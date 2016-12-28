Report: Reus could be Arsenal contingency if Alexis doesn’t re-sign

For the time being the Gunners still have their biggest star, however, the club has a contingency plan incase things don’t go according to plan.

[ MORE: Bradley talks to PST following Swansea sacking ]

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal is prepared to lure Marco Reus away from Borussia Dortmund in the event that Alexis Sanchez doesn’t re-sign in London as contract negotiations have hit a wall.

[ MORE: Coleman, Rowett among lead candidates to take over Swans ]

Sanchez is currently seeking a pay raise at the Emirates Stadium, but with large offers on the table from China the Chilean international may opt to move abroad once more.

Meanwhile, manager Arsene Wenger has expressed interest in Reus after enjoying several impressive seasons with Dortmund since 2012. The German international has managed four double-digit goals season across all competitions, although, Reus’ injury history could be a concern for the Gunners.

Arsenal may not have a choice but to go after Reus though, as contract talks with Sanchez have gone stagnant with the club and player very far apart in terms of salary numbers. It has been reported that Chinese clubs have offered Sanchez over $480,000 per week, while the highest Arsenal has gone to this point has been in the range of $220,000 weekly.