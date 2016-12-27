More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review

Report: Swansea mulling Bradley sacking over next two days

2 Comments
By Matt ReedDec 27, 2016, 9:17 AM EST

For the second time this season Swansea City could have a new manager.

[ MORE: Liverpool-Stoke meet in Tuesday’s lone PL fixture ]

With Bob Bradley‘s brief tenure in England already hanging in the balance after picking up just two wins in 11 matches, the Swans are reportedly going over all their options in the event they opt to sack the American manager.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

According to the Daily Mail, Swansea will make a decision whether to retain or sack Bradley within the next 48 hours. The club previously fired Francesco Guidolin from his managerial post back in early October, however, the Swans haven’t had their fortunes change.

Swansea is coming off of a disappointing 4-1 home defeat against West Ham on Boxing Day, and the club must now take full advantage of their next two matches if Bradley is to survive.

The Swans will face Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in their upcoming slate of fixtures before the schedule takes a drastic turn in January with Arsenal and Liverpool on the docket.

Bradley’s side currently sits 19th in the Premier League as the season nears its halfway point, and the American must now wait and see what his future holds as the club mulls its possibilities.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Lindelof close to joining United and more

NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: Victor Lindelof of Benfica during the UEFA Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Benfica at Stadio San Paolo on September 28, 2016 in Naples, . (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedDec 27, 2016, 12:14 PM EST

Manchester United continued to improve its form on Monday with a 3-1 win over Sunderland, and now reinforcements could be in the works once January hits.

Victor Lindelof has been heavily linked to the Red Devils for some time now, and reports out of Portugal have declared that a move for the outside back to Old Trafford is essentially complete.

[ MORE: Liverpool expected to allow Leiva to leave club ]

Portuguese outlet RTP has stated that the Sweden international will be sold to United for roughly $47 million and that the 22-year-old will wear the no. 2 kit under Jose Mourinho.

RTP is also reporting that United is close to acquiring Nelson Semedo, a fellow teammate and defender with Lindelof at Benfica.

 

Sky Sports is reporting that Roma has turned its attention to Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda during the winter a potential loan candidate for when the club losing Mohamed Salah to the African Cup of Nations.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Real Betis, however, he has started just one match this campaign which potentially leaves the door open for the youngster to make a move to Italy.

Chelsea’s John Obi Mikel is reportedly considering various clubs as he looks to extend his career outside of Stamford Bridge.

ESPN FC is reporting that the 29-year-old has offers from Valencia, Inter Milan and Olympic Marseille, while also tabling offers from the Chinese Super League. However, ESPN FC stated that Mikel will determine his decision based on “football not money.”

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Stoke City (Lineups, Stream)

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 10: Alberto Moreno of Liverpool is challenged by Xherdan Shaqiri of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield on April 10, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedDec 27, 2016, 11:18 AM EST

Liverpool host Stoke City from Anfield on Tuesday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSporrs.com) as the lone Premier League fixture after a busy Boxing Day.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

While Stoke will have the benefit of getting Ibrahim Afellay back ahead of the team’s clash against the Reds, Liverpool has won five of the last six PL meetings against the Potters. Afellay will begin the match on the bench, as will talented attacker Xherdan Shaqiri.

Meanwhile, each side will be missing a key member of their respective attacks with Philippe Coutinho remaining out injured for the Reds and Marko Arnautovic suspended for Stoke.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Mane, Origi. Subs: Karius, Sturridge, Moreno, Lucas, Can, Ejaria, Woodburn.

Stoke City: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, M.Indi, Pieters; Diouf, Allen, Whelan, Imbula, Walters; Crouch. Subs: Given; Bony, Afellay, Adam, Shaqiri, Bojan, Ramadan.

Wenger: Gunners were “relentless” in victory over West Brom

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Olivier Giroud of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedDec 27, 2016, 10:48 AM EST

Following back-to-back losses, Arsenal got back on track with a win over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day.

[ MORE: Liverpool-Stoke meet in Tuesday’s lone PL encounter ]

Although it took a moment of magic with just a few minutes left to play.

[ MORE: Poyet says Tevez is closing in on record move to CSL ]

The Gunners had plenty of opportunities to break the deadlock against the Baggies, but it was Olivier Giroud that rescued Arsenal in the 86th minute after the Frenchman’s header beat goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Manager Arsene Wenger admitted the match was hanging in the balance and appeared on its way to a sharing of the points, but the Arsenal boss was pleased with his squad’s resiliency at the Emirates Stadium.

“It could have been a 0-0 and sometimes you have to accept that,” Wenger told Arsenal Player. “But I believe we were relentless, we were composed, we didn’t rush our game, we didn’t panic and we didn’t make a mistake at the back.

“For us it was mentally vital to win the game and that’s why I believe it was a big relief. Because you could see that mentally we are not used to losing games. It could have become a block a little bit, so it was good to get that out of the way.”

Arsenal has fallen nine points adrift from league leaders Chelsea, so it remains important that Wenger and co. remain mentally strong throughout the winter months as the Gunners look to keep chase in the title race.

With the Premier League schedule heating up as the New Year approaches, the Gunners have to take advantage of their upcoming slate of matches. Arsenal will have four consecutive matches against bottom half sides, before meeting Watford and Chelsea as February nears.

Report: Liverpool expected to allow Lucas Leiva to join Inter

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Lucas Leiva of Liverpool beats Souleymane Doukara of Leeds United to the ball during the EFL Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield on November 29, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedDec 27, 2016, 9:45 AM EST

With his career winding down at Anfield, Liverpool is expected to allow its longest-tenured player to make an exit.

[ MORE: Liverpool-Stoke meet in lone fixture on Tuesday’s PL docket ]

According to ESPN FC, the Reds are willing to part ways with midfielder Lucas Leiva, who has currently caught the eye of Serie A side Inter Milan. The Italian club is reportedly looking to add the Brazilian in the near future, and could do so with either a loan or permanent transfer.

[ MORE: Guardiola excited to have Toure back; provides injury update on Stones ]

Leiva, 29, joined Liverpool back in 2007 after coming to the Premier League from Brazilian side Gremio and has made over 230 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

With young defender Joe Gomez back in the mix for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, the club is reportedly more flexible in allowing Leiva to leave Anfield. Leiva has appeared in eight PL matches this season for Liverpool and had been forced to provide defensive cover for Klopp prior to Gomez’s return from injury.

The Reds currently sit third in the PL table heading into Tuesday’s match against Stoke City, nine points off the pace set by league leaders Chelsea.