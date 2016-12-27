Shanghai manager Poyet confirms Tevez nearing record move to China

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Carlos Tevez has played for some of the world’s greatest clubs, and now the Argentine forward is set to become the best-paid player in the global game.

[ MORE: Aviation investigation declares Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel ]

The 32-year-old Tevez waved goodbye to his Boca Juniors side recently, giving the former Premier League striker the opportunity to clear a massive paycheck in the Chinese Super League.

[ MORE: Liverpool-Stoke City meet in lone PL fixture on Tuesday ]

Shanghai Shenhua manager Gus Poyet has confirmed that Tevez is close to completing a move to the club, which is expected to bring the Argentine an annual salary of roughly $37.5 million — a simply astronomical number in any sport.

“I’m still waiting for 100 per cent to get permission to talk to Carlos about what’s ahead,” he told La Red.

“I don’t want to be unfair to people. It seems that everything is done and missing some details to be announced.”

Tevez had previously stated his desire to complete his career in Argentina with Boca, however, at this stage of his career the payday is likely too much to pass over.