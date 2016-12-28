Report: Chris Coleman, Gary Rowett are top candidates for Swansea hire

With Swansea already looking towards its third manager of the season, the Premier League club has turned its attention to several high-profile candidates to replace Bob Bradley.

According to Sky Sports, the Swans currently consider Wales manager Chris Coleman and former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett to be the top options to take over the club as the second half of the PL campaign approaches.

Additionally, the Welsh side has been linked with former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs, a Wales native that played 64 matches for the national team over his international career. While Giggs has little managerial experience to this point, Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins is reportedly considering the ex-Premier Leaguer for the job as well.

Swansea sits in a precarious position in the PL at this stage of the season, with the side currently 19th in the table and four points deep in the relegation zone.

While timeliness will be important with any choice made to replace Bradley at the helm, the Swans must be careful that they might the proper decision. The club has had six managers in as many PL seasons since rising to the English top flight ahead of the 2011/12 campaign.

Brendan Rodgers was the longest-tenured of the bunch, and was the only manager of the last six (Rodgers, Michael Laudrup, Gary Monk, Alan Curtis, Francesco Guidolin, Bradley) that boasted more wins than losses in his span as the Swansea boss (43 W, 33 L).