Bob Bradley statement on his firing by Swansea

Bob Bradley was fired by Swansea City on Tuesday, as the first-ever American coach in the Premier League lasted just 11 games in charge.

Bradley, 58, has spoken exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk moments after his firing and shared his disappointment.

Swansea won two, drew two and lost seven of his 11 PL game in charge since taking over from Francesco Guidolin in October.

“I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realized the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run. But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That’s what I’ve always told my players. Football can be cruel and to have a chance you have to be strong. I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge.”

Swansea now face Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in their next two games as they’re currently four points off safety in the PL and in real danger of relegation.

In Bradley’s final game in charge they lost 4-1 against West Ham United on Boxing Day.

