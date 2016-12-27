More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Sadio Mane of Liverpool goes past Eric Bailly of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 17, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Premier Leaguers on Africa Cup of Nations duty

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 10:17 PM EST

Sixteen nations will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations from Jan. 14 to Feb. 5, with 15 hoping to unseat the Ivory Coast as champions of the continent.

Players are released from their clubs on Jan. 2, giving a headache to several PL sides.

Some players, like Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Crystal Palace’s Bakary Sako, have opted to skip the tournament in favor of staying with their Premier League squad.

[ MORE: Klopp on being scouted by Pep ]

While a number of squads are provisional as of this posting, their PL players are not expected to be cut in most cases.

* denotes provisional squad

Gabon
Didier N’Dong (Sunderland)

Algeria*
Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham)
Adlene Guedioura (Watford)
Ismael Bennacer (Arsenal)
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Islam Slimani (Leicester City)

Tunisia*
Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland)

DR Congo*
Dieumerci Mbokani (Hull City)
Benik Afobe (Bournemouth)

Morocco*
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton)
Nordin Amrabat (Watford)

Ghana, Mali, Egypt, Uganda, Ivory Coast, and Senegal have yet to make any announcements on their roster composition.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), and Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham) are fixtures for Senegal. Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) could also make the cut.

Egypt routinely calls up Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City), and Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke).

Leicester City pair Jeff Schlupp and Daniel Amartey represent Ghana, as does West Ham striker Andre Ayew.

The Ivory Coast includes Bournemouth man Max Gradel, Stoke striker Wilfried Bony, Watford’s Brice Dja Djedje, and Sunderland back Lamine Kone. Manchester United center back Eric Bailly is also set for AFCON duty, and Wilfried Zaha could be joining Les Elephants.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 18

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Adam Lallana (2nd L) of Liverpool celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mates during the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on December 11, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 11:50 AM EST

Week 18 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is in the books. Now, it’s time to rank the performers in the latest PL player Power Rankings.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive

It’s a quick turnaround from the Boxing Day games to the New Year’s Eve slate of matches, but here are the guys in form.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Even
  2. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Up 1
  3. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 1
  4. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 5
  5. David Silva (Man City) — New entry
  6. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Down 2
  7. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 1
  8. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 1
  9. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – New entry
  10. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
  11. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 1
  12. Jordan Pickford (Sunderland) – Up 8
  13. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 1
  14. Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton) – Down 1
  15. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1
  16. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) — Up 2
  17. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – Even
  18. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – New entry
  19. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – Even
  20. Andy Carroll (West Ham) – New entry

Sunderland’s Jordan Pickford suffers ACL injury

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland at Bet365 Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 11:10 AM EST

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set for an extended period of time on the sidelines.

That’s a big blow for the Black Cats.

[ MORE: Reus to Arsenal? ]

Following Vito Mannone‘s injury at the start of the season, David Moyes had lost his number one goalkeeper. Yet, that opened the door for England U-21 international Pickford and the Sunderland academy graduate

“Pickford has good news and bad news,” Moyes told safc.com. “The good news is he hasn’t ruptured his ACL, the bad news is he’s strained it. We’re looking at 6-8 weeks, it’s a major disappointment for him and for us because he’s been saving us points.”

The 22-year-old has shone this season, putting in a man o the match display at Old Trafford on Boxing Day as he side still lost 3-1.

If it wasn’t for Pickford’s almost weekly heroics this season then Sunderland would be a lot worse off than in the relegation zone and two points from safety.

That said, now the fit-again Mannone can step in and the Italian goalkeeper has plenty of experience in the Premier League even if he’s now been overtaken by Pickford in the pecking order.

Try and say the last part of that last sentence 10 times fast “Pickford in the pecking order, Pickford in the peckin….”

LISTEN: The 2 Robbies, Martino discuss Bob Bradley’s firing

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Swansea City at Riverside Stadium on December 17, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 10:43 AM EST

It is the hot topic surrounding the Premier League and the American soccer scene.

[ MORE: Latest on Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley was fired by Swansea City on Tuesday after just 11 games in charge in the PL and the general consensus is that the first-ever American coach in the Premier League wasn’t given anywhere near enough time to turn things around.

Listen below as Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe were joined by Kyle Martino in the latest The 2 Robbies podcast to discuss Bradley’s firing, as Martino spoke with Bradley over the phone for over an hour and was able to share some of that conversation with Earle and Mustoe.

There’s also plenty on the upcoming Liverpool vs. Manchester City clash on New Year’s Eve, plus Chelsea’s dominance of the PL, Sam Allardyce‘s arrival at Crystal Palace, Manchester United’s recent resurgence and more.

Enjoy.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Reus to Arsenal, Martial to Sevilla

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg match between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund at Anfield on April 14, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 10:12 AM EST

The Daily Mail believes Arsenal is lining up Marco Reus to replace Alexis Sanchez.

[ MORE: Coutinho injury

Sanchez, 27, has just 18 months left on his current contract with the Gunners and is being constantly linked with a move to Manchester City, China and back to Spain, with clubs in the Chinese Super League said to be willing to pay him over $490,000 a week.

The Chilean forward admitted he is not interested in contract talks in an interview earlier this month and the Gunners are said to be uneasy to break the bank to offer both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil (his contract also runs out in 18 months time) in excess of $250,000 a week.

As for Reus, he has scored 80 goals in 171 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions but the German winger has suffered plenty of lengthy injuries over the past few years as he missed the 2014 World Cup and has missed a chunk of this season for the Bundesliga side. It is unsure how much Reus would cost but if Arsenal sell on Sanchez for over $50 million (baring in mind he will have just 12 months left on his contract in the summer) and bring in Reus for a similar amount, then the German would likely demand much lower wages than Sanchez.

Reus may not be as influential but if Arsenal know Sanchez may go elsewhere for the huge wages on offer then Arsenal has to start thinking about how to flip the deal in their favor.

The agent of Manchester United’s Anthony Martial has claimed his client could be on his way to Sevilla for regular minutes.

According to The Telegraph, that’s unlikely.

Martial, 21, has become a bit-part player under Jose Mourinho and the French international is currently behind the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order for a starting spot.

With Sevilla looking to take Martial on loan, the La Liga outfit are also in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League as they face Leicester City. Martial scored 17 goals for United last season, his first in the PL, but this year he has scored four goals in 17 appearances and just one in the PL.