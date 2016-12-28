More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
SWANSEA, WALES - NOVEMBER 26: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and Crystal Palace at Liberty Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Swansea’s decision to fire Bob Bradley defies logic in every capacity

By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2016, 2:30 PM EST

A day removed from Bob Bradley‘s firing after just 11 matches in charge of Swansea City, things still don’t add up.

Opinions have been wildly hurdled at walls throughout the soccer world, most of which really don’t stick all that well. The ones that do all point to the same conclusion.

What on Earth is the Swansea board thinking?

It’s an acceptable take that the Swans, in 19th place in the Premier League and in a dire relegation situation, did not improve under Bradley. That much is clear. But given all that we’ve seen about this team, could any rational observer really have expected much at all in such a short amount of time? The eye test will tell you the players are just not good enough, with the defense in particular looking comically over-matched.

Francesco Guidolin must be snickering as he watches this all unfold. He had little say as Swansea sold both Andre Ayew and Ashley Williams with the only reinvestment on Borja Baston, a striker even Bradley’s attacking mentality hasn’t been able to light the spark. Now, with a Championship-caliber roster, neither Guidolin nor Bradley have been able to right the ship.

Guidolin – who probably shouldn’t have been let go himself – employed a defense-first tactic, much like a number of other Premier League teams throughout the decades battling against relegation: bunker in, hope for a counter or two, and take your chances. It didn’t work. Enter Bob Bradley, who looked to turn things around by changing the entire fabric of the team. If Guidolin’s hunker down style didn’t work, why not try and play the opposite? Except that didn’t work either; they scored more goals, but conceded a ridiculous amount.

So if neither strategy produced results, does the blame truly fall with the manager?

What the eye test will tell you is the players are just flat out not going to cut it. Whoever comes in will need a complete overhaul in the winter to the best of the club’s financial and recruiting ability. They failed to do so over the summer, and are paying the price. Unfortunately, the board has put themselves at a complete disadvantage; whoever is hired will have days – or less – to prepare for the January transfer window. To make matters even more confusing, the favorite to take the position, Ryan Giggs, has never been a manager before, meaning he’s never been in charge of player recruitment. Ever.

So, to wrap this all up, Swansea provided Bob Bradley with a relegation-caliber roster, expected him to turn it around in 11 matches, and when he inevitably couldn’t despite a clear vision for the pathway forward, they dumped him and are considering turning instead to a completely inexperienced name-hire days before the transfer window opens?

Teams have been here before – recently – and it never ends well. Fulham found itself with a Championship-caliber roster after Mohamed Al Fayed insisted on selling the club with pristine books, and they sacked three managers in the 2013/14 season, none of them able to stave off relegation. Aston Villa last campaign fired both Tim Sherwood and Remi Garde with neither able to keep them from going down. Managers can only do so much when given nothing to work with, and now, could they really attract someone capable of preventing relegation with the position suddenly so toxic?

Bottom line is, if Bradley was the right man for the job 11 matches ago, he’s probably still the right man now, and you could probably make the same argument for Guidolin before him. It’s clear the Swansea board has lost its way, and the club will pay the exorbitant price.

Ragnar Klavan has neutralized Liverpool’s defensive woes

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Ragnar Klavan of Liverpool and Sergio Aguero of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

Liverpool looked a title contender from the very start of the season, but one major flaw threatened to bring them down before they could mount a serious challenge to the Premier League crown.

The Reds conceded goals in bunches. At first, it didn’t cause a problem; two late goals in a 4-3 win over Arsenal on Opening Day, a goal past the hour mark in a 2-1 win over Chelsea, blowing two leads to Crystal Palace before putting them away late. But that trend wasn’t sustainable. Eventually, the defense would cost them points, and it began to.

Dejan Lovren lost Harry Kane, and lost two points against Spurs. The epic loss to Bournemouth featured a defensive comedy of errors that led to a historic collapse after holding a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes to go. They went up 1-0 to West Ham, only to conceded a pair, requiring a comeback to earn a point.

After the Reds went down 2-1 to West Ham, Jurgen Klopp brought in Ragnar Klavan as a halftime substitute for Lovren.

The Estonian defender joined Liverpool this summer from FC Augsburg for $6 million, with Klopp using his intimate knowledge of the Bundesliga to pluck a value buy from a mid-table German side. Klavan rode the bench for much of October and November, as Lovren, Joel Matip, and occasionally Lucas stumbled their way around the defensive half.

Before Klavan entered against West Ham, Liverpool had three clean sheets in 14-1/2 matches. Since, they’ve conceded a single goal in 405 minutes. With opponents like Middlesbrough, Everton, and Stoke City, that streak wasn’t all that impressive.

Then Klavan and Liverpool shut out Manchester City and the Premier League took notice.

In that match, Pep Guardiola‘s bunch held 57% possession, out-passing Liverpool 461-306. But they were feeble in the attacking third, mustering just three successful passes in the Liverpool penalty area, with Klavan making seven clearances, completing three of four tackles, and man-marking Sergio Aguero on several occasions, holding the Argentinian without a touch in the penalty area.

Evaluating a single defender over a small sample size is difficult, and an uptick in form by Lovren has partially contributed, but it’s obvious that Klavan’s inclusion has made an enormous difference. With Matip out injured but expected to return shortly, it will be difficult for the Cameroonian to find his way back into a defensive line performing at a title-winning level.

Premier League preview: Sunderland vs. Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and Emre Can of Liverpool celebrate victory during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 6:38 PM EST
  • Liverpool has won last 3 trips to Sunderland
  • Sunderland has conceded 11 goals in last 5 matches
  • Liverpool on club-record point total after 19 games

2nd and 18th meet with very different goals as Liverpool travels to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland (Watch live at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online via NBCSports.com).

For Sunderland, it’s been feast or famine the last two months, and mostly famine. They have four wins since the start of November, but the rest have all been losses. Nevertheless, with Crystal Palace falling to Arsenal on Sunday, the chance is there to not only beat a top team but also pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

From the other end of the table, things have been gravy for Liverpool of late. Four wins in a row has Liverpool rolling, on a club-record point total at this point in any Premier League season with 43. Adam Lallana already has more assists than he ever has in a season, and Ragnar Klavan has quietly turned the Reds’ leaky defense into a team strength. If this is how they look without Philippe Coutinho, they could be truly dominant when he returns.

All that would come crashing down, however, should they stumble against a bottom club. They still have a six-point gap to make up behind a historic Chelsea season, and they must not drop points if they hope to stay within reach.

What they’re saying

Sunderland manager David Moyes on transfer window: “We’ll see what we can do. It’s difficult. It will even be difficult to attract the players. We need to say, ‘We need you’.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the match importance: “No excuses for no-one – that’s how everyone wants it. We have to deliver – and we will deliver. It was very important we won against City. It would be really hard to go to Sunderland if you got nothing so we will go there and play our best.”

Prediction

The top teams have had no problem with lower-level sides this season, and this match should be no different. If it’s anything like Tottenham’s trip to play Watford, it will get out of hand in a hurry. 3-0 or 4-0 is reasonable for this one.

Premier League preview: West Ham vs. Manchester United

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho reacts on the sidelines after the final whistle in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on December 31, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 5:34 PM EST
  • West Ham unbeaten vs. MUFC in 4 straight
  • Man Utd has won away 5 times, after 7 last year
  • West Ham has scored more than 1 goal at home just once

Manchester United seems to have figured things out, and the rest of the Premier League is dropping in its wake.

Jose Mourinho and company haven’t lost since October 23rd, a streak of 10 league matches, with five straight wins to boot. That has Manchester United within striking distance of the top four as they visit West Ham on Monday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham seemed to have been there as well, rising up the table after three straight wins, but a frustrating loss to Leicester City last time out has pegged them back. The Hammers could find themselves back into the top half of the table, and more notably, give its new abode its first big win. London Stadium has seen four Premier League wins so far this season – the first for West Ham in the new home – but none of the “statement” variety.

With Mourinho rolling, a Hammers victory would not only boost the home crowd, but send the Red Devils two steps back after taking several leaps forward from their early-season form.

The biggest storyline, however, has been the fixture congestion through the holiday season. More than usual, managers have spoken out against it – none more so than Mourinho, who has said both his squad and his opponents have it tough.

What they’re saying

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on fixture congestion: “It’s difficult for us and difficult for West Ham. We’ve both played at the same time, we’ve both had difficult matches and couldn’t rest players.”

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on loss to Leicester City: “I’m very disappointed, angry, frustrated we lost. They started better, we knew they were going to start aggressively and for the first 20 minutes they deserved the goal.”

Prediction

West Ham will prove a tough test for Manchester United, but they just have not been able to come up with the answers at home against the big clubs. This one goes down as a hard-earned 2-1 win for the Red Devils.

Wenger calls Giroud goal art, Bellerin says he’s done it before in training

By Kyle BonnJan 1, 2017, 3:49 PM EST

Olivier Giroud may say he had “maximum luck” on his incredible scorpion-kick goal today against Crystal Palace, but some other Arsenal folks disagreed.

Manager Arsene Wenger in the postmatch press conference called the goal “art” saying, “Olivier transformed that goal into art. Art because of the surprise, because the beauty of the movement and because the efficiency of the movement – the ball went in.”

Wenger said that, because the goal was more of a reflexive action than anything, it’s actually not as “It’s a reflex and I think all of us [on the team] can score this kind of goal,” said Wenger. “The strength, the power and the reflex to kick the ball. Groud is very good in front of goal from crosses but I’ve never seen this kind of goal from him.”

While the Gunners boss might have been blown away by the goal, teammate Hector Bellerin wasn’t. In the postmatch interview alongside Giroud, Bellerin said he’s become accustomed to seeing things like this from the Frenchman. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s why I went straight to him. It’s a great goal, I’ve seen Olli do stuff like that in training, so we know what he’s capable of.” That brought a chuckle from Giroud, who gave Bellerin a pat on the back.

Where can we get tickets to those training sessions?

On the other side of things, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce was forced to watch that spectacular effort while being frustrated with the finishing from his forwards. “A stunning goal, by the way, an outstanding ability on his finish,” Allardyce remarked on Giroud’s effort, before saying, “When you come here, you’ve got to take your chances, and you’ve got to take them at the right time, and the right time for us was Benteke’s header just after halftime. We may not have won from there on, but it would have given us a better chance, it would have given us a lift.”