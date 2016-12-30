More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Referee Mark Clattenburg gives a decision during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on May 02, 2016 in London, England.jd (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Clattenburg says he’d consider move to China, aims to help grow game globally

1 Comment
By Matt ReedDec 30, 2016, 8:03 AM EST

While players have been the ones completing moves and left and right to China over the past year-plus, could one of soccer’s best-known officials be on his east?

[ MORE: Mendes says Ronaldo offered over $100 million per year by CSL club ]

Well, according to Mark Clattenburg, it’s certainly a possibility.

[ MORE: Swansea target Coleman won’t take over for recently-removed Bradley ]

The veteran Premier League referee recently gave a rare interview with the Associated Press, and while Clattenburg did state that the Chinese Super League has yet to make an offer over a move to the developing league that he would have to consider any contract that came along.

“China are certainly looking to develop their football, looking at their signings and their recruitment,” Clattenburg told The Associated Press. “If an opportunity came along — I am contracted to the Premier League — but I have to look at my long-term strategy of my career. How long can I last as a referee? I have been in the Premier League 12 years. It’s been a wonderful 12 years.

“There is no offer on the table but if they made an offer it would be under consideration. But at the moment I still enjoy working for the Premier League and UEFA.”

For Clattenburg though, the veteran referee stated that his job goes well beyond the payday and that his goal is ultimately to help create global competitiveness in the development of referees.

“Money has never been a driver as a referee … It’s about the drive of doing something different, maybe helping the recruitment,” Clattenburg said. “If it didn’t happen now I will be looking in the future at that, a bit like Howard Webb has done (in Saudi Arabia) where you are helping another country develop refereeing.

“It’s important to have the right quality of referee to go with the level of football. China is going to become a huge player in years to come … If they want to be serious about their league they are going to have to have the right setup. Refereeing is a huge part of football.”

As the CSL continues its development as an up-and-coming league, the ability to add a refereeing talent like Clattenburg would surely be the latest boost to the country’s credentials. While the additions of top of players like Carlos Tevez and Oscar are certainly nice, Clattenburg has raised himself into arguably the best official in global soccer and has had just about every honorable experience in his career.

In 2016 alone, Clattenburg headed the finals in the EURO championship, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup in addition to his regular duties in the Premier League.

Mendes: Ronaldo offered over $100 million annually by CSL club

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF reacts during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou stadium on December 3, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Alex Caparros/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Matt ReedDec 30, 2016, 7:08 AM EST

They offered how much?

[ MORE: Coleman ruled out as option to replace Bradley at Swansea ]

It’s not exactly surprising that Cristiano Ronaldo has received offers from around the world, but the Real Madrid attacker could have shattered the transfer market with a reported move to China, had it happened.

[ MORE: Week 18 — Premier League Player Power Rankings ]

According to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese was offered over $104 million annually by an unnamed Chinese Super League club in addition to a transfer fee that would have seen Real rake in over $316 million.

Mendes also stated that the offer was declined. Ronaldo is currently under contract in Madrid until 2021.

“From China, they’ve offered 300m euros (£257m) to Real Madrid and more than 100m euros per year to the player,” Mendes told Sky Italia.

“But money is not everything. The Spanish club [Real] is his life.”

While the reported money offered isn’t so surprising given Ronaldo’s status as one of the best — if not the best — players in global soccer, the fact that a Chinese team would go that far to bring in a player of his caliber shows the league’s willingness to attract the game’s top stars.

The CSL has already acquired top talents like Oscar, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Ramires, while Carlos Tevez’s recent move east has brought the Argentine an annual salary of $40 million per season.

“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but it is impossible to go for Ronaldo,” said Mendes. “Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.”

The one question that remains will be whether or not the CSL can sustain its recent high spending and continue to poach the game’s most promising players from European and South American sides, but so far the league has certainly defied the odds and put Chinese soccer on the map.

Much-delayed 2018 World Cup stadium officially completed

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 20: A general view of the Saint Petersburg Stadium construction site during a media tour of Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup venues on July 20, 2015 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
3 Comments
Associated PressDec 29, 2016, 9:40 PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) A Russian stadium that is due to host a 2018 World Cup semi-final match has been officially completed after many construction delays and corruption scandals.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The St. Petersburg stadium, provisionally called the Zenit Arena, has taken almost a decade to build, prompting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to publicly call it “disgraceful.”

St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko told reporters at the arena on Thursday that it has been officially commissioned for use in the World Cup. His deputy, Igor Albin, noted there is still some construction work to be completed to meet FIFA requirements.

[ MORE: Thursday’s transfer rumor roundup | Wednesday | Tuesday ]

The final cost of the arena is still unclear but is set to be over $600 million, a price tag that has grown steadily in the past several years.

Most nerve-racking moment of Neymar’s life? The Olympic penalty

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Neymar of Brazil celebrates with his son after the Men's Football Final between Brazil and Germany at the Maracana Stadium on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressDec 29, 2016, 8:30 PM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Brazil football star Neymar says taking the last penalty of the shootout against Germany in the final at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics was the most nervous moment of his life.

Neymar converted the kick to give Brazil its first-ever soccer Olympic gold medal, winning 5-4 on penalties after the game in August ended 1-1 after extra time.

[ MORE: PFA urges FA to consider ban on heading for players 10 and under ]

The Barcelona striker was back at the Maracana stadium in Rio for a charity game organized by former great Zico. Looking at the goalmouth where he scored the Olympic decider, Neymar recalled his key role in the penalty showdown.

“I am remembering that walk to it. It was the most nervous moment of my life. I couldn’t think of anything but `For the love of God, where will I kick this ball?” the 24-year old striker said Wednesday night. “Then God gave me the capacity to be calm and score that goal.”

Brazil had long sought Olympic gold as the only football title it didn’t have. Neymar carried Brazil to the final in the 2012 London Olympics, but lost to Mexico.

[ MORE: Thursday’s transfer rumor roundup | Wednesday | Tuesday ]

Gold in Rio was seen by many fans as a rebirth of Brazilian football after the 7-1 humiliation against Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals. After the final, Brazil’s national team managed to rise from sixth to first in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Only one more win should take the team of new coach Tite to the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Neymar scored two goals for Zico’s team in Wednesday’s match which raised money for relatives of victims of the air crash last month that killed 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense.

Swansea’s top target to replace Bradley ruled out

CARDIFF, WALES - JULY 08: Wales' manager Chris Coleman claps during a ceremony at the Cardiff City Stadium on July 8, 2016 in Cardiff, Wales. The players toured the streets of Cardiff in an open top bus before arriving at the Cardiff City Stadium for an after party for which 33,000 tickets have been sold. Wales historic run in Euro 2016 saw them reach the semi-finals, before being knocked out 2-0 by Portugal at Stade de Lyon in France. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2016, 7:25 PM EST

Chris Coleman, the instant first-choice candidate to replace Bob Bradley as Swansea City manager — if you put any stock in the bookmakers, that is — has been publicly ruled out of consideration for the job by his wife, Charlotte.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Coleman, who began his professional career for the club, played four seasons in south Wales from 1987-91, when Swansea was a fourth- and third-division club in the English football league system (pre-Premier League era).

After Bradley was fired on Tuesday, Coleman, fellow Welshman Ryan Giggs, who has four games of first-team managerial experience to his name, and Gary Rowett, were the first linked with the vacant post. Alas, Coleman’s wife took to Twitter on Thursday and revealed the couple’s short- and long-term plans.

[ MORE: Thursday’s transfer rumor roundup | Wednesday | Tuesday ]

After guiding Wales to a fairytale quarterfinals appearance at EURO 2016 in the summer, Coleman’s stock is at an all-time high. (His current contract runs through the 2018 World Cup.) There’s a decent chance it’ll never be higher, in fact. That said, Swansea has proven an incredibly toxic working environment in recent months and years, and a failed stint at the club could very well be the kiss of death for the 46-year-old’s managerial career, which he began in 2003, at the age of 32.