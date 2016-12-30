Hull City 2-2 Everton: Snodgrass heroics cancelled by Barkley equalizer

The team at the bottom of the table at the turn of the calendar year has only survived three times in Premier League history. Hull City may not have to worry about that.

Robert Snodgrass delivered two exquisite free-kicks, as the first crashed into the post but the second found the back of the net to give Hull City a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Ross Barkley rose high in the air six minutes from full time to peg back the home side, leaving the sides to share the points with a 2-2 finish. Still, the draw pulls Hull off the bottom of the table, leaving Swansea City a point in their wake.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Hull City was the more incisive and attacking side in the opening few minutes, and they were rewarded after 6 minutes. A corner came in from Robert Snodgrass to the near post, and Curtis Davies met it there and nodded it across the face of goal. With all the defenders sucked up to the near post towards the initial ball, Michael Dawson was at the far post where Davies’ flick fell, and he whacked it into the back of the net for an early home lead.

The Toffees responded immediately, and nearly came level just seven minutes later. A ball into the box from Gareth Barry from the left met the head of Seamus Coleman, who powered the ball on net, but it clattered the inside of the post and unluckily came back out, cleared by the Hull defensive scrum.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Nevertheless, it was clear Everton was the brighter side following the opener. They pressured David Marshall‘s box on numerous occasions through the 20th minute, when Hull had a chance of their own to go 2-0 up. A cross from Ahmed Elhomamady on the right met the crown of Dieumerci Mbokani who beat Coleman in the air, but his header was weak and cleared.

The game closed down, and it appeared Hull would take a lead into halftime, but just before the break, Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall had a horrible moment to gift Everton a goal. With a corner swung in by the Toffees, Mbokani got in Marshall’s way, looking to clear the ball with his head, and when Marshall rose behind him to punch clear, the ball clipped off the inside of his fist and instead went backwards into his own net, ticking the score to 1-1 after 45 minutes.

21 – Hull City have now gone 21 games without a clean sheet in all competitions – their worst run since January 1991 (22 games). Porous. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2016

After the break, goals were there for the taking, but the woodwork denied both sides. Everton had a chance just two minutes after play resumed, as his shot pinged off Dawson and was tipped off the bar by a Marshall save. Then minutes later, Robert Snodgrass delivered a delicious, curling free-kick that slammed into the corner of the bar after having beaten Robles.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

He’d get another chance, however, after a soft foul was given outside the Everton box when Leighton Baines was judged to have pushed down Harry Maguire. Snodgrass presented another brilliant delivery, and this time it went in, curling around the wall and tucking just inside the top-left corner.

They again couldn’t hold on, as Everton struck six minutes from full time as a nobody closed down Leighton Baines on the end line left of the box. The England international whipped in a cross, meeting the head of Ross Barkley who rose to head in the equalizer. They nearly went on to win it, as substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed just wide a minute before added time.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The points shared means Hull City moves to 13, off the bottom of the table but still four points back of safety. Swansea City now sits on the bottom, and they take on Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve. Everton, meanwhile, move to 27 points, but remain in seventh, still six back of Manchester United in front of them.

Follow @the_bonnfire