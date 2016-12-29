WATCH, STREAM: Premier League schedule – Week 19

Week 19 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here as we hit the midway point as we prepare to wave goodbye to 2016.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Hull City host Everton host on Friday to kick things off (3 pm. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the KCOM Stadium with the Tigers desperate to drag themselves off the bottom, while Everton will be looking to end 2016 in fine form and push closer towards the top six.

On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, red-hot Manchester United welcome Middlesbrough to Old Trafford (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to put more pressure on the top four. Mourinho will be coming up against his former assistant, Aitor Karanka as Boro look to climb up into midtable.

Roundup off Saturday is a massive game at Anfield as Liverpool welcome Manchester City (12:30 p.m. ET live NBCSand online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola colliding on the sidelines. This should be a very fun way to celebrate 2016 and see in the new year.

On Sunday, New Year’s Day, there are two games coming up with Watford hosting Tottenham (8:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Walter Mazzarri aims to sto Mauricio Pochettino‘s streaking Spurs, while Arsenal then host Crystal Palace in a London derby (11 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Emirates Stadium.

You can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App, plus you can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday

3 p.m. ET: Hull City vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Stoke City– Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Bournemouth – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester City – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

