending before Romelu Lukaku nailed the coffin shut on the King Power Stadium’s hopes for a happy Boxing Day.

Watford 1-1 Crystal PalaceRECAP

A Troy Deeney PK denied Sam Allardyce a debut win as Crystal Palace boss. Yohan Cabaye gave the Eagles an early lead, as Andros Townsend and Mathieu Flamini earned starts under Allarduce.

Hull City 0-3 Manchester City: Tigers outclassed

Manchester City's Bacary Sagna, front, and Hull City's Dieumerci Mbokani battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull, England, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
Danny Lawson/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2016, 2:07 PM EST
  • Sterling draws 2nd half penalty
  • Yaya Toure converts PK
  • Iheanacho scores
  • Hull concede late own goal

Yaya Toure converted a Raheem Sterling won penalty in the 72nd minute, sending Man City back into second place in the Premier League table after a 3-0 win over Hull City at the KC Stadium on Monday.

Kevin De Bruyne slid a ball to David Silva, who found substitute Kelechi Iheanacho for an insurance goal in the 78th minute. Sterling then prodded Curtis Davies into an own goal for the final score line.

City is now 7 points behind Chelsea and two points ahead of Liverpool, which plays Stoke City on Tuesday.

Hull City sits 20th, behind Swansea City on goal differential and four points shy of 17th place Crystal Palace.

Man City lost starting center back John Stones after just 17 minutes, as the Englishman’s up-and-down debut season in Manchester fell victim to a leg injury. Aleksandar Kolarov replaced him.

Silva dribbled up the middle to curl a low shot. David Marshall saved it, but the amount of room given to the Spanish attacker was surprising.

Hull’s tactics, understandably, were to hope for a hit on the counter. Robert Snodgrass had a rare chance on a 44th minute free kick, but his pass was too shallow to beat the City line. Another one came just after the break, and was perfect service if not for the Tigers’ runs.

The second half began with a lively Kevin De Bruyne, and he whipped a shot off the near post as Man City looked to break through and snare an opener.

Snodgrass’ service remained strong on a 58th minute free kick that went out for a corner. Bacary Sagna cleared that off the line when Claudio Bravo went a-wandering off the line and didn’t claim the ball.

Hull wasn’t done, and the game looked almost up for grabs as the game edged past the hour mark. Kevin De Bruyne had another chance to finish flash wide of the near post.

Iheanacho had a weaker effort snared by Marshall at the back post as the game neared its final 20 minutes.

Andrew Robertson chopped down Sterling in the 72nd minute, and Toure stepped to the spot to finish with vigor.

De Bruyne then spotted Silva on the right, who hit a pass in front of the spot for a streaking Iheanacho to pass behind Marshall.

VIDEO: Fans sing George Michael’s “Last Christmas” at Old Trafford

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2016, 2:00 PM EST

In the second half of Manchester United’s 3-1 win against Sunderland at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, fans saluted singer George Michael who passed away on Christmas Day.

Fans sung his hit “Last Christmas” in the stands as the English icon will be sadly missed.

Sunderland’s fans appeared to have changed the words of the song to honor their young fan Bradley Lowery who has been battling cancer with the latest diagnosis saying the rare form of cancer was terminal.

Click play on the video above to hear the chant.