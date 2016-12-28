Hazard recognizes target on Chelsea, says achieving history is in reach

As Chelsea continues to win the expectations have grown greater and greater.

Now, the club is on the verge of history as Antonio Conte‘s men approach their 13th consecutive Premier League victory on Saturday against Stoke City.

Chelsea’s current streak is the second-longest in PL history, trailing only the 2001/02 Arsenal side that went on to capture the top spot in England’s top flight that season.

While Conte’s tactical genius — particularly on the defensive end — has played a large role in the London side’s success in 2016, Eden Hazard has served as one of the engines that makes the Blues attack go.

The Belgian attacker spoke ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against the Potters, stating that he and his teammates recognize that there is a target on their backs as PL leaders.

“We feel good. We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every game,” Hazard said. “We don’t look at records but if we can make history in this club we will. It’s not only about Chelsea, this league.

“This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win. But now the opponents try to give everything because they want to be first. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us.”

After having a disappointing campaign in 2015/16 where he only scored four goals, Hazard has already surpassed that total with nine tallies in 17 PL appearances this season.

The 25-year-old is in his fifth season with the Blues after joining from Lille back in 2012. Hazard will continue to play an important role in the team’s attack as the season progresses and Chelsea looks to regain the PL title for the first time since 2014.