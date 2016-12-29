Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 18

Week 18 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is in the books. Now, it’s time to rank the performers in the latest PL player Power Rankings.
It’s a quick turnaround from the Boxing Day games to the New Year’s Eve slate of matches, but here are the guys in form.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Even
- Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Up 1
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 1
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 5
- David Silva (Man City) — New entry
- Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Down 2
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 1
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 1
- Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – New entry
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 1
- Jordan Pickford (Sunderland) – Up 8
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 1
- Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton) – Down 1
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1
- Gary Cahill (Chelsea) — Up 2
- Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – Even
- Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – New entry
- Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – Even
- Andy Carroll (West Ham) – New entry