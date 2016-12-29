Sunderland’s Jordan Pickford suffers ACL injury

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set for an extended period of time on the sidelines.

That’s a big blow for the Black Cats.

[ MORE: Reus to Arsenal? ]

Following Vito Mannone‘s injury at the start of the season, David Moyes had lost his number one goalkeeper. Yet, that opened the door for England U-21 international Pickford and the Sunderland academy graduate

“Pickford has good news and bad news,” Moyes told safc.com. “The good news is he hasn’t ruptured his ACL, the bad news is he’s strained it. We’re looking at 6-8 weeks, it’s a major disappointment for him and for us because he’s been saving us points.”

The 22-year-old has shone this season, putting in a man o the match display at Old Trafford on Boxing Day as he side still lost 3-1.

If it wasn’t for Pickford’s almost weekly heroics this season then Sunderland would be a lot worse off than in the relegation zone and two points from safety.

That said, now the fit-again Mannone can step in and the Italian goalkeeper has plenty of experience in the Premier League even if he’s now been overtaken by Pickford in the pecking order.

Try and say the last part of that last sentence 10 times fast “Pickford in the pecking order, Pickford in the peckin….”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports