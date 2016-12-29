Best of 2016: Top US Soccer, international moments

Our writers take a quick look back at some of their most memorable moments from across the U.S. and international soccer world in 2016.
Let’s get to it…
Best moment in the soccer world in 2016:
Joe: Hard to see past Leicester City winning the Premier League. Their struggles this season reinforce the magnitude of the achievement. Being in the stadium when they hoisted the title was a memorable moment.
Nick: England 1-2 Iceland, specifically the post-match celebrations and The Icelandic Clap.
Kyle Bonn: Leicester City winning the Premier League title.
Matt Reed: Portugal tops France in EURO 2016 final.
Best stadium/atmosphere you’ve visited in 2016:
Joe: Hearing that roar when Leicester lifted the title against Everton in May is up there, but so is being around the incredible Iceland fans in Nice after they beat England at EURO 2016. That was sheer euphoria and just edges it for me.
Nick: Easy out here — the MLS Cup Final in Toronto FC. Electric, and the covered stands keep the sound in to take the atmosphere next level.
Matt: MetLife Stadium for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in International Champions Cup.
Best moment for U.S. Soccer:
Joe: I think in the long run it was the defeat to Costa Rica. In the end, Klinsmann had to go. Under Bruce Arena I expect the U.S. to kick on. Holding on against Paraguay in the Copa America Centenario was a close second. Let’s just say it wasn’t a vintage year for the USMNT.
Nick: Holding off Paraguay after DeAndre Yedlin’s awful two yellow cards in two second half minutes to advance to the knockout rounds of the Copa America Centenario.
Kyle: Firing Klinsmann and hiring Arena.
Matt: 10-man USMNT beats Paraguay, 1-0 to advance to knockout round at Copa America Centenario.
Our writers got together to discuss some of their best memories from the past 12 months.
Over to them…
Best individual performance by player in Premier League:
Joe Prince-Wright: Some truly incredible displays from Leicester’s players over the course of their title win but I remember their 1-0 win against Southampton in the run-in. N'Golo Kante dragged them through on his own. He has taken that form with him to Chelsea.
Nick Mendola: N’Golo Kante, Leicester City and Chelsea. Just generally an absolute machine.
Kyle Bonn: I’m going for a team performance. Has to be Chelsea’s 4-0 demolition of Manchester United in October. The fans chanted “You’re not special anymore” to Jose Mourinho, who was humiliated by Antonio Conte in his return to his former cub.
Joe: I would go with Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal in April 2016. The atmosphere was electric at White Hart Lane and both teams were in the title hunt at that point. Harry Kane scored a stunner but 10-man Arsenal snatched a point. High drama and incredibly high quality play.
Nick: Leicester 2-2 West Ham, April 17, 2016; Vardy scores then sees red. Leicester holds the lead with 10 men for almost an hour, only to see West Ham score twice in two minutes — the first a wild penalty — and Leonardo Ulloa nets a penalty of his own in stoppage to seal a point in the midst of all eyes being on Leicester.
Kyle: Bournemouth 4-3 Liverpool, Dec 4., 2016
Matt: Liverpool beats Norwich, 5-4, in Premier League (January 2016)
Best coach:
Joe: Claudio Ranieri. What he achieved, and how he achieved it, was career-defining.
Kyle: Has to be Claudio Ranieri. Despite Leicester City’s dropoff, he not only led them to a title last season, but has them performing at top level in a historic Champions League campaign.
Matt: Claudio Ranieri
Best player in Premier League:
Joe: I’m going with Alexis Sanchez. Over the course of the past 12 months he has been unstoppable at times. If he had a better striker to combine with in the final third and in the box, they’d both get 20-25 goals per season. A monster for Arsenal.
Nick: N’Golo Kante
Kyle: Like the coach category, this is incredibly difficult because almost all the players who are playing well this season were poor in the second half of last season, and visa versa. Alexis Sanchez would be a good shout, but he struggled down the stretch last year. I’m going to go with Diego Costa, who not only leads the Premier League in goals so far this season, but had a quietly great 2nd half of last year while the rest of his team struggled.
Matt: Sergio Aguero
Best Premier League team:
Joe: Leicester City. I know they’re struggling now but if we talk about being a total team, then they dominated the first half of 2016. Recent wobbles to be expected after so many highs.
Nick: Chelsea
Kyle: I would put Arsenal here, but they seem to be slightly off the pace this season and faltered in early 2016, so Leicester City wins this by default.
Matt: Leicester City
Best prospect in Premier League:
Joe: I think Dele Alli is now a little old to class as a prospect but over the past 12 months he’s elevated himself to a new level. In terms of emerging talent, I’ve been impressed with Mason Holgate at Everton whenever I’ve seen him. Under Ronald Koeman he could flourish.
Nick: Leroy Sane of Manchester City
Kyle: There are a host of good young players in the Premier League. Dele Alli is just 20, Romelu Lukaku is 22, and so is Eric Dier. But with those guys already having established themselves, and this question focuses on prospects, I will go with Nathan Ake, who is having an amazing season with Bournemouth and established his identity at Watford last year.
Matt: Dele Alli
Best goal in Premier League:
Joe: Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s amazing back heel scorpion kick against Sunderland on Boxing Day 2016. Yes, he was a yard offside. Still, it was a mind-blowing moment.