Report: PFA asks FA to consider ban on heading for kids under 10

English football seems set to follow in the footsteps of the American game, as the Professional Footballers’ Association has urged the English Football Association to consider a ban on heading the ball for children under the age of 10, according to a report from the Telegraph.
U.S. Soccer announced last November a new youth-level initiative that would “(a) improve concussion awareness and education among youth coaches, referees, parents and players; (b) implement more uniform concussion management and return-to-play protocols for youth players suspected of having suffered a concussion” in an attempt to better protect players aged 13 and under.
The PFA’s call to action is founded on a study, conducted by the University of Stirling, which uncovered “frightening anecdotal evidence of former players suffering with serious brain conditions.” A terrifying statistic from the study:
The Stirling study reported a reduction in memory performance of 41-67 per cent in the 24 hours after players headed a football 20 times that was delivered with the pace and power of a corner kick. Memory function did return to normal 24 hours later but, with many former footballers being diagnosed with brain conditions in later life, the call for urgent and more detailed research has grown ever louder.
The Barcelona striker was back at the Maracana stadium in Rio for a charity game organized by former great Zico. Looking at the goalmouth where he scored the Olympic decider, Neymar recalled his key role in the penalty showdown.
“I am remembering that walk to it. It was the most nervous moment of my life. I couldn’t think of anything but `For the love of God, where will I kick this ball?” the 24-year old striker said Wednesday night. “Then God gave me the capacity to be calm and score that goal.”
Brazil had long sought Olympic gold as the only football title it didn’t have. Neymar carried Brazil to the final in the 2012 London Olympics, but lost to Mexico.
Gold in Rio was seen by many fans as a rebirth of Brazilian football after the 7-1 humiliation against Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals. After the final, Brazil’s national team managed to rise from sixth to first in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Only one more win should take the team of new coach Tite to the 2018 Russia World Cup.
Neymar scored two goals for Zico’s team in Wednesday’s match which raised money for relatives of victims of the air crash last month that killed 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense.
Chris Coleman, the instant first-choice candidate to replace Bob Bradley as Swansea City manager — if you put any stock in the bookmakers, that is — has been publicly ruled out of consideration for the job by his wife, Charlotte.
Coleman, who began his professional career for the club, played four seasons in south Wales from 1987-91, when Swansea was a fourth- and third-division club in the English football league system (pre-Premier League era).
After guiding Wales to a fairytale quarterfinals appearance at EURO 2016 in the summer, Coleman’s stock is at an all-time high. (His current contract runs through the 2018 World Cup.) There’s a decent chance it’ll never be higher, in fact. That said, Swansea has proven an incredibly toxic working environment in recent months and years, and a failed stint at the club could very well be the kiss of death for the 46-year-old’s managerial career, which he began in 2003, at the age of 32.
Zaza, who’s on loan from Juventus to West Ham United for (what was supposed to be) to entirety of the 2016-17 season, will leave the Hammers in January after failing to carve out a sizable role for himself in east London, according to the player’s father, Antonio Zaza, via Tuttosport:
“The West Ham adventure is finished and we are looking at different options for his future. We’re speaking with Valencia, but theirs is not the only concrete option we’re considering.
“Of course, my son would love to be coached by a great coach like [Valencia’s] Cesare Prandelli, but it’s possible that Simone could return to Serie A.”
Thus far, Zaza has failed to score a single goal in 11 appearances (all competitions) for West Ham. The most (in)famous moment of Zaza’s 2016 will undoubtedly be his space-bound penalty kick in Italy’s quarterfinals defeat to Germany at EURO 2016.
Rog talks with Pep Guardiola about the art of leadership and change, life in the Premier League, and whether or not Pep views himself as an extraordinary manager. Rog’s film, “Inside the Mind of Pep Guardiola,” airs Monday, Jan. 2 on NBCSN.
All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here: