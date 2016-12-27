Premier Leaguers on Africa Cup of Nations duty

Sixteen nations will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations from Jan. 14 to Feb. 5, with 15 hoping to unseat the Ivory Coast as champions of the continent.
Players are released from their clubs on Jan. 2, giving a headache to several PL sides.
Some players, like Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Crystal Palace’s Bakary Sako, have opted to skip the tournament in favor of staying with their Premier League squad.
While a number of squads are provisional as of this posting, their PL players are not expected to be cut in most cases.
* denotes provisional squad
Gabon
Didier N’Dong (Sunderland)
Algeria*
Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham)
Adlene Guedioura (Watford)
Ismael Bennacer (Arsenal)
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Islam Slimani (Leicester City)
Tunisia*
Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland)
DR Congo*
Dieumerci Mbokani (Hull City)
Benik Afobe (Bournemouth)
Morocco*
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton)
Nordin Amrabat (Watford)
Ghana, Mali, Egypt, Uganda, Ivory Coast, and Senegal have yet to make any announcements on their roster composition.
Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), and Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham) are fixtures for Senegal. Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) could also make the cut.
Egypt routinely calls up Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City), and Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke).
Leicester City pair Jeff Schlupp and Daniel Amartey represent Ghana, as does West Ham striker Andre Ayew.
The Ivory Coast includes Bournemouth man Max Gradel, Stoke striker Wilfried Bony, Watford’s Brice Dja Djedje, and Sunderland back Lamine Kone. Manchester United center back Eric Bailly is also set for AFCON duty, and Wilfried Zaha could be joining Les Elephants.