Report: James to stay at Real, fight for starting position

James Rodriguez has had his share of ups and downs since coming to La Liga, but according to his agent, the Colombian is willing to stick it out in Spain’s top flight.
Despite great interest from the Premier League, including Chelsea and Manchester United, James could very well remain with Real Madrid past January, according to agent Jorge Mendes.
“James will not be leaving Madrid in January,” Mendes told Spanish media outlet AS.
This season, James has scored just two goals after appearing in 16 matches across all competitions.
The 25-year-old is now in his third season in Madrid after coming over to Spain from Ligue 1 side Monaco. In his international career, James has become an integral piece in Colombia’s success since earning his first cap in 2011.
Carlos Tevez has played for some of the world’s greatest clubs, and now the Argentine forward is set to become the best-paid player in the global game.
The 32-year-old Tevez waved goodbye to his Boca Juniors side recently, giving the former Premier League striker the opportunity to clear a massive paycheck in the Chinese Super League.
Shanghai Shenhua manager Gus Poyet has confirmed that Tevez is close to completing a move to the club, which is expected to bring the Argentine an annual salary of roughly $37.5 million — a simply astronomical number in any sport.
“I’m still waiting for 100 per cent to get permission to talk to Carlos about what’s ahead,” he told La Red.
“I don’t want to be unfair to people. It seems that everything is done and missing some details to be announced.”
Tevez had previously stated his desire to complete his career in Argentina with Boca, however, at this stage of his career the payday is likely too much to pass over.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) Colombian aviation authorities said Monday that an airliner that crashed with a Brazilian soccer team aboard had run out of fuel before it could land. Seventy-one people died in the Nov. 28 accident.
A statement by the Civil Aeronautics agency said the conclusion was based on the plane’s black boxes and other evidence. It said the evidence points to human error rather than technical problems or sabotage.
Experts had earlier suggested that fuel exhaustion was a likely cause of the crash that wiped out all but a few members of the Chapecoense soccer team, as well as team officials and journalists accompanying them to a championship playoff match in Medellin, Colombia.
The BAE 146 Avro RJ85 has a maximum range of 2,965 kilometers (1,600 nautical miles) – just under the distance between Medellin and Santa Cruz, Bolivia, where the plane had taken off at almost full capacity.
The plane was in the air for about 4 hours and 20 minutes when air traffic controllers in Medellin put it into a holding pattern because another flight had reported a suspected fuel leak and was given priority.
In a recording of a radio message from the pilot of the LaMia flight, he can be heard repeatedly requesting permission to land due to a lack of fuel and a “total electric failure.”
A surviving flight attendant and a pilot flying nearby also overheard the frantic pleas from the doomed airliner.
In addition, there was no explosion upon impact, pointing to a scarcity of fuel.
The January transfer window opens in five days. Below are Boxing Day’s biggest transfer rumors involving clubs from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe…
Jermain Defoe will be 52 years old, and one (or both) of Harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce will still try to sign him in the January transfer window as they prepare for the final four months of that season’s relegation battle. As such, Allardyce, who’s been Crystal Palace boss for all of three days, is reportedly keen on a reunion with Defoe after the 34-year-old fired Sunderland (and Allardyce) to safety during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. David Moyes, who took over for Allardyce at Sunderland, says Defoe is not for sale. Palace currently sit one place (17th) and two points ahead of Sunderland.
With their Ligue 1 title defense in serious trouble, Paris Saint-Germain could very well open the checkbook in January as they chase a fifth straight domestic title. Philippe Coutinho is reportedly at, or near, the top of the Parisians’ winter shopping list — as he should be for any club of PSG’s stature — according to the Express. Days after spending $49 million to acquire Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg, Coutinho would likely fetch an even larger fee for Liverpool, should they even consider selling the Brazilian star. (They shouldn’t.)
Manolo Gabbiadini is set to leave Napoli, according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, and could be headed to Everton or Stoke City, two clubs with which the 25-year-old forward has recently been linked. Having scored just twice in 12 Serie A appearances this season, it’s been a difficult season thus far, but he did manage to score 20 goals in his first two full seasons at Napoli (60 appearances in all competitions).
Even when their relationship seemed to be at its most irreparable of points, one simple fact remained ever true: Yaya Toure was far and away the best midfielder on the books at Manchester City, even if he was singlehandedly turning Pep Guardiola‘s first few months in the Premier League into an uphill battle.
Fast forward to Boxing Day, and Ilkay Gundogan (torn ACL) is out for the season; Fenando and Fernandinho have been largely ineffective; and Toure is not only back in the team, but arguably the most important piece of Guardiola’s puzzle, as the glue holding a shoddy midfield together. Guardiola, for one, is thrilled with the mending of relationship, and what Toure has brought to the team since his return — quotes from Goal.com and the BBC:
“He’s a huge personality, and he always plays with good intelligence. Congratulations because you did well in giving man of the match to Yaya. We are so happy that he’s come back, he was always a part of us, but now he’s back playing.”
…
“In the first half we forgot where the goal was, in the second half, our strikers saw the goal a bit more and after the first goal it was easy. There is always pressure for us because the top of the league is tough and the other teams at the top had won today. Every game we play is like a final.”
As for John Stones, who was forced off with a knee injury in the 18th minute, Guardiola confirmed the 22-year-old center back had only suffered a knock, and with any luck will be available for the second-versus-third clash at Anfield on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).