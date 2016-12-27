Mourinho: Pogba “the best midfielder in the world”

Spurs lead all-time 51W-29D-37L

Road teams won last season’s pair

Spurs 6-1-1 since 2013

A trio of former Saints lead Tottenham Hotspur into a top-half tilt at St. Mary’s on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama, and manager Mauricio Pochettino have plenty of experience in the building, something they’ll hope will help Spurs stay on the heels of the Premier League’s Top Four; Tottenham enters the day four points back of Arsenal.

[ MORE: Bob Bradley speaks to PST on firing ]

Saints are unbeaten in four, and hoping to take their game next level. Now out of the Europa League, Claude Puel‘s bunch would move seventh with a win. Those 27 points would have them six points behind Spurs and Manchester United.

Only three Premier League attacks have scored less often than Saints’ 17 goals, but only Chelsea and Spurs are stingier. This one will be a tough battle.

What they’re saying

Saints manager Claude Puel on player availability: “After Everton, we will lose (Sofiane) Boufal for the Africa Cup of Nations, but for the moment this player and all the squad are in a good spirit, are fit and at a good level. I think we can make a good game against Tottenham.”

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on now healthy Jay Rodriguez: “I am happy (to see him back) because he is not only a great player, he is a top man and he is very professional. When he suffered the injury at the Etihad against Manchester City, we suffered in the same way as him. I am very happy that he is back and he has started to score goals but he will be our opponent, our enemy – I wish him all the best but it will be tough because we must defend against him and his team-mates.”

Prediction

Saints last beat Spurs at St. Mary’s in 2005, snaring just one point in four matches since that victory. Tottenham’s attack could be frustrated by Virgil Van Dijk and company, but Saints have a lot of questions in attack right now. Call it 1-1.

Follow @NicholasMendola