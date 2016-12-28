More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg match between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund at Anfield on April 14, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Report: Reus could be Arsenal contingency if Alexis doesn’t re-sign

By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 11:03 AM EST

For the time being the Gunners still have their biggest star, however, the club has a contingency plan incase things don’t go according to plan.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal is prepared to lure Marco Reus away from Borussia Dortmund in the event that Alexis Sanchez doesn’t re-sign in London as contract negotiations have hit a wall.

Sanchez is currently seeking a pay raise at the Emirates Stadium, but with large offers on the table from China the Chilean international may opt to move abroad once more.

Meanwhile, manager Arsene Wenger has expressed interest in Reus after enjoying several impressive seasons with Dortmund since 2012. The German international has managed four double-digit goals season across all competitions, although, Reus’ injury history could be a concern for the Gunners.

Arsenal may not have a choice but to go after Reus though, as contract talks with Sanchez have gone stagnant with the club and player very far apart in terms of salary numbers. It has been reported that Chinese clubs have offered Sanchez over $480,000 per week, while the highest Arsenal has gone to this point has been in the range of $220,000 weekly.

Infantino believes 48-team World Cup a strong possibility

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 28: FIFA President, Gianni Infantino speaks during the 11th Dubai International Sports Conference on December 28, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Tom Dulat/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 10:00 AM EST

Gianni Infantino remains convinced that expansion to the World Cup is the tournament’s best option, but now the FIFA president has declared that the world football federations are “overwhelmingly in favor” of an increase from 32 teams.

The FIFA council will meet once more on Jan. 7, where a potential change could be made to the structure of the World Cup in the future. While the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions of the tournament would likely go unchanged, a deal could still be implemented for expansion to the World Cups that follow in 2030 and beyond.

“I am still convinced to expand the participation in the World Cup more than 32 teams,” Infantino said. “We would still consider increasing the competition to 40 or 48 teams. A tournament to 48 teams would have the same period of the current one, and federations are clearly in favour of a World Cup with more teams.”

Since earning the FIFA presidency, Infantino’s stance has remained non-wavering over World Cup expansion. With the potential for 40 or even 48 teams on the horizon, it seems as though the FIFA boss will get his wish in the near future despite the hesitation from several club teams.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been one of the biggest figures to push back against World Cup expansion as more and more clubs express their concern over player safety and the fact that so many of the game’s top players are scheduled to be involved in so many fixtures for both club and country.

“In the interest of the fans and the players, we urge Fifa not to increase the number of World Cup participants,” Rummenigge said. “Politics and commerce should not be the exclusive priority in football.”

Report: Chris Coleman, Gary Rowett are top candidates for Swansea hire

ZENICA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Chris Coleman of Wales celebrates after the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Wales at the Stadium Bilino Polje in Elbasan on October 10, 2015. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 8:30 AM EST

With Swansea already looking towards its third manager of the season, the Premier League club has turned its attention to several high-profile candidates to replace Bob Bradley.

According to Sky Sports, the Swans currently consider Wales manager Chris Coleman and former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett to be the top options to take over the club as the second half of the PL campaign approaches.

Additionally, the Welsh side has been linked with former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs, a Wales native that played 64 matches for the national team over his international career. While Giggs has little managerial experience to this point, Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins is reportedly considering the ex-Premier Leaguer for the job as well.

Swansea sits in a precarious position in the PL at this stage of the season, with the side currently 19th in the table and four points deep in the relegation zone.

While timeliness will be important with any choice made to replace Bradley at the helm, the Swans must be careful that they might the proper decision. The club has had six managers in as many PL seasons since rising to the English top flight ahead of the 2011/12 campaign.

Brendan Rodgers was the longest-tenured of the bunch, and was the only manager of the last six (Rodgers, Michael Laudrup, Gary Monk, Alan Curtis, Francesco Guidolin, Bradley) that boasted more wins than losses in his span as the Swansea boss (43 W, 33 L).

Hazard recognizes target on Chelsea, says achieving history is in reach

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Eden Hazard of Chelsea (L) and Tom Cleverley of Everton (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 7:09 AM EST

As Chelsea continues to win the expectations have grown greater and greater.

Now, the club is on the verge of history as Antonio Conte‘s men approach their 13th consecutive Premier League victory on Saturday against Stoke City.

Chelsea’s current streak is the second-longest in PL history, trailing only the 2001/02 Arsenal side that went on to capture the top spot in England’s top flight that season.

While Conte’s tactical genius — particularly on the defensive end — has played a large role in the London side’s success in 2016, Eden Hazard has served as one of the engines that makes the Blues attack go.

The Belgian attacker spoke ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against the Potters, stating that he and his teammates recognize that there is a target on their backs as PL leaders.

“We feel good. We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every game,” Hazard said. “We don’t look at records but if we can make history in this club we will. It’s not only about Chelsea, this league.

“This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win. But now the opponents try to give everything because they want to be first. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us.”

After having a disappointing campaign in 2015/16 where he only scored four goals, Hazard has already surpassed that total with nine tallies in 17 PL appearances this season.

The 25-year-old is in his fifth season with the Blues after joining from Lille back in 2012. Hazard will continue to play an important role in the team’s attack as the season progresses and Chelsea looks to regain the PL title for the first time since 2014.

Premier Leaguers on Africa Cup of Nations duty

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Sadio Mane of Liverpool goes past Eric Bailly of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 17, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2016, 10:17 PM EST

Sixteen nations will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations from Jan. 14 to Feb. 5, with 15 hoping to unseat the Ivory Coast as champions of the continent.

Players are released from their clubs on Jan. 2, giving a headache to several PL sides.

Some players, like Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Crystal Palace’s Bakary Sako, have opted to skip the tournament in favor of staying with their Premier League squad.

While a number of squads are provisional as of this posting, their PL players are not expected to be cut in most cases.

* denotes provisional squad

Gabon
Didier N’Dong (Sunderland)

Algeria*
Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham)
Adlene Guedioura (Watford)
Ismael Bennacer (Arsenal)
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Islam Slimani (Leicester City)

Tunisia*
Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland)

DR Congo*
Dieumerci Mbokani (Hull City)
Benik Afobe (Bournemouth)

Morocco*
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton)
Nordin Amrabat (Watford)

Ghana, Mali, Egypt, Uganda, Ivory Coast, and Senegal have yet to make any announcements on their roster composition.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), and Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham) are fixtures for Senegal. Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) could also make the cut.

Egypt routinely calls up Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City), and Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke).

Leicester City pair Jeff Schlupp and Daniel Amartey represent Ghana, as does West Ham striker Andre Ayew.

The Ivory Coast includes Bournemouth man Max Gradel, Stoke striker Wilfried Bony, Watford’s Brice Dja Djedje, and Sunderland back Lamine Kone. Manchester United center back Eric Bailly is also set for AFCON duty, and Wilfried Zaha could be joining Les Elephants.

