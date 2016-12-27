Either Portland or Celtic pull out of Nagbe transfer talks

Celtic will no longer try to acquire Darlington Nagbe from the Portland Timbers.
The Scottish Sun reported late last night that the Scottish giants and manager Brendan Rodgers had Nagbe at the top of their transfer wish list, but will no longer be pursuing the deal.
MLS broadcaster and former New England Revolution star Taylor Twellman says the decision was taken by Portland, who was expected to earn about $4 million from a sale.
Unfortunately, this is one of those transfer deals where neither league or club will want the egg on their face of a partner changing their mind on the deal.
The 26-year-old Nagbe has 10 caps for the USMNT, and has made 210 appearances for Portland since being drafted out of Akron. He has 28 goals and 21 assists.
- Spurs lead all-time 51W-29D-37L
- Road teams won last season’s pair
- Spurs 6-1-1 since 2013
A trio of former Saints lead Tottenham Hotspur into a top-half tilt at St. Mary’s on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama, and manager Mauricio Pochettino have plenty of experience in the building, something they’ll hope will help Spurs stay on the heels of the Premier League’s Top Four; Tottenham enters the day four points back of Arsenal.
Saints are unbeaten in four, and hoping to take their game next level. Now out of the Europa League, Claude Puel‘s bunch would move seventh with a win. Those 27 points would have them six points behind Spurs and Manchester United.
Only three Premier League attacks have scored less often than Saints’ 17 goals, but only Chelsea and Spurs are stingier. This one will be a tough battle.
What they’re saying
Saints manager Claude Puel on player availability: “After Everton, we will lose (Sofiane) Boufal for the Africa Cup of Nations, but for the moment this player and all the squad are in a good spirit, are fit and at a good level. I think we can make a good game against Tottenham.”
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on now healthy Jay Rodriguez: “I am happy (to see him back) because he is not only a great player, he is a top man and he is very professional. When he suffered the injury at the Etihad against Manchester City, we suffered in the same way as him. I am very happy that he is back and he has started to score goals but he will be our opponent, our enemy – I wish him all the best but it will be tough because we must defend against him and his team-mates.”
Prediction
Saints last beat Spurs at St. Mary’s in 2005, snaring just one point in four matches since that victory. Tottenham’s attack could be frustrated by Virgil Van Dijk and company, but Saints have a lot of questions in attack right now. Call it 1-1.
Paul Pogba arguably looks better each week as his (re)adjustment to the Premier League continues at Manchester United.
The 23-year-old Frenchman registered an assist against Sunderland as Manchester United won its fourth-straight PL match to stretch its unbeaten league run to nine.
Pogba was credited with just one goal in his first nine Premier League encounters, but has two goals and three assists in his last eight appearances for the Red Devils.
Jose Mourinho says it shouldn’t be about numbers with Pogba, however, telling a French TV station that the player is the best midfielder in the world. In fact, he says a Ballon d’Or should be in the offing for Pogba.
Here’s Mourinho, passed along by Sky Sports:
“At the moment, if you’re not a goal scorer, you cannot win the Ballon d’Or,” Mourinho said. “But if the perception changes, then Paul can win it, because Paul is not a goal scorer.
“Paul is a midfielder who will score more and more goals, because I think he has good conditions to score goals. Paul is a midfielder, in my opinion, the best, the best in the world.”
Pogba is fantastic, and it’s intriguing to assess where he’d fall if ranked amongst the world’s best midfielders. There’s Eden Hazard, Xabi Alonso, Andres Iniesta, Miralem Pjanic, and so many more. Where would you slot Pogba?
Bob Bradley was fired by Swansea City on Tuesday, as the first-ever American coach in the Premier League lasted just 11 games in charge.
Bradley, 58, has spoken exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk moments after his firing and shared his disappointment.
Swansea won two, drew two and lost seven of his 11 PL game in charge since taking over from Francesco Guidolin in October.
“I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realized the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run. But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That’s what I’ve always told my players. Football can be cruel and to have a chance you have to be strong. I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge.”
Swansea now face Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in their next two games as they’re currently four points off safety in the PL and in real danger of relegation.
In Bradley’s final game in charge they lost 4-1 against West Ham United on Boxing Day.
DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) Struggling Bundesliga side Darmstadt is taking a gamble by appointing former Germany midfielder Torsten Frings as coach in a bid to avoid relegation.
Darmstadt, bottom of the German league at the halfway stage, says the 40-year-old Frings has signed a deal to June 2018.
Club president Ruediger Fritsch refers to Frings’ experience as a player and says “that’s why we are convinced that even without great coaching experience, he will be able to fulfill the task optimally.”
Frings, previously assistant coach to Viktor Skripnik at Werder Bremen, takes over from Norbert Meier, who was fired on Dec. 5 along with sporting director Holger Fach after six straight losses. Ramon Berndroth, chief of Darmstadt’s youth academy, took over as interim coach for three more defeats.