LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Lucas Leiva of Liverpool beats Souleymane Doukara of Leeds United to the ball during the EFL Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield on November 29, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Report: Liverpool expected to allow Lucas Leiva to join Inter

By Matt ReedDec 27, 2016, 9:45 AM EST

With his career winding down at Anfield, Liverpool is expected to allow its longest-tenured player to make an exit.

According to ESPN FC, the Reds are willing to part ways with midfielder Lucas Leiva, who has currently caught the eye of Serie A side Inter Milan. The Italian club is reportedly looking to add the Brazilian in the near future, and could do so with either a loan or permanent transfer.

Leiva, 29, joined Liverpool back in 2007 after coming to the Premier League from Brazilian side Gremio and has made over 230 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

With young defender Joe Gomez back in the mix for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, the club is reportedly more flexible in allowing Leiva to leave Anfield. Leiva has appeared in eight PL matches this season for Liverpool and had been forced to provide defensive cover for Klopp prior to Gomez’s return from injury.

The Reds currently sit third in the PL table heading into Tuesday’s match against Stoke City, nine points off the pace set by league leaders Chelsea.

Bob Bradley statement on his firing by Swansea

SWANSEA, WALES - DECEMBER 26: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and West Ham United at Liberty Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 27, 2016, 3:15 PM EST

Bob Bradley was fired by Swansea City on Tuesday, as the first-ever American coach in the Premier League lasted just 11 games in charge.

Bradley, 58, has spoken exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk moments after his firing and shared his disappointment.

Swansea won two, drew two and lost seven of his 11 PL game in charge since taking over from Francesco Guidolin in October.

“I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realized the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run. But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That’s what I’ve always told my players. Football can be cruel and to have a chance you have to be strong. I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge.”

Swansea now face Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in their next two games as they’re currently four points off safety in the PL and in real danger of relegation.

In Bradley’s final game in charge they lost 4-1 against West Ham United on Boxing Day.

Struggling Darmstadt appoints Torsten Frings as coach

CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Torsten Frings #22 of Toronto FC looks to make a pass play in the second half during their MLS match against Chivas USA at The Home Depot Center on September 24, 2011 in Carson, California. Chivas USA defeated Toronto FC 3-0. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 27, 2016, 2:40 PM EST

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) Struggling Bundesliga side Darmstadt is taking a gamble by appointing former Germany midfielder Torsten Frings as coach in a bid to avoid relegation.

Darmstadt, bottom of the German league at the halfway stage, says the 40-year-old Frings has signed a deal to June 2018.

Club president Ruediger Fritsch refers to Frings’ experience as a player and says “that’s why we are convinced that even without great coaching experience, he will be able to fulfill the task optimally.”

Frings, previously assistant coach to Viktor Skripnik at Werder Bremen, takes over from Norbert Meier, who was fired on Dec. 5 along with sporting director Holger Fach after six straight losses. Ramon Berndroth, chief of Darmstadt’s youth academy, took over as interim coach for three more defeats.

Firing Bradley without a transfer window is baffling

SWANSEA, WALES - DECEMBER 26: Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea City reacts during the Premier League match between Swansea City and West Ham United at Liberty Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 2:29 PM EST

After firing a manager who didn’t get much of a say in their ill-planned summer transfer window, Swansea City went next level with their man management.

They fired a manager who didn’t get a say in his players at all.

Bob Bradley has been sacked as manager of Swansea City after just 11 matches in charge of the Premier League’s Welsh outfit.

Eleven matches.

Swansea seemed forced into keeping Francesco Guidolin after he saved the club from relegation last season. Chairman Huw Jenkins kept the last word in transfers, then let Andre Ayew and Ashley Williams walk without much in the way of proper replacements (Read a take on those errors here).

That was especially true for Williams, the club’s best player last season and a leader in Wales’ surprising run deep into EURO 2016.

Bradley said he was going to “go for it” until the transfer window, and the American did that justice. While Swans defense continued to fail and gave up even more goals, Bradley’s attack doubled its production.

Updating the numbers following Swans’ 4-1 loss to West Ham on Boxing Day, this is the club’s season:

Under Guidolin
1W-1D-5L (.57 points per game)
Goals scored: 6 (.85 per)
Goals allowed: 12 (1.71 per)

Under Bradley
2W-2D-7L (.72 points per game)
Goals scored: 15 (1.36 per)
Goals allowed: 29 (2.63 per)

Guidolin’s feast-or-famine run saw a home loss to Hull City and a home draw vs. Chelsea, and was packed with tough fixtures.

Bradley’s run degenerated in the second half, at least defensively. Swans held Watford to a 0-0 and went to Everton for 1-1 before outlasting Palace 5-4. Though they’d add a blowout of Sunderland, Swans finished their run with Bradley having allowed three or more goals in five of six, thrice conceding four-plus markers.

Bradley’s firing isn’t an alien decision in the Premier League, where older managers are recycled and new names rarely get anything longer than a short leash.

But with the full acknowledgment that this is an American site, defending Bradley is a lot easier than having Swansea’s back here. After all, Swans fired Garry Monk last December and didn’t hire Guidolin until weeks into the January transfer window.

When you look at clubs who’ve made two bonafide managerial changes in recent seasons, here’s what you find:

Aston Villa (2015-16) — Tim Sherwood –> Remi Garde –> Eric Black
Fulham (2013-14) — Martin Jol –> Rene Meulensteen –> Felix Magath
Newcastle United (2008-09) — Kevin Keegan –> Joe Kinnear –> Alan Shearer
Portsmouth (2008-09) — Harry Redknapp –> Tony Adams –> Paul Hart

Of those four sides, only one carrying an asterisk stayed up: Portsmouth lost Redknapp when Spurs bought him out. Pompey finished seven points clear of the drop.

Of course, a team has to be fairly miserable to fire two managers in a season. It helps to be unorganized.

Firing Bradley isn’t a massive surprise given the financial dangers of a relegation campaign, but doing it without giving the boss a single transfer window to fix its miserable back line is shocking. Bradley was pried from another club, Le Havre, and given assurances he’d be able to fix the roster.

Change is almost a given in the Premier League, and Bradley really wasn’t given a chance. It’s easy to say that in retrospect, but hiring a man and not giving him a window to fix what ails Swansea is absolutely shocking. Unless we learn of full-scale dressing room hatred, it’s difficult to apply logic to hiring Bradley and firing him within a couple months.

Bournemouth at home and Crystal Palace away are next, and clearly the short-term thinking from the board is that a “new boss boost” could help them take points from perceived relegation opponents (Nevermind that Bradley oversaw “six-point” wins over Sunderland and Palace, losing to Boro and drawing Watford).

But what comes after that, when the fixtures go Arsenal home, Liverpool away, Southampton home, Man City away? With this back line, is life going to get any better?

If so, and it happens without a full overhaul of the defense, then the egg’s on our face. We’re just not expecting to need any towels.

Breaking: Swansea sacks Bob Bradley after 11 matches in charge

SWANSEA, WALES - DECEMBER 26: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City shouts instructions during the Premier League match between Swansea City and West Ham United at Liberty Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 27, 2016, 2:28 PM EST

After just 11 matches and 85 days at his post in England, Bob Bradley is now out of a job.

Swansea City has announced on Tuesday that the American has been fired after winning just two matches with the English side since taking over for Francesco Guidolin in October.

The former U.S. Men’s National Team manager came into a difficult position when earning the reigns at Swansea, however, the pressure from supporters and English media likely contributed to Bradley’s exit.

Prior to taking charge of the Swans in 2016, Bradley managed French side Le Havre, the USMNT and Egyptian national team, among others.

Swansea currently sit second from the bottom as the PL season nears its halfway stage after the club conceded a league-leading 41 goals in 18 matches.