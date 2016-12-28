More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 28: FIFA President, Gianni Infantino speaks during the 11th Dubai International Sports Conference on December 28, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Infantino believes 48-team World Cup a strong possibility

By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 10:00 AM EST

Gianni Infantino remains convinced that expansion to the World Cup is the tournament’s best option, but now the FIFA president has declared that the world football federations are “overwhelmingly in favor” of an increase from 32 teams.

The FIFA council will meet once more on Jan. 7, where a potential change could be made to the structure of the World Cup in the future. While the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions of the tournament would likely go unchanged, a deal could still be implemented for expansion to the World Cups that follow in 2030 and beyond.

“I am still convinced to expand the participation in the World Cup more than 32 teams,” Infantino said. “We would still consider increasing the competition to 40 or 48 teams. A tournament to 48 teams would have the same period of the current one, and federations are clearly in favour of a World Cup with more teams.”

Since earning the FIFA presidency, Infantino’s stance has remained non-wavering over World Cup expansion. With the potential for 40 or even 48 teams on the horizon, it seems as though the FIFA boss will get his wish in the near future despite the hesitation from several club teams.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been one of the biggest figures to push back against World Cup expansion as more and more clubs express their concern over player safety and the fact that so many of the game’s top players are scheduled to be involved in so many fixtures for both club and country.

“In the interest of the fans and the players, we urge Fifa not to increase the number of World Cup participants,” Rummenigge said. “Politics and commerce should not be the exclusive priority in football.”

Report: Chris Coleman, Gary Rowett are top candidates for Swansea hire

ZENICA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Chris Coleman of Wales celebrates after the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Wales at the Stadium Bilino Polje in Elbasan on October 10, 2015. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 8:30 AM EST

With Swansea already looking towards its third manager of the season, the Premier League club has turned its attention to several high-profile candidates to replace Bob Bradley.

According to Sky Sports, the Swans currently consider Wales manager Chris Coleman and former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett to be the top options to take over the club as the second half of the PL campaign approaches.

Additionally, the Welsh side has been linked with former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs, a Wales native that played 64 matches for the national team over his international career. While Giggs has little managerial experience to this point, Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins is reportedly considering the ex-Premier Leaguer for the job as well.

Swansea sits in a precarious position in the PL at this stage of the season, with the side currently 19th in the table and four points deep in the relegation zone.

While timeliness will be important with any choice made to replace Bradley at the helm, the Swans must be careful that they might the proper decision. The club has had six managers in as many PL seasons since rising to the English top flight ahead of the 2011/12 campaign.

Brendan Rodgers was the longest-tenured of the bunch, and was the only manager of the last six (Rodgers, Michael Laudrup, Gary Monk, Alan Curtis, Francesco Guidolin, Bradley) that boasted more wins than losses in his span as the Swansea boss (43 W, 33 L).

Hazard recognizes target on Chelsea, says achieving history is in reach

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Eden Hazard of Chelsea (L) and Tom Cleverley of Everton (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 7:09 AM EST

As Chelsea continues to win the expectations have grown greater and greater.

Now, the club is on the verge of history as Antonio Conte‘s men approach their 13th consecutive Premier League victory on Saturday against Stoke City.

Chelsea’s current streak is the second-longest in PL history, trailing only the 2001/02 Arsenal side that went on to capture the top spot in England’s top flight that season.

While Conte’s tactical genius — particularly on the defensive end — has played a large role in the London side’s success in 2016, Eden Hazard has served as one of the engines that makes the Blues attack go.

The Belgian attacker spoke ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against the Potters, stating that he and his teammates recognize that there is a target on their backs as PL leaders.

“We feel good. We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every game,” Hazard said. “We don’t look at records but if we can make history in this club we will. It’s not only about Chelsea, this league.

“This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win. But now the opponents try to give everything because they want to be first. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us.”

After having a disappointing campaign in 2015/16 where he only scored four goals, Hazard has already surpassed that total with nine tallies in 17 PL appearances this season.

The 25-year-old is in his fifth season with the Blues after joining from Lille back in 2012. Hazard will continue to play an important role in the team’s attack as the season progresses and Chelsea looks to regain the PL title for the first time since 2014.

Premier Leaguers on Africa Cup of Nations duty

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Sadio Mane of Liverpool goes past Eric Bailly of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 17, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 10:17 PM EST

Sixteen nations will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations from Jan. 14 to Feb. 5, with 15 hoping to unseat the Ivory Coast as champions of the continent.

Players are released from their clubs on Jan. 2, giving a headache to several PL sides.

Some players, like Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Crystal Palace’s Bakary Sako, have opted to skip the tournament in favor of staying with their Premier League squad.

While a number of squads are provisional as of this posting, their PL players are not expected to be cut in most cases.

* denotes provisional squad

Gabon
Didier N’Dong (Sunderland)

Algeria*
Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham)
Adlene Guedioura (Watford)
Ismael Bennacer (Arsenal)
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Islam Slimani (Leicester City)

Tunisia*
Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland)

DR Congo*
Dieumerci Mbokani (Hull City)
Benik Afobe (Bournemouth)

Morocco*
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton)
Nordin Amrabat (Watford)

Ghana, Mali, Egypt, Uganda, Ivory Coast, and Senegal have yet to make any announcements on their roster composition.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), and Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham) are fixtures for Senegal. Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) could also make the cut.

Egypt routinely calls up Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City), and Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke).

Leicester City pair Jeff Schlupp and Daniel Amartey represent Ghana, as does West Ham striker Andre Ayew.

The Ivory Coast includes Bournemouth man Max Gradel, Stoke striker Wilfried Bony, Watford’s Brice Dja Djedje, and Sunderland back Lamine Kone. Manchester United center back Eric Bailly is also set for AFCON duty, and Wilfried Zaha could be joining Les Elephants.

So… where does Swansea City turn now?

HOUSTON, TX - JUNE 21: Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann of the United States looks on prior to a 2016 Copa America Centenario Semifinal match against Argentina at NRG Stadium on June 21, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 8:55 PM EST

Swansea City are in dreaded company after firing Bob Bradley on Tuesday, with none of the last three clubs to fire two managers inside one Premier League season holding onto its top flight status.

[ MORE: Bob Bradley speaks to PST on firing ]

Swans have two massive matches in the next seven days, six-pointers against Crystal Palace and Hull City, with caretaker manager Alan Curtis at the helm.

After that, it’s a brutal run of matches which includes Arsenal, Liverpool, Southampton, and Manchester City.

Given the instability at the club, Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins will have a hard time convincing a big name to take the helm. Francesco Guidolin was given the job after keeping the team safe but not allowed final say on transfers, and Bradley didn’t even get one window despite leaving his job at Le Havre.

[ MORE: Firing Bradley pre-window is baffling ]

Swansea simply have to open up the war chest and their trust tree for the new boss. Another Andre Ayew or Ashley Williams cannot be sold without a tested replacement. And frankly, Swans fans should be worried that players like Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente could ask to leave the mess behind.

Already the same names are being recycled as possibilities to take the job: Welsh heroes Ryan Giggs and Chris Coleman, as well as recently fired Palace boss Alan Pardew.

It’s worth noting that, in addition to only being first chair on a caretaker basis at Manchester United, Giggs has never been in a relegation campaign as a player or coach anywhere… ever.

Coleman would be a worthwhile risk and has hero status after guiding Wales in EURO 2016, but would he leave the national team gig despite his goal of helping them to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Pardew is available and will certainly believe he could handle the job. But his penchant for leading streaky teams should probably cool Swansea’s interest. It’s big risk/reward with “Pardiola”.

Other candidates tabbed for the gig are Roy Hodgson, who could go head-to-head with fellow ex-England boss Sam Allardyce in a relegation race, and many seem to think former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett could be the man for the job.

And how about this one? Former USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann is listed by the oddsmakers as an option to replace Bradley. Surely that would also be deemed to big of a risk, as Klinsmann is another man who’s not afraid to ruffle his players and also hasn’t been involved in too many relegation skirmishes.

Then again, can’t you hear the phone calls from Wales to Germany?

“Timmy Chandler, it’s me, Jurgen… I’m getting the band back together.”

 

