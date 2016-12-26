More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
WATFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Sam Allardyce, manager of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Watford and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on December 26, 2016 in Watford, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace: Deeney denies Allardyce debut win

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2016, 9:26 AM EST
  • Cabaye gave Palace lead
  • Benteke has PK saved
  • Deeney equalizes with PK

Watford and Crystal Palace played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road on Monday as they kicked off the Boxing Day festivities in the Premier League.

In his first game in charge of Palace, Sam Allardyce‘s side started brightly and went ahead via Yohan Cabaye but then Christian Benteke missed a penalty kick before half time. In the second half Watford had no problems converting from the spot as captain Troy Deeney scored his landmark 100th goal for the Hornets.

With the point Watford moves on to 22 points for the season, while Palace moves on to 16 points in their battle against relegation.

Early on Daryl Janmaat had to go off injured at right wing back and was replaced by Juan Zuniga and then inside the opening 15 minutes Valron Behrami also had to come off through injury and Troy Deeney came on.

Palace looked the more dangerous side early on with Wilfried Zaha lively on the left flank. Cabaye then went close as Benteke’s mazy run saw the ball fall to him but it went wide.

Moments later Cabaye made no mistake as a surging run from Andros Townsend teed up the Frenchman and he tucked home the first goal of the Allardyce era into the far post. 1-0 to Palace.

Before half time Palace had a glorious chance to go 2-0 up as Benteke was brought down in the box by Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes and a penalty kick was awarded but Gomes wasn’t shown a red card. Benteke stepped up with his trademark slow run up but Gomes guessed the right way and easily stopped his PK.

A golden opportunity wasted for Palace.

In the second half Watford improve, drastically, with Odion Ighalo dragging an effort wide and Palace looking increasingly shaky in defense as Allardyce chomped on his chewing gum in an increasingly rigorous manner on the sidelines. Zuniga then skied an effort over as Watford continued to push for an equalizer.

Palace were well-organized, as you’d expect under Allardyce, but then a moment of madness from Damien Delaney handed Watford a penalty kick.

Delaney pushed Sebastian Prodl in the box and Deeney then stepped up and smashed home the penalty kick to score his 100th goal for Watford after being stuck on 99 since October. 1-1.

In the final stages Watford had the momentum and pushed hard to go ahead with Ighalo flicking a header towards goal and Adlene Guedioura forcing Wayne Hennessey into a save, but Palace held on and grabbed a point in Allardyce’s first game in charge.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Jesse Lingard of Manchester United (L) during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United at The Hawthorns on December 17, 2016 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2016, 9:20 AM EST

With six games coming your way on Monday at 10 a.m. ET you have plenty of options as to how you watch the Boxing Day madness.

First up, you can stream every game live online via the links below as Manchester United host Sunderland, Chelsea welcome Bournemouth, while Swansea and West Ham scrap in a relegation battle. Everton head to Leicester, Burnley and Middlesbrough do battle and Arsenal host West Brom at 10 a.m. ET.

All the action will also be available via “Premier League Goal Rush” in a RedZone-like format which you can watch on the NBC Sports App, on NBCSports.com and on a dedicated Premier League Extratime channel as goals from all four matches in the 10 a.m. ET window will be shown simultaneously as live look-ins occur around all the grounds in the Premier League.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Manchester United vs. Sunderland and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Sunderland – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Everton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino charged with DUI

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool is closed down by Nemanja Matic of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on May 11, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2016, 8:36 AM EST

Roberto Firmino did not have a merry Christmas.

Liverpool’s Brazilian forward, 25, was arrested in the early hours of Christmas Eve morning in the English city and charged with drink driving.

In a police statement a Merseyside police spokesperson had the following to say:

“Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, December 24 2016. Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on January 31.”

Liverpool is due to play Chelsea at Anfield on Jan. 31 so it looks like Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be without a key player for that crucial game in the title battle.

Per reports, no statement will be made by the club until the legal process has run its course.

Jose Mourinho “doesn’t feel burden” of managing Man United

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United at The Hawthorns on December 17, 2016 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2016, 8:26 AM EST

Jose Mourinho isn’t bothered about the past.

He thrives on the pressure to deliver trophies back to Manchester United.

Ahead of United’s clash with Sunderland on Boxing Day (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) there’s been plenty of talk about trying to get back to the glory days of the Sir Alx Ferguson era at Old Trafford.

Former United manager, and current Sunderland boss, David Moyes, has spoken out about the traditions of the club disappearing. Of course both Moyes and Louis Van Gaal tried and failed to make United into Premier League title challengers but Mourinho doesn’t feel United’s past success is a burden. Quite the opposite.

“I don’t feel it as a burden, I feel the great history of the club as only positive things and not negative things,” Mourinho said. “The problem is, if you have the conditions to follow that success? Then that’s a different story. One thing is having Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt, all those guys 25, 26, 27 years old; it’s another thing to have them at 30, 31, 32; another thing it doesn’t happen.

“Obviously that plays a part so there are generations and in a certain period when probably David came the situation was not so easy, it was not so easy to go in that winning direction. At the same time – and I think this is even more important – the Premier League was changing.”

There’s no doubting that the pressure on Mourinho is intense but he is being given time to rebuild United into a superpower with big money spend on Paul Pogba, plus Zlatan Ibrahimovic tempted to join him once again. It will take time to turn things around, which is something neither Moyes or LVG really got.

Moyes had nine months. Van Gaal had less than 24 months.

It remains to be seen how long Mourinho will get but his side is showing signs of vast improvement and are now just four points off the top four heading into Boxing Day. You’d imagine Mourinho would get longer than both of his predecessors as he looks to deliver the glory days once again.

Watch Live: Watford vs. Crystal Palace (Lineups, Stream)

TRNAVA, SLOVAKIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Sam Allardyce manager of England looks on prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F qualifying match between Slovakia and England at City Arena on September 4, 2016 in Trnava, Slovakia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2016, 7:27 AM EST

Watford host Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on Monday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSporrs.com) to kick off the Boxing Day festivities.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Sam Allardyce will take charge of his first game at Crystal Palace after he replaced the fired Alan Pardew, while Walter Mazzarri looks to bounce back from two-straight defeats for the Hornets.

In team news Watford’s captain Troy Deeney starts on the bench, while Allardyc’s first Palace said is very similar to the XI Pardew was putting out as Mathieu Flamini comes back into the starting lineup.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prödl, Britos, Holebas; Capoue, Behrami, Guedioura; Amrabat, Ighalo, Janmaat. Subs: Pantilimon, Deeney, Cathcart, Doucouré, Zúñiga, Sinclair, Kabasele

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Dann, Delaney, Kelly; Flamini, Cabaye; Townsend, Puncheon, Zaha; Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Fryers, Mutch, Husin, Lee, Wan-Bissaka, Campbell.