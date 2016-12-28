More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Arsene Wenger, manager of Arsenal reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsene Wenger blasts clubs who loan large groups of players

By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2016, 6:35 PM EST

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger called the sizeable group of Chelsea loanees as “one of the big problems in the modern game.”

According to Wenger, a club with massive financial flexibility can afford to swing at a large number of young players and miss on a few, leaving those who fall short to fend for themselves and ultimately hurting player development on a large scale.

“You’ve invested a lot of money into players because we’re paying more and more money,” Wenger said. “Then at the age of 20 you don’t usually get much money for any of the players, so the reflex is to stockpile the players. That’s not right.”

Wenger did not mention Chelsea by name, but the Blues are known for sending vast swaths of young players out on loan, hoping a few will be good enough to return and play at Stamford Bridge.

“When you look at the number of loans that happen here and there, the whole system has to be thought about again because we have two kinds of solution in there. The first is to continue developing players, the second step is to make sure your investment is safe – that’s not the right way to think about it but it’s the natural reflex for the clubs.”

Chelsea sent at least 20 players out on loan this summer, including some to other Premier League sides like Nathan Ake at Bournemouth and Patrick Bamford at Burnley. They have a few playing in the Championship, such as Christian Atsu at Newcastle plus the duo of Tomas Kalas and Lucas Piazon both impressing at Fulham. They also sent some to frequent Blues loan destination Vitesse Arnham such as USMNT youngster Matt Miazga, Danilo Pantic, and Lewis Baker.

Despite all this purging of young players for first-team action elsewhere, the Chelsea youth squads still perform at a high level every year. The U-18 team, for example, currently leads the South portion of the table and has won the FA Youth Cup three years in a row.

Wenger’s proposed solution to the problem opens a whole new can of worms. “Maybe you could create a possibility for some clubs to own part of a League One club as a feeder club,” Wenger suggested. “After that, a limitation on the number of players on your books could work.”

Arsenal plays Chelsea next on February 4th at Stamford Bridge.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Reus to Arsenal, Martial to Sevilla

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg match between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund at Anfield on April 14, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 10:12 AM EST

The Daily Mail believes Arsenal is lining up Marco Reus to replace Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez, 27, has just 18 months left on his current contract with the Gunners and is being constantly linked with a move to Manchester City, China and back to Spain, with clubs in the Chinese Super League said to be willing to pay him over $490,000 a week.

The Chilean forward admitted he is not interested in contract talks in an interview earlier this month and the Gunners are said to be uneasy to break the bank to offer both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil (his contract also runs out in 18 months time) in excess of $250,000 a week.

As for Reus, he has scored 80 goals in 171 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions but the German winger has suffered plenty of lengthy injuries over the past few years as he missed the 2014 World Cup and has missed a chunk of this season for the Bundesliga side. It is unsure how much Reus would cost but if Arsenal sell on Sanchez for over $50 million (baring in mind he will have just 12 months left on his contract in the summer) and bring in Reus for a similar amount, then the German would likely demand much lower wages than Sanchez.

Reus may not be as influential but if Arsenal know Sanchez may go elsewhere for the huge wages on offer then Arsenal has to start thinking about how to flip the deal in their favor.

The agent of Manchester United’s Anthony Martial has claimed his client could be on his way to Sevilla for regular minutes.

According to The Telegraph, that’s unlikely.

Martial, 21, has become a bit-part player under Jose Mourinho and the French international is currently behind the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order for a starting spot.

With Sevilla looking to take Martial on loan, the La Liga outfit are also in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League as they face Leicester City. Martial scored 17 goals for United last season, his first in the PL, but this year he has scored four goals in 17 appearances and just one in the PL.

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho will miss Man City clash

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool is tackled by Billy Jones of Sunderland during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Sunderland at Anfield on November 26, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 9:08 AM EST

Being back for Liverpool’s clash against Manchester City on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, NBC, 12:30 p.m. ET and online via NBCSports.com) was always the aim for Philippe Coutinho.

It hasn’t worked out.

Speaking to the media on Thursday in his pre-match press conference, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that their Brazilian playmaker will not play against City and is unlikely to play in the Jan. 2 game against Sunderland either as he continues to recover from injury.

“No. He is in a good way, a really good way – I spoke to him a few minutes ago. But the City game, for sure, is too early and if the City game is too early then I am pretty sure the Sunderland game is too early, too. That’s it,” Klopp said.

There’s no doutbing that Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will be delighted that Coutinho isn’t available. He makes Liverpool tick and even though they’ve blown past teams in his absence, you can sense he’s sorely missed.

Coutinho has been out since Nov. 26 following the home win against Sunderland and the 24-year-old has been a big miss for Liverpool, even though Klopp’s side sit second in the table and six points behind Chelsea heading into the halfway point of the season.

Liverpool are the top scorers in the PL with 45 goals in 18 games and with Coutinho set to return in a week or so, Klopp will have the key cog back in his offensive machine.

That’s scary for any opponent to contemplate.

Klopp also gave another injury update as center back Joel Matip will continue to be out injured after he suffered an ankle injury against West Ham United on Aug. 11. He will not play against City so Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan will continue together in central defense.

Argentine star Carlos Tevez signs $40 million deal in China

Carlos Tevez has scored 26 goals in all competitions for Juventus this season.
Associated PressDec 29, 2016, 7:53 AM EST

BEIJING (AP) Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua, becoming the latest in a procession of star players to join the Chinese Super League.

Shanghai Shenhua said Thursday that it paid an $11 million transfer fee to Argentine club Boca Juniors.

A source familiar with the negotiations said Tevez, 32, would be paid $40 million over two years.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to divulge details of the transaction.

Chinese clubs have spent heavily over the past year to attract mainly South American stars. Last week, Shenhua’s city rival Shanghai SIPG signed Oscar from Chelsea.

China’s government wants to turn the country into a soccer power, and a cornerstone of the plan is improving its top domestic league.

Southampton 1-4 Tottenham: Alli leads comeback against 10-man Saints

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur (20) celebrates as he scores their first and equalising goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2016, 4:35 PM EST

Saints led inside the opening two minutes at St. Mary’s, but they were undone by a controversial sending off of Nathan Redmond which visiting Tottenham capitalized on for a 4-1 win.

Dele Alli scored the opener and closer, with the meat of the sandwich coming via Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Southampton went ahead just 70 seconds into the match when a free-kick from James Ward-Prowse curled into a perfect position, and Virgil van Djik lept incredibly high to meet it, powering home the header for a lightning-quick 1-0 lead.

Following the goal, Southampton pressed incredibly hard, throwing Spurs completely out of whack. With Tottenham back on their heels, Saints ran them ragged for the opening 15 minutes, with the best chance for a second coming on 17 minutes when a dangerous cross from Ryan Bertrand down the left nearly met Jay Rodriguez who had beaten Danny Rose, but Rose recovered to make the tackle at the last second. The ball sat untouched for a moment, eventually cleared.

Finally, Tottenham recovered, and took advantage of a lucky break. After finally collecting themselves, a 19th-minute cross from Moussa Sissokho clipped the back of Nathan Redmond and popped high in the air. Dele Alli found himself all along in front of net, and he met the ball with his head, directing it on and in despite a last-ditch challenge from van Djik.

Following the Spurs goal, the game slowed and things became cagey. The next good chance didn’t fall until the 43rd minute as Victor Wanyama received a ball from Rose in the box and glided past a defender, but the Kenyan couldn’t get a shot off in time, and he was closed down by Jose Fonte who slid in and deflected the shot out of danger.

The halftime break came and went, and Spurs would take the lead shortly after. In the 53rd minute, Harry Kane rose above Oriol Romeu to meet a corner, and he bagged the game’s third headed goal to put Spurs up 2-1.

It would get far worse for Saints, as Sissokho fed a delicious ball to Alli on the break just moments later. Alli was challenged hard by Redmond, and appeared to stumble near the top of the box under a slight shirt pull. The young Spurs midfielder recovered and eventually fired wide, which caused referee Mike Dean to pull back advantage and award a penalty, also handing Redmond a red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. The decision was controversial because it looked clear that Mike Dean awarded the decision for the pull, which clearly happened outside the box with defenders in the area.

With Spurs a man up and a chance to put the game away, Harry Kane blasted the penalty miles over the bar, looking back down at the turf where a sizeable divot was evident next to the ball. Replays show his plant foot slid a good distance on the kick, causing the ball to sail so high.

The man advantage allowed the visitors to dictate the pace of play, and they had another big chance on the 70-minute mark as a cross from Sissokho right along the baseline clipped out to Christian Eriksen at the top of the box, and with all day to pick a shot, he rattled the crossbar.

Spurs finally put the game away with a breakaway goal from substitute Heung-Min Son in the 85th minute, and Southampton were unable to put forth any significant fight down a man. They added salt to the wound with another two minutes later as Danny Rose displayed some silky moves and Alli finished it off cooly.

The win moves Spurs to 36 points, back within just one of Arsenal in the final Champions League place. Southampton, meanwhile, stays in the top half of the table, but fails to capitalize on the opportunity to move further towards a more guaranteed Europa League position.