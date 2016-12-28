More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
NAPLES, ITALY - NOVEMBER 08: Juande Ramos head coach of FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk during the UEFA Europa League Group F match between SSC Napoli and FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk at Stadio San Paolo on November 8, 2012 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)
Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

‘Uncomfortable’ Ramos leaving Malaga after fan tension

Associated PressDec 28, 2016, 12:14 PM EST

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Malaga coach Juande Ramos is leaving the Spanish club after only half a season in charge.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, the Qatari-owned club said that the 62-year-old Spaniard had agreed to cut short his contract by 2 + years.

[ MORE: Where does Swansea turn following Bradley firing? ]

The departure of Ramos comes after the team’s strong run in the Spanish league was halted by a 4-1 loss at Sevilla and its disappointing elimination by a second division team in the Copa del Rey. Some fans at La Rosaleda stadium called for Ramos’ firing after the cup exit to Cordoba following a 4-3 defeat on Dec. 21.

[ MORE: Klopp comments on Guardiola attending Liverpool match ]

In a statement published on the club’s website, Ramos mentioned “the tension during recent matches that didn’t help the team” as his motive for leaving.

“Football is susceptible to change and in adverse situations we managers are often the ones who are wronged,” Ramos said. “In this specific case, I have decided to remove myself from a situation that was uncomfortable and unsatisfying.”

The team had been playing well, given its lack of top talent, until those losses to regional rivals Sevilla and Cordoba just before the Spanish winter break.

Prior to that, Malaga equaled a club record of five straight home wins and an impressive 0-0 draw at Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

Under Ramos, Malaga had developed a useful habit of late goals. It scored three 90th-minute goals, and another five in the final 20 minutes, all of which earned the team points.

Ramos agreed to take over Malaga this summer, ending a two-year hiatus from coaching for the former Real Madrid, Tottenham and Sevilla boss. Ramos had also managed Malaga near the beginning of his coaching career in 2003-04.

“Malaga Football Club wants to thank Juande Ramos for his work and honesty and wishes him good luck in the future,” the Andalusian club said.

The club has not announced a replacement. Its next game is at Celta Vigo on January 8.

Report: Reus could be Arsenal contingency if Alexis doesn’t re-sign

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg match between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund at Anfield on April 14, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 11:03 AM EST

For the time being the Gunners still have their biggest star, however, the club has a contingency plan incase things don’t go according to plan.

[ MORE: Bradley talks to PST following Swansea sacking ]

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal is prepared to lure Marco Reus away from Borussia Dortmund in the event that Alexis Sanchez doesn’t re-sign in London as contract negotiations have hit a wall.

[ MORE: Coleman, Rowett among lead candidates to take over Swans ]

Sanchez is currently seeking a pay raise at the Emirates Stadium, but with large offers on the table from China the Chilean international may opt to move abroad once more.

Meanwhile, manager Arsene Wenger has expressed interest in Reus after enjoying several impressive seasons with Dortmund since 2012. The German international has managed four double-digit goals season across all competitions, although, Reus’ injury history could be a concern for the Gunners.

Arsenal may not have a choice but to go after Reus though, as contract talks with Sanchez have gone stagnant with the club and player very far apart in terms of salary numbers. It has been reported that Chinese clubs have offered Sanchez over $480,000 per week, while the highest Arsenal has gone to this point has been in the range of $220,000 weekly.

Infantino believes 48-team World Cup a strong possibility

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 28: FIFA President, Gianni Infantino speaks during the 11th Dubai International Sports Conference on December 28, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Tom Dulat/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 10:00 AM EST

Gianni Infantino remains convinced that expansion to the World Cup is the tournament’s best option, but now the FIFA president has declared that the world football federations are “overwhelmingly in favor” of an increase from 32 teams.

[ MORE: Coleman, Rowett lead potential Swansea candidates ]

The FIFA council will meet once more on Jan. 7, where a potential change could be made to the structure of the World Cup in the future. While the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions of the tournament would likely go unchanged, a deal could still be implemented for expansion to the World Cups that follow in 2030 and beyond.

[ MORE: Hazard recognizes target on Chelsea as club approaches PL history ]

“I am still convinced to expand the participation in the World Cup more than 32 teams,” Infantino said. “We would still consider increasing the competition to 40 or 48 teams. A tournament to 48 teams would have the same period of the current one, and federations are clearly in favour of a World Cup with more teams.”

Since earning the FIFA presidency, Infantino’s stance has remained non-wavering over World Cup expansion. With the potential for 40 or even 48 teams on the horizon, it seems as though the FIFA boss will get his wish in the near future despite the hesitation from several club teams.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been one of the biggest figures to push back against World Cup expansion as more and more clubs express their concern over player safety and the fact that so many of the game’s top players are scheduled to be involved in so many fixtures for both club and country.

“In the interest of the fans and the players, we urge Fifa not to increase the number of World Cup participants,” Rummenigge said. “Politics and commerce should not be the exclusive priority in football.”

Report: Chris Coleman, Gary Rowett are top candidates for Swansea hire

ZENICA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Chris Coleman of Wales celebrates after the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Wales at the Stadium Bilino Polje in Elbasan on October 10, 2015. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 8:30 AM EST

With Swansea already looking towards its third manager of the season, the Premier League club has turned its attention to several high-profile candidates to replace Bob Bradley.

[ MORE: Hazard recognizes target on Chelsea, says history in reach ]

According to Sky Sports, the Swans currently consider Wales manager Chris Coleman and former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett to be the top options to take over the club as the second half of the PL campaign approaches.

[ MORE: Which Premier Leaguers will be African Cup of Nations duty? ]

Additionally, the Welsh side has been linked with former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs, a Wales native that played 64 matches for the national team over his international career. While Giggs has little managerial experience to this point, Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins is reportedly considering the ex-Premier Leaguer for the job as well.

Swansea sits in a precarious position in the PL at this stage of the season, with the side currently 19th in the table and four points deep in the relegation zone.

While timeliness will be important with any choice made to replace Bradley at the helm, the Swans must be careful that they might the proper decision. The club has had six managers in as many PL seasons since rising to the English top flight ahead of the 2011/12 campaign.

Brendan Rodgers was the longest-tenured of the bunch, and was the only manager of the last six (Rodgers, Michael Laudrup, Gary Monk, Alan Curtis, Francesco Guidolin, Bradley) that boasted more wins than losses in his span as the Swansea boss (43 W, 33 L).

Hazard recognizes target on Chelsea, says achieving history is in reach

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Eden Hazard of Chelsea (L) and Tom Cleverley of Everton (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2016, 7:09 AM EST

As Chelsea continues to win the expectations have grown greater and greater.

[ MORE: Bob Bradley speaks to PST following Tuesday's sacking ]

Now, the club is on the verge of history as Antonio Conte‘s men approach their 13th consecutive Premier League victory on Saturday against Stoke City.

[ MORE: Where does Swansea turn following Bradley firing? ]

Chelsea’s current streak is the second-longest in PL history, trailing only the 2001/02 Arsenal side that went on to capture the top spot in England’s top flight that season.

While Conte’s tactical genius — particularly on the defensive end — has played a large role in the London side’s success in 2016, Eden Hazard has served as one of the engines that makes the Blues attack go.

The Belgian attacker spoke ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against the Potters, stating that he and his teammates recognize that there is a target on their backs as PL leaders.

“We feel good. We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every game,” Hazard said. “We don’t look at records but if we can make history in this club we will. It’s not only about Chelsea, this league.

“This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win. But now the opponents try to give everything because they want to be first. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us.”

After having a disappointing campaign in 2015/16 where he only scored four goals, Hazard has already surpassed that total with nine tallies in 17 PL appearances this season.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's PL coverage ]

The 25-year-old is in his fifth season with the Blues after joining from Lille back in 2012. Hazard will continue to play an important role in the team’s attack as the season progresses and Chelsea looks to regain the PL title for the first time since 2014.