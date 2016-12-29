Zaza’s father: “West Ham adventure is finished;” will leave in January

If you blinked, you may have missed Simone Zaza‘s “adventure” in the Premier League.
Zaza, who’s on loan from Juventus to West Ham United for (what was supposed to be) to entirety of the 2016-17 season, will leave the Hammers in January after failing to carve out a sizable role for himself in east London, according to the player’s father, Antonio Zaza, via Tuttosport:
“The West Ham adventure is finished and we are looking at different options for his future. We’re speaking with Valencia, but theirs is not the only concrete option we’re considering.
“Of course, my son would love to be coached by a great coach like [Valencia’s] Cesare Prandelli, but it’s possible that Simone could return to Serie A.”
Thus far, Zaza has failed to score a single goal in 11 appearances (all competitions) for West Ham. The most (in)famous moment of Zaza’s 2016 will undoubtedly be his space-bound penalty kick in Italy’s quarterfinals defeat to Germany at EURO 2016.