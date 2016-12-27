Wenger: Gunners were “relentless” in victory over West Brom

Following back-to-back losses, Arsenal got back on track with a win over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day.

Although it took a moment of magic with just a few minutes left to play.

The Gunners had plenty of opportunities to break the deadlock against the Baggies, but it was Olivier Giroud that rescued Arsenal in the 86th minute after the Frenchman’s header beat goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Manager Arsene Wenger admitted the match was hanging in the balance and appeared on its way to a sharing of the points, but the Arsenal boss was pleased with his squad’s resiliency at the Emirates Stadium.

“It could have been a 0-0 and sometimes you have to accept that,” Wenger told Arsenal Player. “But I believe we were relentless, we were composed, we didn’t rush our game, we didn’t panic and we didn’t make a mistake at the back.

“For us it was mentally vital to win the game and that’s why I believe it was a big relief. Because you could see that mentally we are not used to losing games. It could have become a block a little bit, so it was good to get that out of the way.”

Arsenal has fallen nine points adrift from league leaders Chelsea, so it remains important that Wenger and co. remain mentally strong throughout the winter months as the Gunners look to keep chase in the title race.

With the Premier League schedule heating up as the New Year approaches, the Gunners have to take advantage of their upcoming slate of matches. Arsenal will have four consecutive matches against bottom half sides, before meeting Watford and Chelsea as February nears.