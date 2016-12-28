More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
SWANSEA, WALES - NOVEMBER 26: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and Crystal Palace at Liberty Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales.
Getty Images

Swansea’s decision to fire Bob Bradley defies logic in every capacity

By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2016, 2:30 PM EST

A day removed from Bob Bradley‘s firing after just 11 matches in charge of Swansea City, things still don’t add up.

Opinions have been wildly hurdled at walls throughout the soccer world, most of which really don’t stick all that well. The ones that do all point to the same conclusion.

What on Earth is the Swansea board thinking?

It’s an acceptable take that the Swans, in 19th place in the Premier League and in a dire relegation situation, did not improve under Bradley. That much is clear. But given all that we’ve seen about this team, could any rational observer really have expected much at all in such a short amount of time? The eye test will tell you the players are just not good enough, with the defense in particular looking comically over-matched.

Francesco Guidolin must be snickering as he watches this all unfold. He had little say as Swansea sold both Andre Ayew and Ashley Williams with the only reinvestment on Borja Baston, a striker even Bradley’s attacking mentality hasn’t been able to light the spark. Now, with a Championship-caliber roster, neither Guidolin nor Bradley have been able to right the ship.

Guidolin – who probably shouldn’t have been let go himself – employed a defense-first tactic, much like a number of other Premier League teams throughout the decades battling against relegation: bunker in, hope for a counter or two, and take your chances. It didn’t work. Enter Bob Bradley, who looked to turn things around by changing the entire fabric of the team. If Guidolin’s hunker down style didn’t work, why not try and play the opposite? Except that didn’t work either; they scored more goals, but conceded a ridiculous amount.

So if neither strategy produced results, does the blame truly fall with the manager?

What the eye test will tell you is the players are just flat out not going to cut it. Whoever comes in will need a complete overhaul in the winter to the best of the club’s financial and recruiting ability. They failed to do so over the summer, and are paying the price. Unfortunately, the board has put themselves at a complete disadvantage; whoever is hired will have days – or less – to prepare for the January transfer window. To make matters even more confusing, the favorite to take the position, Ryan Giggs, has never been a manager before, meaning he’s never been in charge of player recruitment. Ever.

So, to wrap this all up, Swansea provided Bob Bradley with a relegation-caliber roster, expected him to turn it around in 11 matches, and when he inevitably couldn’t despite a clear vision for the pathway forward, they dumped him and are considering turning instead to a completely inexperienced name-hire days before the transfer window opens?

Teams have been here before – recently – and it never ends well. Fulham found itself with a Championship-caliber roster after Mohamed Al Fayed insisted on selling the club with pristine books, and they sacked three managers in the 2013/14 season, none of them able to stave off relegation. Aston Villa last campaign fired both Tim Sherwood and Remi Garde with neither able to keep them from going down. Managers can only do so much when given nothing to work with, and now, could they really attract someone capable of preventing relegation with the position suddenly so toxic?

Bottom line is, if Bradley was the right man for the job 11 matches ago, he’s probably still the right man now, and you could probably make the same argument for Guidolin before him. It’s clear the Swansea board has lost its way, and the club will pay the exorbitant price.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - JUNE 17: Simone Zaza of Italy tackles Victor Lindelof of Sweden during the UEFA EURO 2016 Group E match between Italy and Sweden at Stadium Municipal on June 17, 2016 in Toulouse, France.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 2:24 PM EST

Despite various reports suggesting a potential deal was all but done for Manchester United to acquire Victor Lindelof, it appears Jose Mourinho won’t sign the Swede.

BBC is reporting that Mourinho is content with his central defense options at this stage, prompting the Portuguese manager to withdraw his club’s bid for Lindelof.

United could also be sending one of its young attacking talents away on loan, according to a player’s agent.

With Anthony Martial lacking in playing time this season, agent Philippe Lamboley says that the young Frenchman would consider a move elsewhere in order to re-establish himself.

Sevilla is currently rumored as one of the sides to have interest in Martial despite being afforded less opportunities to shine since Mourinho’s arrival at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old has scored just one Premier League goal in 11 appearances this season for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has expressed interest in a budding Serie A midfielder that has drawn some major interest from other top European sides.

The Blues are reportedly interested in Atalanta’s Franck Kessie and have submitted a $26 million bid for the 20-year-old Ivorian. This season, Kessie has already notched six goals and Chelsea will face some competition for the youngster.

Manchester United and Juventus have also shown their interest in Kessie, so it should be an intriguing battle for the Atalanta man in January.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Dusan Tadic of Southampton chases down Kyle Walker of Tottenham Hotspur during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at White Hart Lane on May 8, 2016 in London, England.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 1:40 PM EST

Southampton hosts Tottenham on Wednesday from St. Mary’s Stadium (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSporrs.com) as the top half sides look to keep chase in the race for a top six position.

The Saints are unbeaten in their last four across all competitions as Claude Puel‘s group looks to maintain its standing in the top 10. Oriol Romeu is available for Southampton following a suspension, while Jordy Clasie, Matt Targett and Charlie Austin all remain sidelined with injuries.

Meanwhile, Spurs will have to make do without Erik Lamela, however, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has received several boosts in the injury department, including the return of Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele.

LINEUPS

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Fonte, Davis, Rodriguez, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Van Dijk, Boufal, Bertrand, Redmond. Subs: Taylor, Yoshida, Long, Tadic, Martina, Reed, Hojbjerg.

Tottenham: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Davies, Wimmer, Winks, Nkoudou, Son, Janssen.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Tony Taylor #99 of New York City FC and Will Johnson #7 of Toronto FC vie for the ball at Yankee Stadium on March 13, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 12:50 PM EST

The offseason carousel of player movement around MLS continued on Wednesday as a two-time MLS Cup winner made his way south.

Orlando City SC has signed veteran midfielder Will Johnson on a two-year contract after spending the 2016 season with Toronto FC.

Johnson, 29, will now be playing for his fifth different MLS team since beginning his career in the U.S. back in 2005. In addition to TFC, the Canadian-born Johnson has also played for the Chicago Fire, Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers.

In addition to his club duties, Johnson has made 41 appearances for the Canada national team, scoring four goals in that span.

NAPLES, ITALY - NOVEMBER 08: Juande Ramos head coach of FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk during the UEFA Europa League Group F match between SSC Napoli and FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk at Stadio San Paolo on November 8, 2012 in Naples, Italy.
Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 28, 2016, 12:14 PM EST

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Malaga coach Juande Ramos is leaving the Spanish club after only half a season in charge.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, the Qatari-owned club said that the 62-year-old Spaniard had agreed to cut short his contract by 2 + years.

The departure of Ramos comes after the team’s strong run in the Spanish league was halted by a 4-1 loss at Sevilla and its disappointing elimination by a second division team in the Copa del Rey. Some fans at La Rosaleda stadium called for Ramos’ firing after the cup exit to Cordoba following a 4-3 defeat on Dec. 21.

In a statement published on the club’s website, Ramos mentioned “the tension during recent matches that didn’t help the team” as his motive for leaving.

“Football is susceptible to change and in adverse situations we managers are often the ones who are wronged,” Ramos said. “In this specific case, I have decided to remove myself from a situation that was uncomfortable and unsatisfying.”

The team had been playing well, given its lack of top talent, until those losses to regional rivals Sevilla and Cordoba just before the Spanish winter break.

Prior to that, Malaga equaled a club record of five straight home wins and an impressive 0-0 draw at Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

Under Ramos, Malaga had developed a useful habit of late goals. It scored three 90th-minute goals, and another five in the final 20 minutes, all of which earned the team points.

Ramos agreed to take over Malaga this summer, ending a two-year hiatus from coaching for the former Real Madrid, Tottenham and Sevilla boss. Ramos had also managed Malaga near the beginning of his coaching career in 2003-04.

“Malaga Football Club wants to thank Juande Ramos for his work and honesty and wishes him good luck in the future,” the Andalusian club said.

The club has not announced a replacement. Its next game is at Celta Vigo on January 8.