LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Simone Zaza of West Ham United tangles with Jose Fonte (L) and Cedric Soares of Southampton (R) during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton at London Stadium on September 25, 2016 in London, England.
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Zaza’s father: “West Ham adventure is finished;” will leave in January

By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2016, 5:05 PM EST

If you blinked, you may have missed Simone Zaza‘s “adventure” in the Premier League.

Zaza, who’s on loan from Juventus to West Ham United for (what was supposed to be) to entirety of the 2016-17 season, will leave the Hammers in January after failing to carve out a sizable role for himself in east London, according to the player’s father, Antonio Zaza, via Tuttosport:

“The West Ham adventure is finished and we are looking at different options for his future. We’re speaking with Valencia, but theirs is not the only concrete option we’re considering.

“Of course, my son would love to be coached by a great coach like [Valencia’s] Cesare Prandelli, but it’s possible that Simone could return to Serie A.”

Thus far, Zaza has failed to score a single goal in 11 appearances (all competitions) for West Ham. The most (in)famous moment of Zaza’s 2016 will undoubtedly be his space-bound penalty kick in Italy’s quarterfinals defeat to Germany at EURO 2016.

Men In Blazers podcast: Guardiola talks life in the Premier League

HULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester City at KCOM Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Hull, England.
Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2016, 3:55 PM EST

Rog talks with Pep Guardiola about the art of leadership and change, life in the Premier League, and whether or not Pep views himself as an extraordinary manager. Rog’s film, “Inside the Mind of Pep Guardiola,” airs Monday, Jan. 2 on NBCSN.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: New Year’s Eve, Week 19

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Pedro of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2016 in London, England.
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 2:57 PM EST

The final matchday of 2016 has arrived Premier League with seven games on New Year’s Eve in a festive feast of action.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 3-1 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 2-0 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 1-3 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Watford 1-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 2-1 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-1 Sunderland – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 1-2 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Hull 1-1 Everton – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Swansea City 1-4 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

WATCH, STREAM: Premier League schedule – Week 19

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Yaya Toure of Manchester City goes between Roberto Firmino (L) and Emre Can of Liverpool (R) during the Capital One Cup Final match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on February 28, 2016 in London, England.
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2016, 2:40 PM EST

Week 19 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here as we hit the midway point as we prepare to wave goodbye to 2016.

Hull City host Everton host on Friday to kick things off (3 pm. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the KCOM Stadium with the Tigers desperate to drag themselves off the bottom, while Everton will be looking to end 2016 in fine form and push closer towards the top six.

On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, red-hot Manchester United welcome Middlesbrough to Old Trafford (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to put more pressure on the top four. Mourinho will be coming up against his former assistant, Aitor Karanka as Boro look to climb up into midtable.

Roundup off Saturday is a massive game at Anfield as Liverpool welcome Manchester City (12:30 p.m. ET live NBCSand online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola colliding on the sidelines. This should be a very fun way to celebrate 2016 and see in the new year.

On Sunday, New Year’s Day, there are two games coming up with Watford hosting Tottenham (8:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Walter Mazzarri aims to sto Mauricio Pochettino‘s streaking Spurs, while Arsenal then host Crystal Palace in a London derby (11 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Emirates Stadium.

You can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App, plus you can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Hull City vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Stoke City– Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Bournemouth – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester City – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

Reports: Donovan has offers from two MLS teams to return in 2017

CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Landon Donovan #26 of the Los Angeles Galaxy enters the game against Orlando City FC returning from retirement at StubHub Center on September 11, 2016 in Carson, California.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2016, 2:26 PM EST

Every time Landon Donovan thinks he’s out, they just keep pulling him back in.

After coming out of retirement in September to aid the injury-riddled LA Galaxy in their quest for a sixth MLS Cup, Donovan, the leading goalscorer and assist man in both U.S. national team and MLS history, is yet to officially announce whether or not he will return to the Galaxy (or soccer, period) in 2017. However, numerous reports since LA’s elimination from the 2016 playoffs indicated he was likely to walk away from the team and/or game again this winter.

Bruce Arena’s departure to re-become USMNT head coach only seemed to further the notion that Donovan wouldn’t be back in Southern California next season. If he won’t play for the Galaxy in 2017, he won’t play for anyone else, right? Perhaps, but only time will tell, as at least two MLS teams have given Donovan something the think about as the calendar ticks over from 2016 to 2017, in the form of contract offers for the upcoming season, and beyond.

[ MORE: Offseason needs for the Western Conference | Eastern Conference ]

The pipe dream of Donovan returning to the USMNT, now that Jurgen Klinsmann is out of the picture, is only possible if he’s playing club soccer somewhere… presumably. With Arena no longer in LA, and Curt Onalfo, the organization’s former LA Galaxy II (USL) head coach, taking his place, one might assume the Galaxy are looking to get younger by integrating a stacked roster of youth academy products into the first team.

RSL have already bid farewell to dynamic winger Juan Manuel Martinez and legendary no. 10 Javier Morales this winter, which leaves a pair of massive holes for head coach Jeff Cassar to fill. The fit is pretty clear to see, for both sides. As for the mystery Eastern Conference team, any team with a vacant Designated Player spot, plenty of money to burn, and a strong desire for marquee superstars would be wise to enter the Donovan sweepstakes of 2017. Cough cough New York City FC cough cough.