Watch Live: Liverpool v. Stoke City (Lineups, Stream)

Liverpool host Stoke City from Anfield on Tuesday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSporrs.com) as the lone Premier League fixture after a busy Boxing Day.
While Stoke will have the benefit of getting Ibrahim Afellay back ahead of the team’s clash against the Reds, Liverpool has won five of the last six PL meetings against the Potters. Afellay will begin the match on the bench, as will talented attacker Xherdan Shaqiri.
Meanwhile, each side will be missing a key member of their respective attacks with Philippe Coutinho remaining out injured for the Reds and Marko Arnautovic suspended for Stoke.
LINEUPS
Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Mane, Origi. Subs: Karius, Sturridge, Moreno, Lucas, Can, Ejaria, Woodburn.
Stoke City: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, M.Indi, Pieters; Diouf, Allen, Whelan, Imbula, Walters; Crouch. Subs: Given; Bony, Afellay, Adam, Shaqiri, Bojan, Ramadan.