Swansea’s top target to replace Bradley ruled out

Chris Coleman, the instant first-choice candidate to replace Bob Bradley as Swansea City manager — if you put any stock in the bookmakers, that is — has been publicly ruled out of consideration for the job by his wife, Charlotte.

Coleman, who began his professional career for the club, played four seasons in south Wales from 1987-91, when Swansea was a fourth- and third-division club in the English football league system (pre-Premier League era).

After Bradley was fired on Tuesday, Coleman, fellow Welshman Ryan Giggs, who has four games of first-team managerial experience to his name, and Gary Rowett, were the first linked with the vacant post. Alas, Coleman’s wife took to Twitter on Thursday and revealed the couple’s short- and long-term plans.

The mumbles are lovely but my husband has said publically after Wales we would hopefully move abroad – but good luck to Swansea ! https://t.co/MZoa5kcC9d — Charlotte Coleman (@CharLouJackson) December 29, 2016

After guiding Wales to a fairytale quarterfinals appearance at EURO 2016 in the summer, Coleman’s stock is at an all-time high. (His current contract runs through the 2018 World Cup.) There’s a decent chance it’ll never be higher, in fact. That said, Swansea has proven an incredibly toxic working environment in recent months and years, and a failed stint at the club could very well be the kiss of death for the 46-year-old’s managerial career, which he began in 2003, at the age of 32.

