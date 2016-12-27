Report: Swansea mulling Bradley sacking over next two days

For the second time this season Swansea City could have a new manager.

With Bob Bradley‘s brief tenure in England already hanging in the balance after picking up just two wins in 11 matches, the Swans are reportedly going over all their options in the event they opt to sack the American manager.

According to the Daily Mail, Swansea will make a decision whether to retain or sack Bradley within the next 48 hours. The club previously fired Francesco Guidolin from his managerial post back in early October, however, the Swans haven’t had their fortunes change.

Swansea is coming off of a disappointing 4-1 home defeat against West Ham on Boxing Day, and the club must now take full advantage of their next two matches if Bradley is to survive.

The Swans will face Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in their upcoming slate of fixtures before the schedule takes a drastic turn in January with Arsenal and Liverpool on the docket.

Bradley’s side currently sits 19th in the Premier League as the season nears its halfway point, and the American must now wait and see what his future holds as the club mulls its possibilities.