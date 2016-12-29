More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
CARDIFF, WALES - JULY 08: Wales' manager Chris Coleman claps during a ceremony at the Cardiff City Stadium on July 8, 2016 in Cardiff, Wales. The players toured the streets of Cardiff in an open top bus before arriving at the Cardiff City Stadium for an after party for which 33,000 tickets have been sold. Wales historic run in Euro 2016 saw them reach the semi-finals, before being knocked out 2-0 by Portugal at Stade de Lyon in France. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Swansea’s top target to replace Bradley ruled out

By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2016, 7:25 PM EST

Chris Coleman, the instant first-choice candidate to replace Bob Bradley as Swansea City manager — if you put any stock in the bookmakers, that is — has been publicly ruled out of consideration for the job by his wife, Charlotte.

Coleman, who began his professional career for the club, played four seasons in south Wales from 1987-91, when Swansea was a fourth- and third-division club in the English football league system (pre-Premier League era).

After Bradley was fired on Tuesday, Coleman, fellow Welshman Ryan Giggs, who has four games of first-team managerial experience to his name, and Gary Rowett, were the first linked with the vacant post. Alas, Coleman’s wife took to Twitter on Thursday and revealed the couple’s short- and long-term plans.

After guiding Wales to a fairytale quarterfinals appearance at EURO 2016 in the summer, Coleman’s stock is at an all-time high. (His current contract runs through the 2018 World Cup.) There’s a decent chance it’ll never be higher, in fact. That said, Swansea has proven an incredibly toxic working environment in recent months and years, and a failed stint at the club could very well be the kiss of death for the 46-year-old’s managerial career, which he began in 2003, at the age of 32.

Report: PFA asks FA to consider ban on heading for kids under 10

Taylor Twellman
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2016, 6:25 PM EST

English football seems set to follow in the footsteps of the American game, as the Professional Footballers’ Association has urged the English Football Association to consider a ban on heading the ball for children under the age of 10, according to a report from the Telegraph.

U.S. Soccer announced last November a new youth-level initiative that would “(a) improve concussion awareness and education among youth coaches, referees, parents and players; (b) implement more uniform concussion management and return-to-play protocols for youth players suspected of having suffered a concussion” in an attempt to better protect players aged 13 and under.

The PFA’s call to action is founded on a study, conducted by the University of Stirling, which uncovered “frightening anecdotal evidence of former players suffering with serious brain conditions.” A terrifying statistic from the study:

The Stirling study reported a reduction in memory performance of 41-67 per cent in the 24 hours after players headed a football 20 times that was delivered with the pace and power of a corner kick. Memory function did return to normal 24 hours later but, with many former footballers being diagnosed with brain conditions in later life, the call for urgent and more detailed research has grown ever louder.

Zaza’s father: “West Ham adventure is finished;” will leave in January

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Simone Zaza of West Ham United tangles with Jose Fonte (L) and Cedric Soares of Southampton (R) during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton at London Stadium on September 25, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2016, 5:05 PM EST

If you blinked, you may have missed Simone Zaza‘s “adventure” in the Premier League.

Zaza, who’s on loan from Juventus to West Ham United for (what was supposed to be) to entirety of the 2016-17 season, will leave the Hammers in January after failing to carve out a sizable role for himself in east London, according to the player’s father, Antonio Zaza, via Tuttosport:

“The West Ham adventure is finished and we are looking at different options for his future. We’re speaking with Valencia, but theirs is not the only concrete option we’re considering.

“Of course, my son would love to be coached by a great coach like [Valencia’s] Cesare Prandelli, but it’s possible that Simone could return to Serie A.”

Thus far, Zaza has failed to score a single goal in 11 appearances (all competitions) for West Ham. The most (in)famous moment of Zaza’s 2016 will undoubtedly be his space-bound penalty kick in Italy’s quarterfinals defeat to Germany at EURO 2016.

Men In Blazers podcast: Guardiola talks life in the Premier League

HULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester City at KCOM Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2016, 3:55 PM EST

Rog talks with Pep Guardiola about the art of leadership and change, life in the Premier League, and whether or not Pep views himself as an extraordinary manager. Rog’s film, “Inside the Mind of Pep Guardiola,” airs Monday, Jan. 2 on NBCSN.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: New Year’s Eve, Week 19

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Pedro of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 2:57 PM EST

The final matchday of 2016 has arrived Premier League with seven games on New Year’s Eve in a festive feast of action.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 3-1 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 2-0 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 1-3 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Watford 1-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 2-1 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-1 Sunderland – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 1-2 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Hull 1-1 Everton – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Swansea City 1-4 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]