Transfer Rumor Roundup: Lindelof close to joining United and more

Manchester United continued to improve its form on Monday with a 3-1 win over Sunderland, and now reinforcements could be in the works once January hits.

Victor Lindelof has been heavily linked to the Red Devils for some time now, and reports out of Portugal have declared that a move for the outside back to Old Trafford is essentially complete.

Portuguese outlet RTP has stated that the Sweden international will be sold to United for roughly $47 million and that the 22-year-old will wear the no. 2 kit under Jose Mourinho.

RTP is also reporting that United is close to acquiring Nelson Semedo, a fellow teammate and defender with Lindelof at Benfica.

Sky Sports is reporting that Roma has turned its attention to Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda during the winter a potential loan candidate for when the club losing Mohamed Salah to the African Cup of Nations.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Real Betis, however, he has started just one match this campaign which potentially leaves the door open for the youngster to make a move to Italy.

Chelsea’s John Obi Mikel is reportedly considering various clubs as he looks to extend his career outside of Stamford Bridge.

ESPN FC is reporting that the 29-year-old has offers from Valencia, Inter Milan and Olympic Marseille, while also tabling offers from the Chinese Super League. However, ESPN FC stated that Mikel will determine his decision based on “football not money.”