Men In Blazers podcast: Guardiola talks life in the Premier League

The final matchday of 2016 has arrived Premier League with seven games on New Year’s Eve in a festive feast of action.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Chelsea 3-1 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Manchester United 2-0 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Leicester City 1-3 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Watford 1-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Southampton 2-1 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Burnley 1-1 Sunderland – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Liverpool 1-2 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)
Hull 1-1 Everton – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Swansea City 1-4 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)