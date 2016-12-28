More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 28: FIFA President, Gianni Infantino speaks during the 11th Dubai International Sports Conference on December 28, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Infantino believes 48-team World Cup a strong possibility

1 Comment
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 10:00 AM EST

Gianni Infantino remains convinced that expansion to the World Cup is the tournament’s best option, but now the FIFA president has declared that the world football federations are “overwhelmingly in favor” of an increase from 32 teams.

The FIFA council will meet once more on Jan. 7, where a potential change could be made to the structure of the World Cup in the future. While the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions of the tournament would likely go unchanged, a deal could still be implemented for expansion to the World Cups that follow in 2030 and beyond.

“I am still convinced to expand the participation in the World Cup more than 32 teams,” Infantino said. “We would still consider increasing the competition to 40 or 48 teams. A tournament to 48 teams would have the same period of the current one, and federations are clearly in favour of a World Cup with more teams.”

Since earning the FIFA presidency, Infantino’s stance has remained non-wavering over World Cup expansion. With the potential for 40 or even 48 teams on the horizon, it seems as though the FIFA boss will get his wish in the near future despite the hesitation from several club teams.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been one of the biggest figures to push back against World Cup expansion as more and more clubs express their concern over player safety and the fact that so many of the game’s top players are scheduled to be involved in so many fixtures for both club and country.

“In the interest of the fans and the players, we urge Fifa not to increase the number of World Cup participants,” Rummenigge said. “Politics and commerce should not be the exclusive priority in football.”

Infantino: ‘Necessary actions &amp; sanctions’ on Russian doping

ATHENS, GREECE - SEPTEMBER14:FIFA's President Gianni Infantino is pictured during the opening of the 12th Extraordinary UEFA congress in Lagonissis in Athens, Greece 14 September 2016. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressDec 28, 2016, 2:50 PM EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Russia will face any “necessary actions and sanctions” after investigators alleged that soccer players had suspicious drug-test samples covered up as part of a wider doping scandal in the 2018 World Cup host nation, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday.

Five suspicious samples in the Russian men’s under-17 and under-21 national teams in 2013 and 2014 were exposed in emails released earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency, accompanying investigator Richard McLaren’s report into Russian doping.

Then-sports minister Vitaly Mutko, who is also in charge of Russia’s World Cup preparations, has been accused of covering up a doping case in the Russian league. FIFA’s ethics committee has said it will examine McLaren’s report and the role of Mutko, who sits on FIFA’s ruling council.

Asked whether he still trusts Mutko, Infantino said: “He is a council member and of course we are working together.”

“If anything has happened with regards to doping cases in football which were covered up and which now are unveiled, then both FIFA as well as UEFA, depending on what the competence is for these particular cases, will be dealing with them and we will take the necessary actions and sanctions,” Infantino told a sports conference in Dubai.

“I don’t think we should mix up a doping issue, even if it is a big doping issue, with the organization for the World Cup which is a completely different thing where it comes to anti-doping in the World Cup. This is a FIFA matter. It will be dealt with by FIFA officials in world accredited laboratories … very probably in Switzerland.”

Russia was accused by McLaren of subverting doping procedures at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, with intelligence officers involved in tampering with samples of Russian medal winners.

“We will guarantee that the World Cup in Russia will be completely safe when it comes to anti-doping matters or when it comes to doping cases,” Infantino said.

Infantino said FIFA has “quite a few more sponsors who want to come on board” for the 2018 edition.

“We have to get more creative to find ways to accommodate everyone but I think this is also proof that the image of FIFA is changing,” added Infantino, who replaced Sepp Blatter as head of world soccer’s governing body in February following a sprawling scandal.

FIFA’s attention will shift to the 2026 World Cup next month when Infantino’s council is due to take a decision on whether to expand the World Cup from 32 teams. Infantino said he has “overwhelming” backing from federations for a 48-team World Cup, starting with 16 groups of three teams.

“Financially, the 48-team format is the most appealing or successful simply because the sporting element is prevailing and every match is important,” Infantino said. “The decision should not be financially driven, neither in terms of revenue or costs … but the driver should really be the development of football and boosting football all over the world.”

North America is considered the most likely host of the 2026 World Cup, having not staged the showpiece since 1994 in the United States. CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani said a joint bid between his native Canada, the United States and Mexico remains a possible contender in the 2020 vote.

Montagliani does not believe Donald Trump’s comments during the divisive U.S. presidential campaign about Mexicans will have any impact on the ability of the U.S. to work with Mexico on a bid.

“I think it’s pretty obvious the president-elect is a supporter of sports, a supporter of the Olympic movement, he builds golf courses,” Montagliani said. “As it relates to sport, on face value I don’t see it (Trump) being a challenge. I think any administration … will be supporter of the World Cup.”

Swansea’s decision to fire Bob Bradley defies logic in every capacity

SWANSEA, WALES - NOVEMBER 26: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and Crystal Palace at Liberty Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Getty Images
4 Comments
By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2016, 2:30 PM EST

A day removed from Bob Bradley‘s firing after just 11 matches in charge of Swansea City, things still don’t add up.

Opinions have been wildly hurdled at walls throughout the soccer world, most of which really don’t stick all that well. The ones that do all point to the same conclusion.

What on Earth is the Swansea board thinking?

It’s an acceptable take that the Swans, in 19th place in the Premier League and in a dire relegation situation, did not improve under Bradley. That much is clear. But given all that we’ve seen about this team, could any rational observer really have expected much at all in such a short amount of time? The eye test will tell you the players are just not good enough, with the defense in particular looking comically over-matched.

Francesco Guidolin must be snickering as he watches this all unfold. He had little say as Swansea sold both Andre Ayew and Ashley Williams with the only reinvestment on Borja Baston, a striker even Bradley’s attacking mentality hasn’t been able to light the spark. Now, with a Championship-caliber roster, neither Guidolin nor Bradley have been able to right the ship.

Guidolin – who probably shouldn’t have been let go himself – employed a defense-first tactic, much like a number of other Premier League teams throughout the decades battling against relegation: bunker in, hope for a counter or two, and take your chances. It didn’t work. Enter Bob Bradley, who looked to turn things around by changing the entire fabric of the team. If Guidolin’s hunker down style didn’t work, why not try and play the opposite? Except that didn’t work either; they scored more goals, but conceded a ridiculous amount.

So if neither strategy produced results, does the blame truly fall with the manager?

What the eye test will tell you is the players are just flat out not going to cut it. Whoever comes in will need a complete overhaul in the winter to the best of the club’s financial and recruiting ability. They failed to do so over the summer, and are paying the price. Unfortunately, the board has put themselves at a complete disadvantage; whoever is hired will have days – or less – to prepare for the January transfer window. To make matters even more confusing, the favorite to take the position, Ryan Giggs, has never been a manager before, meaning he’s never been in charge of player recruitment. Ever.

So, to wrap this all up, Swansea provided Bob Bradley with a relegation-caliber roster, expected him to turn it around in 11 matches, and when he inevitably couldn’t despite a clear vision for the pathway forward, they dumped him and are considering turning instead to a completely inexperienced name-hire days before the transfer window opens?

Teams have been here before – recently – and it never ends well. Fulham found itself with a Championship-caliber roster after Mohamed Al Fayed insisted on selling the club with pristine books, and they sacked three managers in the 2013/14 season, none of them able to stave off relegation. Aston Villa last campaign fired both Tim Sherwood and Remi Garde with neither able to keep them from going down. Managers can only do so much when given nothing to work with, and now, could they really attract someone capable of preventing relegation with the position suddenly so toxic?

Bottom line is, if Bradley was the right man for the job 11 matches ago, he’s probably still the right man now, and you could probably make the same argument for Guidolin before him. It’s clear the Swansea board has lost its way, and the club will pay the exorbitant price.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: United pull out of Lindelof bid and more

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - JUNE 17: Simone Zaza of Italy tackles Victor Lindelof of Sweden during the UEFA EURO 2016 Group E match between Italy and Sweden at Stadium Municipal on June 17, 2016 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 2:24 PM EST

Despite various reports suggesting a potential deal was all but done for Manchester United to acquire Victor Lindelof, it appears Jose Mourinho won’t sign the Swede.

BBC is reporting that Mourinho is content with his central defense options at this stage, prompting the Portuguese manager to withdraw his club’s bid for Lindelof.

United could also be sending one of its young attacking talents away on loan, according to a player’s agent.

With Anthony Martial lacking in playing time this season, agent Philippe Lamboley says that the young Frenchman would consider a move elsewhere in order to re-establish himself.

Sevilla is currently rumored as one of the sides to have interest in Martial despite being afforded less opportunities to shine since Mourinho’s arrival at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old has scored just one Premier League goal in 11 appearances this season for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has expressed interest in a budding Serie A midfielder that has drawn some major interest from other top European sides.

The Blues are reportedly interested in Atalanta’s Franck Kessie and have submitted a $26 million bid for the 20-year-old Ivorian. This season, Kessie has already notched six goals and Chelsea will face some competition for the youngster.

Manchester United and Juventus have also shown their interest in Kessie, so it should be an intriguing battle for the Atalanta man in January.

Watch Live: Southampton v. Tottenham (Lineups, Stream)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Dusan Tadic of Southampton chases down Kyle Walker of Tottenham Hotspur during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at White Hart Lane on May 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 1:40 PM EST

Southampton hosts Tottenham on Wednesday from St. Mary’s Stadium (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSporrs.com) as the top half sides look to keep chase in the race for a top six position.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

The Saints are unbeaten in their last four across all competitions as Claude Puel‘s group looks to maintain its standing in the top 10. Oriol Romeu is available for Southampton following a suspension, while Jordy Clasie, Matt Targett and Charlie Austin all remain sidelined with injuries.

Meanwhile, Spurs will have to make do without Erik Lamela, however, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has received several boosts in the injury department, including the return of Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele.

LINEUPS

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Fonte, Davis, Rodriguez, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Van Dijk, Boufal, Bertrand, Redmond. Subs: Taylor, Yoshida, Long, Tadic, Martina, Reed, Hojbjerg.

Tottenham: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Davies, Wimmer, Winks, Nkoudou, Son, Janssen.