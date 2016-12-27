Premier Leaguers on Africa Cup of Nations duty

The Daily Mail believes Arsenal is lining up Marco Reus to replace Alexis Sanchez.

[ MORE: Coutinho injury ]

Sanchez, 27, has just 18 months left on his current contract with the Gunners and is being constantly linked with a move to Manchester City, China and back to Spain, with clubs in the Chinese Super League said to be willing to pay him over $490,000 a week.

The Chilean forward admitted he is not interested in contract talks in an interview earlier this month and the Gunners are said to be uneasy to break the bank to offer both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil (his contract also runs out in 18 months time) in excess of $250,000 a week.

As for Reus, he has scored 80 goals in 171 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions but the German winger has suffered plenty of lengthy injuries over the past few years as he missed the 2014 World Cup and has missed a chunk of this season for the Bundesliga side. It is unsure how much Reus would cost but if Arsenal sell on Sanchez for over $50 million (baring in mind he will have just 12 months left on his contract in the summer) and bring in Reus for a similar amount, then the German would likely demand much lower wages than Sanchez.

Reus may not be as influential but if Arsenal know Sanchez may go elsewhere for the huge wages on offer then Arsenal has to start thinking about how to flip the deal in their favor.

The agent of Manchester United’s Anthony Martial has claimed his client could be on his way to Sevilla for regular minutes.

According to The Telegraph, that’s unlikely.

Martial, 21, has become a bit-part player under Jose Mourinho and the French international is currently behind the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order for a starting spot.

With Sevilla looking to take Martial on loan, the La Liga outfit are also in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League as they face Leicester City. Martial scored 17 goals for United last season, his first in the PL, but this year he has scored four goals in 17 appearances and just one in the PL.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports