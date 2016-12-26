More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review

VIDEO: Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores incredible goal for Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2016, 11:52 AM EST

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal of the season contender for Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Whatever superlative you use to describe this goal, it won’t do it justice.

[ RECAP: United win 3-1

Click play on the video above to watch a moment of sheer magic from Mkhitaryan.

Sure, he was offside but the goal stood as his moment of magic put United 3-0 up against Sunderland as United eventually won 3-1 to make it four-straight wins in the Premier League.

This moment of magic from “Miki” will live long in the memory.

VIDEO: Watch Fabio Borini’s stunning volley

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2016, 1:38 PM EST

In all the justified madness surrounding Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s wonder goal, we all forgot about Fabio Borini’s stunning strike at the other end moment later.

We shouldn’t. It was a beauty in its own right.

[ MORE: Mourinho reflects on win

With United 3-0 up after Mkhitaryan’s mind-blowing back heel finish (watch that in full, here) Old Trafford somewhat shrugged its shoulders when Sundrland’s Italian forward hammered home a beautiful volley into the top corner to make it 3-1.

It was a sublime consolation goal worthy of seeing again.

Click play on the video above to do just that as Borini’s strike would’ve usually been the headline moment in any game.

Mkhitaryan’s magic meant it somehow got lost in a shuffle of awesomeness.

Frustrated Ranieri after another Leicester loss: “Nothing is right”

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Claudio Ranieri, Manager of Leicester City looks on during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2016, 1:34 PM EST

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is in an interesting position when it comes to the demise of 2016.

The first half of the year was among the most memorable runs in Premier League history, while the second has been anything but when it comes to domestic achievements.

[ RECAP: Leicester City 0-2 Everton ]

The 2015-16 champions remain just three points clear of the drop zone after a 2-0 home loss to Everton on Monday. Despite their progress into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League, Ranieri will likely be happy to turn the page on 2016 after Saturday’s visit from surging West Ham.

From the BBC:

“Nothing is right, nothing is easy but we must continue to work hard and be very attentive in the little detail. Only the little details make us down. We have to react as soon as possible. We have to work and react that is our medicine. We will try to do our best again.

“What a year. Everything was right for the first six months and now everything is wrong. We have to fight.”

West Ham ends Leicester’s 2016, and January sees Middlesbrough, Chelsea, Southampton, and Burnley in addition to an FA Cup tilt against Everton. Will they right the ship in early 2017?

Under-fire Bob Bradley on Swansea: “We are our own worst enemy”

SWANSEA, WALES - DECEMBER 26: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and West Ham United at Liberty Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2016, 1:20 PM EST

Bob Bradley looked dejected on the sidelines on Boxing Day.

Rightly so.

[ RECAP: Swans hammered 4-1

The American coach watched on as his Swansea City side put in another dreadful defensive display as they lost 4-1 to West Ham United on Monday to deepen their relegation fears.

With Bradley, 58, under pressure to deliver wins the home fans began to turn on him and the new American owners at the Liberty Stadium.

All is not well in South Wales as Bradley has now lost seven times in his first 11 games in charge of the Swans.

“That was a tough afternoon in all ways,” Bradley said. “You saw a team who have gone through a period where nothing goes right and today was more of the same. At the moment we are our own worst enemy. No matter what we do, we seem to put ourselves in terrible spots, and getting away from that is hard work.”

Bradley is spot on.

So many of the goals Swansea has conceded since he took charge have been preventable and that was again the case against West Ham.

Lukasz Fabianski spilled the ball and Andre Ayew put West Ham ahead, then Winston Reid headed home from a set piece, Michail Antonio made the most of Swansea’s defense being slow to get out for the third goal and Andy Carroll then peeled away to the back post to score the fourth.

With the Swans now having the worst defense in the Premier League and conceding more goals than any other team since Bradley arrived in October, the fans have turned on the New Jersey native.

He knows they must work hard to win them back.

“After 18 games we are in a very difficult position, but that leaves us 20 games to fight to stay up and to win back the supporters,” Bradley admitted. “We all heard the response in the stadium today. It doesn’t feel good, but sometimes in football you have to fight when everything is going against you. There’s no magic formula for turning things around other than not giving up and working hard to try to find a way.”

That said, the former U.S. men’s national team coach is not giving up even though he admits the latest defeat was nowhere near good enough.

“I understood this was a difficult situation when I came here. I said then I would fight every day to do the job and I continue to be fully committed to doing that,” Bradley said. “I believe in my work. I believe in the message I give to the players. Having said that, there’s no getting around the fact that when things are going against you, when the margins are so small, it is difficult. In certain moments in football, a play can go against you. It’s the ability to handle it when that happens that has to be what our players are about.

” When we go down in a game, we have to roll up our sleeves and believe. But I don’t make excuses. After a game like that, I take responsibility. It’s not good enough. We have to look at each other and say that in the second half, when we had the opportunity to fight back, we were not able to it.”

January 1 can’t some soon enough as Bradley needs defensive reinforcements.

Swansea’s game against Bournemouth on Dec. 31 will be huge in deciding not only his future but that of the Swans as they continue to battle against the drop.

Mourinho on Zlatan’s future, Mkhitaryan wonder goal, Rooney injury

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2016, 1:03 PM EST

Jose Mourinho will be a happy man on Boxing Day.

[ RECAP: United win 3-1

His Manchester United side is now just one point off the top four in the Premier League as they continued to gel and look threatening in attack.

Goals from Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a sublime strike from Henrikh Mkhitaryan eased United to a 3-1 victory as Mourinho’s boys have now won four-straight games in the Premier League and have lost just once in their last 10 outings.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Speaking after the game, Mourinho confirmed that there was some bad news as captain Wayne Rooney missed the game through injury and is unlikely to feature against Middlesbrough on Dec. 31 at Old Trafford.

“Let’s see if it is possible. I am not so sure about it,” Mourinho said of Rooney’s injury. “I hope so but I have my doubts. Muscle injury. Deep muscle.”

On the performance itself, United’s manager wasn’t too impressed with the first half display but was pleased with a fourth-straight win.

“I think we did not play well first half. David [Moyes] and Sunderland deserved credit for our bad first half,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “I wasn’t happy with the way we were playing. We were a bit lucky to be 1-0 in front. In the second half we were strong. The second goal arrived late because we did more than enough to score the second and third goal and kill the game. Three important points. Four matches and 12 points, that’s what we need.”

As for Mkhitaryan, he delivered a moment of sheer genius in the second half as the Armenian playmaker marked his return from injury with a mind-blowing back heel goal at full stretch.

Mourinho was impressed.

“It was beautiful. Absolutely beautiful. It was a pity it was the third goal in a game and not a phenomenal goal in a game to win a great match. That would be in Man United history,” Mourinho said. “It is good for him. He was playing really well. He had that injury that stopped his evolution but then he comes back and I think he plays 25 minutes and well and shows that he is ready to be back to the level that himself he creates expectations for all of us because we expect great things.”

With Zlatan playing the ball behind him, Mkhitaryan launched himself towards goal and flicked the ball into the top corner with his back heel. Here’s what he thought about it as he confirmed he has is feeling fit and ready to contribute even more.

“I was expecting the ball in front of me but I was already in front so I go the ball behind me. The only thing I could do was the chance to hit with the back heel. I did. And I succeed,” Mkhitaryan said, modestly.

Mourinho also confirmed that a deal basically been agreed for Ibrahimovic to stay at United for another season (Zlatan’s agent has suggested as much earlier in the day) as the Swedish striker scored eight goals in his last seven PL games and took his tally to 17 goals in 26 games in a United shirt.

“It is activated in his brain and in my decisions and in the owners and the board, no problem,” Mourinho said.

All in all, a very merry Christmas for Mourinho and Co.