American stigma: Bob Bradley unfairly vilified at Swansea

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 12:25 PM EST

Simply put, Bob Bradley was up against it from the start.

When he became the first-ever American coach in the Premier League on Oct. 3, Bradley, without wanting to be, became the ambassador for U.S. soccer in the UK and in his first press conference he was visibly annoyed when asked about becoming the first U.S. coach in the PL.

Overall, you can argue that heaped extra pressure on his shoulders and quite simply (apart from the first few weeks when you heard “that Bob Bradley, he’s a nice bloke”) he was never accepted with open arms in the British soccer community. It was as if he wasn’t worthy of being in charge of a Premier League team and there was no respect for American soccer.

Bradley, and other American coaches and players, have always come up against that stigma in Europe. I spoke about it with him at length back in 2014 in Norway. That’s the reason he had to jump from a tiny Norwegian team he turned into title challengers to a French second division club before Swansea “took a gamble” on him as most British pundits put it.

Despite the results on the pitch, which he accepts weren’t good enough, throughout his 11-game spell in charge of Swansea City (which yielded two wins, seven defeats and just eight points) he was up against vocal support from his own fans against the new American owners in place since the summer.

That ill-feeling morphed into fans turning on Bradley and he was lumped into the disdain towards owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien. The former U.S. national team coach very quickly became a scapegoat. Ask yourself if the same would’ve happened if a British manager, or Italian manager, would have had the same results he did. Seriously. Imagine in a few years the NFL puts a team in London and has an English coach. How would an English American Football coach, with an English accent, be treated if he was given a job in the NFL?

In the defeat against West Ham, his final game in charge, chants of “we want Bradley out” emerged from some sections of the home fans. The tide had turned incredibly quickly. It didn’t take much as fans jumped on the bandwagon.

Bradley was always having to defend himself for his use of American soccer phrases in press conferences (even if they were few and far between) and pundits in the UK spoke about not being able to take him seriously, while others completely dismissed his credentials because he was American. The whole idea that the U.S. is somehow an inferior soccer nation seemed to grow stronger. There are managers from France, Spain, Italy and Germany in the PL but none of them have to justify why they’re in the league. Bradley is 58 years old and had put in the hard graft to get to this point. He deserved his chance in the PL, based on his credentials alone, a long time ago.

Speaking to talkSPORT radio in the UK following his firing, Bradley had a message for those who questioned him simply because of where he comes from and how he talks.

“I think I earned respect from inside the dressing the room every day,” Bradley said. “The media… the media has different agendas. There are some very good pundits who understand the game and write through experience. Then there’s others that want headlines. I understand that when you come in from the outside, especially as an American with American owners, there are going to be people who look to take shots. I don’t think that affects who I am and it doesn’t affect my work. I never carried any of that in front of the team. I couldn’t care less.”

Even if Bradley couldn’t care less, him being an American was a big deal in England and Wales.

Soccer AM, a Saturday morning TV show on Sky Sports in England, poked fun at Bradley from the day he was appointed with satirical videos (see below) commonplace throughout his time in the Premier League. TalkSPORT radio hosts nicknamed him “BobCat Bob” and churned out American accents on cue. There are many other examples too, as the Daily Mail also pointed towards Bradley wearing a $50 watch, compared to Jose Mourinho’s $32,000 watch, as perhaps a reason he’s “time ran out” in the PL.

Following his firing, Bradley was asked if it would now be more difficult for American coaches to get chances to manage in the Premier League and the UK.

“It’s possible, but I think it’s sad and ridiculous if that’s the case,” Bradley told BBC Radio Wales.

I’m an Englishman who has been educated and has lived in the U.S. for most of the last decade. I have American family, friends and a close affinity for the nation, plus have now been lucky enough to be involved in the American soccer community for a long time. But I’m proudly British.

Quite frankly, I’m embarrassed at the way some of the British media, and general public, has reacted towards Bradley since he arrived at Swansea.

I’ve seen it firsthand from living in London. At times the attitude towards Bradley has been borderline xenophobic.

Below are just a few of the many messages I received from Swansea’s fans for stating on Twitter that I didn’t agree with Bradley’s dismissal.

I understand that ultimately the results on the pitch weren’t good enough for Swansea’s owners, but it’s unlikely that Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho or even greats such as Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger would’ve been able to turn the Swans’ sinking ship around in just 11 games. What did they expect?

As many have pointed out, Swansea’s problems have been 12 months in the making.

Ever since Garry Monk was fired and then Francesco Guidolin was halfheartedly appointed they’ve been in trouble. Add in selling Ashley Williams and Andre Ayew in the summer and not properly replacing them and there are huge issues throughout the club as long-term chairman Hew Jenkins is trying to save them with the American owners trying hard not to interfere but also having just enough of a say.

Bradley was handed a squad woefully weak in defense and lacking in confidence. He wasn’t given a transfer window and he wasn’t given time to stamp his authority on the club.

“I’m a little pissed off,” Bradley told talkSPORT radio. “I’m a little bit frustrated because every place I’ve been I feel I have been able to put my stamp on a team, in terms of the mentality, in terms of the football, tactics. I knew when I arrived in Swansea, in the short term the most difficult thing was just to secure points. Any new football ideas needed to be introduced very gradually. What we needed more than anything was to do well enough with points that we had a little bit of a platform to try to now make the team play more of the way we wanted. I’m disappointed in myself that in the short run I couldn’t make that happen.”

The New Jersey native admits the rub of the green was against his team and the nature of the heavy defeats against West Ham, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Tottenham were not helpful in sealing his fate.

Yet, there’s on overriding sense that he was treated unfairly. Other Premier League managers have since said as much. Slaven Bilic, West Ham’s boss, had a drink with Bradley in his office at the Liberty Stadium following their 4-1 win on Boxing Day. He was asked on Thursday if Bradley had enough time to turn things around.

“No, he didn’t,” Bilic said. “It was just a short space of time. You basically depend on luck, people are expecting you to do something in a couple of months, and that’s not with the preseason. I know he [Bradley] is a good manager, he’s got a good CV, he’s hard-working and he believes in himself. I saw them play with confidence in those games, which is hard, when you are down. To change so many managers in two years, if we are talking about Swansea, for me it is not the solution… We spoke after the game in his office and of course his whole life is in football. He was not shocked but disappointed, and so was I.”

Bradley was disappointed with himself. Others were disappointed he was given such little time. I’m disappointed that he wasn’t judged solely on his quality as a coach.

If anyone says that’s the case and the eventual fan vitriol towards Bradley was only because of the performances on the pitch and nothing to do with him being the first-ever American coach in England’s top-flight, I’d have a tough time believing them.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Pedro of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 2:57 PM EST

The final matchday of 2016 has arrived Premier League with seven games on New Year’s Eve in a festive feast of action.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 3-1 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 2-0 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 1-3 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Watford 1-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 2-1 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-1 Sunderland – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 1-2 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Hull 1-1 Everton – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Swansea City 1-4 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

WATCH, STREAM: Premier League schedule – Week 19

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Yaya Toure of Manchester City goes between Roberto Firmino (L) and Emre Can of Liverpool (R) during the Capital One Cup Final match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on February 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 2:40 PM EST

Week 19 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here as we hit the midway point as we prepare to wave goodbye to 2016.

Hull City host Everton host on Friday to kick things off (3 pm. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the KCOM Stadium with the Tigers desperate to drag themselves off the bottom, while Everton will be looking to end 2016 in fine form and push closer towards the top six.

On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, red-hot Manchester United welcome Middlesbrough to Old Trafford (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to put more pressure on the top four. Mourinho will be coming up against his former assistant, Aitor Karanka as Boro look to climb up into midtable.

Roundup off Saturday is a massive game at Anfield as Liverpool welcome Manchester City (12:30 p.m. ET live NBCSand online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola colliding on the sidelines. This should be a very fun way to celebrate 2016 and see in the new year.

On Sunday, New Year’s Day, there are two games coming up with Watford hosting Tottenham (8:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Walter Mazzarri aims to sto Mauricio Pochettino‘s streaking Spurs, while Arsenal then host Crystal Palace in a London derby (11 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Emirates Stadium.

You can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App, plus you can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Hull City vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Stoke City– Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Bournemouth – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester City – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

Reports: Donovan has offers from two MLS teams to return in 2017

CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Landon Donovan #26 of the Los Angeles Galaxy enters the game against Orlando City FC returning from retirement at StubHub Center on September 11, 2016 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2016, 2:26 PM EST

Every time Landon Donovan thinks he’s out, they just keep pulling him back in.

After coming out of retirement in September to aid the injury-riddled LA Galaxy in their quest for a sixth MLS Cup, Donovan, the leading goalscorer and assist man in both U.S. national team and MLS history, is yet to officially announce whether or not he will return to the Galaxy (or soccer, period) in 2017. However, numerous reports since LA’s elimination from the 2016 playoffs indicated he was likely to walk away from the team and/or game again this winter.

Bruce Arena’s departure to re-become USMNT head coach only seemed to further the notion that Donovan wouldn’t be back in Southern California next season. If he won’t play for the Galaxy in 2017, he won’t play for anyone else, right? Perhaps, but only time will tell, as at least two MLS teams have given Donovan something the think about as the calendar ticks over from 2016 to 2017, in the form of contract offers for the upcoming season, and beyond.

The pipe dream of Donovan returning to the USMNT, now that Jurgen Klinsmann is out of the picture, is only possible if he’s playing club soccer somewhere… presumably. With Arena no longer in LA, and Curt Onalfo, the organization’s former LA Galaxy II (USL) head coach, taking his place, one might assume the Galaxy are looking to get younger by integrating a stacked roster of youth academy products into the first team.

RSL have already bid farewell to dynamic winger Juan Manuel Martinez and legendary no. 10 Javier Morales this winter, which leaves a pair of massive holes for head coach Jeff Cassar to fill. The fit is pretty clear to see, for both sides. As for the mystery Eastern Conference team, any team with a vacant Designated Player spot, plenty of money to burn, and a strong desire for marquee superstars would be wise to enter the Donovan sweepstakes of 2017. Cough cough New York City FC cough cough.

Best of 2016: Top US Soccer, international moments

NICE, FRANCE - JUNE 27: Iceland supporters celebrate their team's 2-1 win after the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 2:19 PM EST

A lot has happened in the soccer world over the past 12 months.

Our writers take a quick look back at some of their most memorable moments from across the U.S. and international soccer world in 2016.

Let’s get to it…

Best moment in the soccer world in 2016:

Joe: Hard to see past Leicester City winning the Premier League. Their struggles this season reinforce the magnitude of the achievement. Being in the stadium when they hoisted the title was a memorable moment.

Nick: England 1-2 Iceland, specifically the post-match celebrations and The Icelandic Clap.

Kyle Bonn: Leicester City winning the Premier League title.

Matt Reed: Portugal tops France in EURO 2016 final.

Best stadium/atmosphere you’ve visited in 2016:

Joe: Hearing that roar when Leicester lifted the title against Everton in May is up there, but so is being around the incredible Iceland fans in Nice after they beat England at EURO 2016. That was sheer euphoria and just edges it for me.

Nick: Easy out here — the MLS Cup Final in Toronto FC. Electric, and the covered stands keep the sound in to take the atmosphere next level.

Matt: MetLife Stadium for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in International Champions Cup.

Best moment for U.S. Soccer:

Joe: I think in the long run it was the defeat to Costa Rica. In the end, Klinsmann had to go. Under Bruce Arena I expect the U.S. to kick on. Holding on against Paraguay in the Copa America Centenario was a close second. Let’s just say it wasn’t a vintage year for the USMNT.

Nick: Holding off Paraguay after DeAndre Yedlin’s awful two yellow cards in two second half minutes to advance to the knockout rounds of the Copa America Centenario.

Kyle: Firing Klinsmann and hiring Arena.

Matt: 10-man USMNT beats Paraguay, 1-0 to advance to knockout round at Copa America Centenario.