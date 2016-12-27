More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review

Liverpool 4-1 Stoke: Reds regain second spot after complete performance

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedDec 27, 2016, 2:10 PM EST

Liverpool regained the second spot in the Premier League on Tuesday after defeating Stoke City, 4-1, at Anfield.

Stoke held the lead early on but goals from four different contributors helped the Reds get back on pace as the hosts captured a convincing three points against the Potters.

[ MORE: Swansea mulls Bradley sacking after two wins in 11 matches ]

Daniel Sturridge scored less than a minute after entering the pitch for the Reds, also marking his first goal of the PL season in the 70th minute.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The third goal came just prior to the hour mark when Giannelli Imbula scored an own goal. The Stoke defender was forced into a difficult position when Divock Origi‘s low cross into the path of Sadio Mane was guided goalward by Imbula.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

The Potters put up a good fight in the opening half, but Liverpool managed to pull out a pair of finishes in the final 10 minutes of the stanza to take the lead going into the break.

Roberto Firmino smacked a wicked shot off both posts before it trickled over the line in the 44th minute to give the Reds the lead after Adam Lallana scored nine minutes prior.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool gives instructions to Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Lallana notched his seventh goal of the season in the 35th minute when the Englishman received the ball from Mane with a tight angle to shoot, before powering his shot past Lee Grant to equalize at 1-1.

While the hosts dominated much of the early opportunities in the match, it was Stoke that took the lead on 12 minutes.

After a well-timed move forward, Jonathan Walters scored the opener by powering his near-post header past goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, despite the Belgian getting a touch to the effort.

Mignolet did his best to avenge the mistake just seven minutes later when the shot-stopper kept Joe Allen off the scoresheet from close range.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The Reds nearly found an equalizer in the 24th minute when Firmino smashed a shot goalward that was cleared off the line by a stationary Peter Crouch.

Premier League Preview: Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Jose Fonte of Soiuthampton during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at White Hart Lane on May 08, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 6:20 PM EST
  • Spurs lead all-time 51W-29D-37L
  • Road teams won last season’s pair
  • Spurs 6-1-1 since 2013

A trio of former Saints lead Tottenham Hotspur into a top-half tilt at St. Mary’s on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama, and manager Mauricio Pochettino have plenty of experience in the building, something they’ll hope will help Spurs stay on the heels of the Premier League’s Top Four; Tottenham enters the day four points back of Arsenal.

[ MORE: Bob Bradley speaks to PST on firing ]

Saints are unbeaten in four, and hoping to take their game next level. Now out of the Europa League, Claude Puel‘s bunch would move seventh with a win. Those 27 points would have them six points behind Spurs and Manchester United.

Only three Premier League attacks have scored less often than Saints’ 17 goals, but only Chelsea and Spurs are stingier. This one will be a tough battle.

What they’re saying

Saints manager Claude Puel on player availability“After Everton, we will lose (Sofiane) Boufal for the Africa Cup of Nations, but for the moment this player and all the squad are in a good spirit, are fit and at a good level. I think we can make a good game against Tottenham.”

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on now healthy Jay Rodriguez: “I am happy (to see him back) because he is not only a great player, he is a top man and he is very professional. When he suffered the injury at the Etihad against Manchester City, we suffered in the same way as him. I am very happy that he is back and he has started to score goals but he will be our opponent, our enemy – I wish him all the best but it will be tough because we must defend against him and his team-mates.”

Prediction

Saints last beat Spurs at St. Mary’s in 2005, snaring just one point in four matches since that victory. Tottenham’s attack could be frustrated by Virgil Van Dijk and company, but Saints have a lot of questions in attack right now. Call it 1-1.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Mourinho: Pogba “the best midfielder in the world”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on December 26, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 5:30 PM EST

Paul Pogba arguably looks better each week as his (re)adjustment to the Premier League continues at Manchester United.

The 23-year-old Frenchman registered an assist against Sunderland as Manchester United won its fourth-straight PL match to stretch its unbeaten league run to nine.

[ MORE: Nagbe move to Celtic off ]

Pogba was credited with just one goal in his first nine Premier League encounters, but has two goals and three assists in his last eight appearances for the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho says it shouldn’t be about numbers with Pogba, however, telling a French TV station that the player is the best midfielder in the world. In fact, he says a Ballon d’Or should be in the offing for Pogba.

Here’s Mourinho, passed along by Sky Sports:

“At the moment, if you’re not a goal scorer, you cannot win the Ballon d’Or,” Mourinho said. “But if the perception changes, then Paul can win it, because Paul is not a goal scorer.

“Paul is a midfielder who will score more and more goals, because I think he has good conditions to score goals. Paul is a midfielder, in my opinion, the best, the best in the world.”

Pogba is fantastic, and it’s intriguing to assess where he’d fall if ranked amongst the world’s best midfielders. There’s Eden Hazard, Xabi Alonso, Andres Iniesta, Miralem Pjanic, and so many more. Where would you slot Pogba?

Follow @NicholasMendola

Either Portland or Celtic pull out of Nagbe transfer talks

Darlington Nagbe, Portland Timbers FC
AP Photo/Don Ryan
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 4:36 PM EST

Celtic will no longer try to acquire Darlington Nagbe from the Portland Timbers.

The Scottish Sun reported late last night that the Scottish giants and manager Brendan Rodgers had Nagbe at the top of their transfer wish list, but will no longer be pursuing the deal.

[ MORE: Bob Bradley speaks to PST on firing ]

MLS broadcaster and former New England Revolution star Taylor Twellman says the decision was taken by Portland, who was expected to earn about $4 million from a sale.

Unfortunately, this is one of those transfer deals where neither league or club will want the egg on their face of a partner changing their mind on the deal.

The 26-year-old Nagbe has 10 caps for the USMNT, and has made 210 appearances for Portland since being drafted out of Akron. He has 28 goals and 21 assists.

[ MORE: Firing Bradley without transfer window is baffling ]

Follow @NicholasMendola

Bob Bradley statement on his firing by Swansea

SWANSEA, WALES - DECEMBER 26: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and West Ham United at Liberty Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 27, 2016, 3:15 PM EST

Bob Bradley was fired by Swansea City on Tuesday, as the first-ever American coach in the Premier League lasted just 11 games in charge.

Bradley, 58, has spoken exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk moments after his firing and shared his disappointment.

[ MORE: Firing Bradley pre-window is baffling ]

Swansea won two, drew two and lost seven of his 11 PL game in charge since taking over from Francesco Guidolin in October.

“I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realized the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run. But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That’s what I’ve always told my players. Football can be cruel and to have a chance you have to be strong. I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge.”

Swansea now face Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in their next two games as they’re currently four points off safety in the PL and in real danger of relegation.

In Bradley’s final game in charge they lost 4-1 against West Ham United on Boxing Day.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports