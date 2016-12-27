After win, Klopp comments on Guardiola’s attendance at Anfield

“They’re an outstanding side, we are not too bad. It’ll be a nice game.”
It’s little surprise that the press was very much “on to the next” after Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool handled Stoke City on Tuesday, given that the Reds next opponent is Manchester City.
That match comes Saturday, with Man City’s Pep Guardiola marching his side into Anfield to renew acquaintances with Klopp. The pair squared off eight times as managers of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
[ MORE: Examining Pep v. Klopp in Germany ]
Still, there was a lot to like from Liverpool on Tuesday, with Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, and Adam Lallana joining a Stoke own goal in leading the Reds past the Potters.
Klopp praised his team’s effort, even deflecting questions about outstanding Jordan Henderson in order to “deny” focusing on a single player.
As for Guardiola, who was in attendance at Anfield on Tuesday, the oft-quotable Klopp delivered the verbal goods when asked if it was unusual that the manager was scouting his side:
Unusual, I don’t know. I did it a lot in the past, but obviously it’s not too easy anymore because it’s more a signing hour than you can watch a game. Maybe he saw nothing. Hopefully we had no security and Pep had to write all the autographs! The game is on December 31 and whatever I say tonight can’t win it. But maybe I could say a few things that would make it a bit more difficult for us to win it, so it’s probably best I shut my mouth.
Bring on Saturday.