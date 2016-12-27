More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool embraces Jordan Henderson of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016 in Liverpool, England.


After win, Klopp comments on Guardiola’s attendance at Anfield

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 7:58 PM EST

“They’re an outstanding side, we are not too bad. It’ll be a nice game.”

It’s little surprise that the press was very much “on to the next” after Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool handled Stoke City on Tuesday, given that the Reds next opponent is Manchester City.

That match comes Saturday, with Man City’s Pep Guardiola marching his side into Anfield to renew acquaintances with Klopp. The pair squared off eight times as managers of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

[ MORE: Examining Pep v. Klopp in Germany ]

Still, there was a lot to like from Liverpool on Tuesday, with Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, and Adam Lallana joining a Stoke own goal in leading the Reds past the Potters.

Klopp praised his team’s effort, even deflecting questions about outstanding Jordan Henderson in order to “deny” focusing on a single player.

As for Guardiola, who was in attendance at Anfield on Tuesday, the oft-quotable Klopp delivered the verbal goods when asked if it was unusual that the manager was scouting his side:

Unusual, I don’t know. I did it a lot in the past, but obviously it’s not too easy anymore because it’s more a signing hour than you can watch a game. Maybe he saw nothing. Hopefully we had no security and Pep had to write all the autographs! The game is on December 31 and whatever I say tonight can’t win it. But maybe I could say a few things that would make it a bit more difficult for us to win it, so it’s probably best I shut my mouth.

Bring on Saturday.

So… where does Swansea City turn now?

HOUSTON, TX - JUNE 21: Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann of the United States looks on prior to a 2016 Copa America Centenario Semifinal match against Argentina at NRG Stadium on June 21, 2016 in Houston, Texas.

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 8:55 PM EST

Swansea City are in dreaded company after firing Bob Bradley on Tuesday, with none of the last three clubs to fire two managers inside one Premier League season holding onto its top flight status.

[ MORE: Bob Bradley speaks to PST on firing ]

Swans have two massive matches in the next seven days, six-pointers against Crystal Palace and Hull City, with caretaker manager Alan Curtis at the helm.

After that, it’s a brutal run of matches which includes Arsenal, Liverpool, Southampton, and Manchester City.

Given the instability at the club, Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins will have a hard time convincing a big name to take the helm. Francesco Guidolin was given the job after keeping the team safe but not allowed final say on transfers, and Bradley didn’t even get one window despite leaving his job at Le Havre.

[ MORE: Firing Bradley pre-window is baffling ]

Swansea simply have to open up the war chest and their trust tree for the new boss. Another Andre Ayew or Ashley Williams cannot be sold without a tested replacement. And frankly, Swans fans should be worried that players like Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente could ask to leave the mess behind.

Already the same names are being recycled as possibilities to take the job: Welsh heroes Ryan Giggs and Chris Coleman, as well as recently fired Palace boss Alan Pardew.

It’s worth noting that, in addition to only being first chair on a caretaker basis at Manchester United, Giggs has never been in a relegation campaign as a player or coach anywhere… ever.

Coleman would be a worthwhile risk and has hero status after guiding Wales in EURO 2016, but would he leave the national team gig despite his goal of helping them to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Pardew is available and will certainly believe he could handle the job. But his penchant for leading streaky teams should probably cool Swansea’s interest. It’s big risk/reward with “Pardiola”.

Other candidates tabbed for the gig are Roy Hodgson, who could go head-to-head with fellow ex-England boss Sam Allardyce in a relegation race, and many seem to think former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett could be the man for the job.

And how about this one? Former USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann is listed by the oddsmakers as an option to replace Bradley. Surely that would also be deemed to big of a risk, as Klinsmann is another man who’s not afraid to ruffle his players and also hasn’t been involved in too many relegation skirmishes.

Then again, can’t you hear the phone calls from Wales to Germany?

“Timmy Chandler, it’s me, Jurgen… I’m getting the band back together.”

 

Klopp, Guardiola set to renew rivalry on Saturday

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester City at Bet365 Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Stoke on Trent, England.

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 7:09 PM EST

There’s still a top-half tilt remaining in the Premier League’s 18th Matchday, but feel free to peek ahead to Saturday.

That’s when a tactical rivalry will be renewed, as ex-Bundesliga star managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp link up in England for Manchester City’s visit to Liverpool.

[ MORE: Liverpool batters Stoke ]

Klopp was at Borussia Dortmund between the Summer of 2008 and the conclusion of the 2014-15 Bundesliga season. Guardiola took over Bayern Munich in 2013, facing Klopp in his first match in charge of the Bavarians: the German SuperCup.

Dortmund won that match 4-2, with now Man City man Ilkay Gundogan scoring for Klopp in the contest.

[ MORE: Man City hammers Hull ]

Klopp and Guardiola were at the helm for seven more Klassikere, and there wasn’t a draw in the bunch. Bayern won four and BVB claimed four (though the final match-up went to penalties, with Klopp’s crew prevailing in the German Cup final). Bayern won three of four league matches, but Klopp pipped Pep to hardware in three of four chances.

So Saturday’s primetime match, a 12:30 p.m. EDT tilt on NBC, will be a rubber match for two of the best minds in the game. The reverse fixture comes March 18 at the Etihad Stadium.

Their clubs are separated by a point, second and third in the Premier League.

Premier League Preview: Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Jose Fonte of Soiuthampton during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at White Hart Lane on May 08, 2016 in London, England.

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 6:20 PM EST
  • Spurs lead all-time 51W-29D-37L
  • Road teams won last season’s pair
  • Spurs 6-1-1 since 2013

A trio of former Saints lead Tottenham Hotspur into a top-half tilt at St. Mary’s on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama, and manager Mauricio Pochettino have plenty of experience in the building, something they’ll hope will help Spurs stay on the heels of the Premier League’s Top Four; Tottenham enters the day four points back of Arsenal.

[ MORE: Bob Bradley speaks to PST on firing ]

Saints are unbeaten in four, and hoping to take their game next level. Now out of the Europa League, Claude Puel‘s bunch would move seventh with a win. Those 27 points would have them six points behind Spurs and Manchester United.

Only three Premier League attacks have scored less often than Saints’ 17 goals, but only Chelsea and Spurs are stingier. This one will be a tough battle.

What they’re saying

Saints manager Claude Puel on player availability“After Everton, we will lose (Sofiane) Boufal for the Africa Cup of Nations, but for the moment this player and all the squad are in a good spirit, are fit and at a good level. I think we can make a good game against Tottenham.”

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on now healthy Jay Rodriguez: “I am happy (to see him back) because he is not only a great player, he is a top man and he is very professional. When he suffered the injury at the Etihad against Manchester City, we suffered in the same way as him. I am very happy that he is back and he has started to score goals but he will be our opponent, our enemy – I wish him all the best but it will be tough because we must defend against him and his team-mates.”

Prediction

Saints last beat Spurs at St. Mary’s in 2005, snaring just one point in four matches since that victory. Tottenham’s attack could be frustrated by Virgil Van Dijk and company, but Saints have a lot of questions in attack right now. Call it 1-1.

Mourinho: Pogba “the best midfielder in the world”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on December 26, 2016 in Manchester, England.

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 5:30 PM EST

Paul Pogba arguably looks better each week as his (re)adjustment to the Premier League continues at Manchester United.

The 23-year-old Frenchman registered an assist against Sunderland as Manchester United won its fourth-straight PL match to stretch its unbeaten league run to nine.

[ MORE: Nagbe move to Celtic off ]

Pogba was credited with just one goal in his first nine Premier League encounters, but has two goals and three assists in his last eight appearances for the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho says it shouldn’t be about numbers with Pogba, however, telling a French TV station that the player is the best midfielder in the world. In fact, he says a Ballon d’Or should be in the offing for Pogba.

Here’s Mourinho, passed along by Sky Sports:

“At the moment, if you’re not a goal scorer, you cannot win the Ballon d’Or,” Mourinho said. “But if the perception changes, then Paul can win it, because Paul is not a goal scorer.

“Paul is a midfielder who will score more and more goals, because I think he has good conditions to score goals. Paul is a midfielder, in my opinion, the best, the best in the world.”

Pogba is fantastic, and it’s intriguing to assess where he’d fall if ranked amongst the world’s best midfielders. There’s Eden Hazard, Xabi Alonso, Andres Iniesta, Miralem Pjanic, and so many more. Where would you slot Pogba?

