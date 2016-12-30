Mendes: Ronaldo offered over $100 million annually by CSL club

They offered how much?

It’s not exactly surprising that Cristiano Ronaldo has received offers from around the world, but the Real Madrid attacker could have shattered the transfer market with a reported move to China, had it happened.

According to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese was offered over $104 million annually by an unnamed Chinese Super League club in addition to a transfer fee that would have seen Real rake in over $316 million.

Mendes also stated that the offer was declined. Ronaldo is currently under contract in Madrid until 2021.

“From China, they’ve offered 300m euros (£257m) to Real Madrid and more than 100m euros per year to the player,” Mendes told Sky Italia.

“But money is not everything. The Spanish club [Real] is his life.”

While the reported money offered isn’t so surprising given Ronaldo’s status as one of the best — if not the best — players in global soccer, the fact that a Chinese team would go that far to bring in a player of his caliber shows the league’s willingness to attract the game’s top stars.

The CSL has already acquired top talents like Oscar, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Ramires, while Carlos Tevez’s recent move east has brought the Argentine an annual salary of $40 million per season.

“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but it is impossible to go for Ronaldo,” said Mendes. “Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.”

The one question that remains will be whether or not the CSL can sustain its recent high spending and continue to poach the game’s most promising players from European and South American sides, but so far the league has certainly defied the odds and put Chinese soccer on the map.