SWANSEA, WALES - DECEMBER 26: Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea City reacts during the Premier League match between Swansea City and West Ham United at Liberty Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Firing Bradley without a transfer window is baffling

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 2:29 PM EST

After firing a manager who didn’t get much of a say in their ill-planned summer transfer window, Swansea City went next level with their man management.

They fired a manager who didn’t get a say in his players at all.

Bob Bradley has been sacked as manager of Swansea City after just 11 matches in charge of the Premier League’s Welsh outfit.

Eleven matches.

Swansea seemed forced into keeping Francesco Guidolin after he saved the club from relegation last season. Chairman Huw Jenkins kept the last word in transfers, then let Andre Ayew and Ashley Williams walk without much in the way of proper replacements (Read a take on those errors here).

That was especially true for Williams, the club’s best player last season and a leader in Wales’ surprising run deep into EURO 2016.

Bradley said he was going to “go for it” until the transfer window, and the American did that justice. While Swans defense continued to fail and gave up even more goals, Bradley’s attack doubled its production.

Updating the numbers following Swans’ 4-1 loss to West Ham on Boxing Day, this is the club’s season:

Under Guidolin
1W-1D-5L (.57 points per game)
Goals scored: 6 (.85 per)
Goals allowed: 12 (1.71 per)

Under Bradley
2W-2D-7L (.72 points per game)
Goals scored: 15 (1.36 per)
Goals allowed: 29 (2.63 per)

Guidolin’s feast-or-famine run saw a home loss to Hull City and a home draw vs. Chelsea, and was packed with tough fixtures. Though Bradley’s started with Arsenal, even more short-sighted in terms of giving a coach a good start; Then again, Guidolin was seen by the press in the building just before Bradley was introduced, a bizarre bit of organization.

Bradley’s run degenerated in the second half, at least defensively. Swans held Watford to a 0-0 and went to Everton for 1-1 before outlasting Palace 5-4. Though they’d add a blowout of Sunderland, Swans finished their run with Bradley having allowed three or more goals in five of six, thrice conceding four-plus markers.

Bradley’s firing isn’t an alien decision in the Premier League, where older managers are recycled and new names rarely get anything longer than a short leash.

But with the full acknowledgment that this is an American site, defending Bradley is a lot easier than having Swansea’s back here. After all, Swans fired Garry Monk last December and didn’t hire Guidolin until weeks into the January transfer window.

When you look at clubs who’ve made two bonafide managerial changes in recent seasons, here’s what you find:

Aston Villa (2015-16) — Tim Sherwood –> Remi Garde –> Eric Black
Fulham (2013-14) — Martin Jol –> Rene Meulensteen –> Felix Magath
Newcastle United (2008-09) — Kevin Keegan –> Joe Kinnear –> Alan Shearer
Portsmouth (2008-09) — Harry Redknapp –> Tony Adams –> Paul Hart

Of those four sides, only one carrying an asterisk stayed up: Portsmouth lost Redknapp when Spurs bought him out. Pompey finished seven points clear of the drop.

Of course, a team has to be fairly miserable to fire two managers in a season. It helps to be unorganized.

Firing Bradley isn’t a massive surprise given the financial dangers of a relegation campaign, but doing it without giving the boss a single transfer window to fix its miserable back line is shocking. Bradley was pried from another club, Le Havre, and given assurances he’d be able to fix the roster.

Change is almost a given in the Premier League, and Bradley really wasn’t given a chance. It’s easy to say that in retrospect, but hiring a man and not giving him a window to fix what ails Swansea is absolutely shocking. Unless we learn of full-scale dressing room hatred, it’s difficult to apply logic to hiring Bradley and firing him within a couple months.

Bournemouth at home and Crystal Palace away are next, and clearly the short-term thinking from the board is that a “new boss boost” could help them take points from perceived relegation opponents (Nevermind that Bradley oversaw “six-point” wins over Sunderland and Palace, losing to Boro and drawing Watford).

But what comes after that, when the fixtures go Arsenal home, Liverpool away, Southampton home, Man City away? With this back line, is life going to get any better?

If so, and it happens without a full overhaul of the defense, then the egg’s on our face. We’re just not expecting to need any towels.

Premier League Preview: Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Jose Fonte of Soiuthampton during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at White Hart Lane on May 08, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 6:20 PM EST
  • Spurs lead all-time 51W-29D-37L
  • Road teams won last season’s pair
  • Spurs 6-1-1 since 2013

A trio of former Saints lead Tottenham Hotspur into a top-half tilt at St. Mary’s on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama, and manager Mauricio Pochettino have plenty of experience in the building, something they’ll hope will help Spurs stay on the heels of the Premier League’s Top Four; Tottenham enters the day four points back of Arsenal.

Saints are unbeaten in four, and hoping to take their game next level. Now out of the Europa League, Claude Puel‘s bunch would move seventh with a win. Those 27 points would have them six points behind Spurs and Manchester United.

Only three Premier League attacks have scored less often than Saints’ 17 goals, but only Chelsea and Spurs are stingier. This one will be a tough battle.

What they’re saying

Saints manager Claude Puel on player availability“After Everton, we will lose (Sofiane) Boufal for the Africa Cup of Nations, but for the moment this player and all the squad are in a good spirit, are fit and at a good level. I think we can make a good game against Tottenham.”

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on now healthy Jay Rodriguez: “I am happy (to see him back) because he is not only a great player, he is a top man and he is very professional. When he suffered the injury at the Etihad against Manchester City, we suffered in the same way as him. I am very happy that he is back and he has started to score goals but he will be our opponent, our enemy – I wish him all the best but it will be tough because we must defend against him and his team-mates.”

Prediction

Saints last beat Spurs at St. Mary’s in 2005, snaring just one point in four matches since that victory. Tottenham’s attack could be frustrated by Virgil Van Dijk and company, but Saints have a lot of questions in attack right now. Call it 1-1.

Mourinho: Pogba “the best midfielder in the world”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on December 26, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 5:30 PM EST

Paul Pogba arguably looks better each week as his (re)adjustment to the Premier League continues at Manchester United.

The 23-year-old Frenchman registered an assist against Sunderland as Manchester United won its fourth-straight PL match to stretch its unbeaten league run to nine.

Pogba was credited with just one goal in his first nine Premier League encounters, but has two goals and three assists in his last eight appearances for the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho says it shouldn’t be about numbers with Pogba, however, telling a French TV station that the player is the best midfielder in the world. In fact, he says a Ballon d’Or should be in the offing for Pogba.

Here’s Mourinho, passed along by Sky Sports:

“At the moment, if you’re not a goal scorer, you cannot win the Ballon d’Or,” Mourinho said. “But if the perception changes, then Paul can win it, because Paul is not a goal scorer.

“Paul is a midfielder who will score more and more goals, because I think he has good conditions to score goals. Paul is a midfielder, in my opinion, the best, the best in the world.”

Pogba is fantastic, and it’s intriguing to assess where he’d fall if ranked amongst the world’s best midfielders. There’s Eden Hazard, Xabi Alonso, Andres Iniesta, Miralem Pjanic, and so many more. Where would you slot Pogba?

Either Portland or Celtic pull out of Nagbe transfer talks

Darlington Nagbe, Portland Timbers FC
AP Photo/Don Ryan
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 4:36 PM EST

Celtic will no longer try to acquire Darlington Nagbe from the Portland Timbers.

The Scottish Sun reported late last night that the Scottish giants and manager Brendan Rodgers had Nagbe at the top of their transfer wish list, but will no longer be pursuing the deal.

MLS broadcaster and former New England Revolution star Taylor Twellman says the decision was taken by Portland, who was expected to earn about $4 million from a sale.

Unfortunately, this is one of those transfer deals where neither league or club will want the egg on their face of a partner changing their mind on the deal.

The 26-year-old Nagbe has 10 caps for the USMNT, and has made 210 appearances for Portland since being drafted out of Akron. He has 28 goals and 21 assists.

Bob Bradley statement on his firing by Swansea

SWANSEA, WALES - DECEMBER 26: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and West Ham United at Liberty Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 27, 2016, 3:15 PM EST

Bob Bradley was fired by Swansea City on Tuesday, as the first-ever American coach in the Premier League lasted just 11 games in charge.

Bradley, 58, has spoken exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk moments after his firing and shared his disappointment.

Swansea won two, drew two and lost seven of his 11 PL game in charge since taking over from Francesco Guidolin in October.

“I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realized the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run. But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That’s what I’ve always told my players. Football can be cruel and to have a chance you have to be strong. I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge.”

Swansea now face Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in their next two games as they’re currently four points off safety in the PL and in real danger of relegation.

In Bradley’s final game in charge they lost 4-1 against West Ham United on Boxing Day.

