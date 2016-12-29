Best of 2016: Top US Soccer, international moments

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

A lot has happened in the soccer world over the past 12 months.

[ MORE: Best 2016 Premier League moments ]

Our writers take a quick look back at some of their most memorable moments from across the U.S. and international soccer world in 2016.

Let’s get to it…

Best moment in the soccer world in 2016:

Joe: Hard to see past Leicester City winning the Premier League. Their struggles this season reinforce the magnitude of the achievement. Being in the stadium when they hoisted the title was a memorable moment.

Nick: England 1-2 Iceland, specifically the post-match celebrations and The Icelandic Clap.

Kyle Bonn: Leicester City winning the Premier League title.

Matt Reed: Portugal tops France in EURO 2016 final.

Best stadium/atmosphere you’ve visited in 2016:

Joe: Hearing that roar when Leicester lifted the title against Everton in May is up there, but so is being around the incredible Iceland fans in Nice after they beat England at EURO 2016. That was sheer euphoria and just edges it for me.

Nick: Easy out here — the MLS Cup Final in Toronto FC. Electric, and the covered stands keep the sound in to take the atmosphere next level.

Matt: MetLife Stadium for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in International Champions Cup.

Best moment for U.S. Soccer:

Joe: I think in the long run it was the defeat to Costa Rica. In the end, Klinsmann had to go. Under Bruce Arena I expect the U.S. to kick on. Holding on against Paraguay in the Copa America Centenario was a close second. Let’s just say it wasn’t a vintage year for the USMNT.

Nick: Holding off Paraguay after DeAndre Yedlin’s awful two yellow cards in two second half minutes to advance to the knockout rounds of the Copa America Centenario.

Kyle: Firing Klinsmann and hiring Arena.

Matt: 10-man USMNT beats Paraguay, 1-0 to advance to knockout round at Copa America Centenario.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports