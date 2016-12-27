Report: James to stay at Real, fight for starting position

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

James Rodriguez has had his share of ups and downs since coming to La Liga, but according to his agent, the Colombian is willing to stick it out in Spain’s top flight.

Despite great interest from the Premier League, including Chelsea and Manchester United, James could very well remain with Real Madrid past January, according to agent Jorge Mendes.

“James will not be leaving Madrid in January,” Mendes told Spanish media outlet AS.

This season, James has scored just two goals after appearing in 16 matches across all competitions.

The 25-year-old is now in his third season in Madrid after coming over to Spain from Ligue 1 side Monaco. In his international career, James has become an integral piece in Colombia’s success since earning his first cap in 2011.