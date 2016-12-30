More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
FILE PHOTO: Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool and Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City. Liverpool and Manchester City meet in a Premier League match at Anfleid on December 31, 2016.
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Premier League Power Rankings: Anfield clash looms for Liverpool, Man City

By Matt ReedDec 30, 2016, 12:05 PM EST

Chelsea continues its dominance atop the Premier League, but can Stoke halt the Blues in their pursuit of history?

Meanwhile, four other clubs sit within 10 points of the Blues at the summit, while separation is starting to be created amongst those at the bottom of the league.

Check out the latest round of power rankings ahead of Matchday 19.

TEAM RANKING
Hull City logo 20 (20) Hull City: One win in their last 16 has the Tigers hugging the bottom of the table. It’s difficult to envision Hull rising above the drop zone any time soon.
source: 19 (18) Swansea City: The search for a new manager has begun, and after matches against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace the Swans are rewarded with Arsenal and Liverpool in league play. Good luck.
source:
18 (16) Sunderland: The Black Cats have won two in their last five, which is better than most of the teams in the relegation battle. Still, David Moyes and co. have their work cut out.
source:
17 (13) Leicester City: One win in their last five PL matches (ironically against Manchester City) has Claudio Ranieri and co. scrambling. The Foxes stand just three points above the relegation zone.
source: 16 (17) Crystal Palace: Sam Allardyce has his work cut out for him in London, and what better way to welcome the veteran manager but to take a trip to the Emirates Stadium?
200px-Middlesbrough_crest 15 (14) Middlesbrough: As good as the defense has performed in 2016, the Boro simply can’t bag goals on a consistent basis.
source: 14 (11) Stoke City: The Potters have fallen to 13th but they have the chance to spoil Chelsea’s chase for a 13th straight PL victory on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.
burnley fc crest 13 (19) Burnley: Sean Dyche and co. must take advantage of the schedule at hand and build off of last week’s win over Middlesbrough.
source: 12 (15) Watford: The Hornets have scored just five goals in their last six matches. Because of that, they have just one win to show.
source: 11 (9) Bournemouth: Back-to-back losses have the Cherries down to 12th in the table.
source: 10 (8) West Bromwich Albion: Two straight defeats against Manchester United and Arsenal have halted the momentum of the Baggies, making Saturday’s test at St. Mary’s all the more important.
source: 9 (7) Southampton: A beatdown from Spurs calmed any top six talk for the time being. A critical match against West Brom looms for the Saints.
source: 8 (12)
 West Ham: The Hammers have won three straight and allowed just one goal in the process. This team looks significantly improved from their early season woes.
source: 7 (10) Everton: Ronald Koeman‘s group has been inconsistent to say the least as of late but a match against Hull could be what the Toffees need to build some momentum.
source: 6 (6) Tottenham: Nine goals in their three straight wins has Spurs back on track after a hiccup in form. 
source: 5 (5) Manchester United: Four straight victories have Jose Mourinho’s men within four points of the top four. 
source: 4 (3) Arsenal: A gritty win over West Brom kept the Gunners in the top four but Arsene Wenger‘s side must improve soon or else their title chances could fade for good.
Logo_Manchester_City 3 (4) Manchester City: A huge clash against Liverpool could leave one side well behind league leaders Chelsea, so three points is a necessity for Pep Guardiola‘s side.
source: 2 (2) Liverpool: See above. Since their disappointing loss to Bournemouth in early December, the Reds have been on a tear, going unbeaten in four straight.
source: 1 (1) Chelsea: One win separates the Blues from tying Arsenal’s 01/02 record of 13 consecutive victories. While Stoke is more than capable of stealing a point at the very least, Chelsea hasn’t lost in forever and they very well may break history this season.

Spain’s anti-doping agency investigating Nasri

SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 06: Samir Nasri of Sevilla FC (L) being followed by Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona (R) during the match between Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona as part of La Liga at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on November 6, 2016 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 30, 2016, 2:43 PM EST

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) Spanish club Sevilla says the national anti-doping agency is looking into reports that midfielder Samir Nasri recently had intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic.

[ MORE: Prandelli resigns after 10 matches in charge at Valencia ]

The clinic, Drip Doctors, posted a photo of Nasri on its Facebook and Twitter accounts on Tuesday, saying it had provided him with a drip “to help keep him hydrated and in top health during his busy soccer season.”

[ MORE: Week 19 — Premier League Power Rankings ]

It describes the drip as an infusion to boost the immune system and contains “high dose vitamin C, B vitamins, lysine and zinc combined with specially formulated nutrients.”

Sevilla spokesman Jesus Gomez told The Associated Press on Friday that “the agency has been in contact with the club to ask for information” about the player.

A spokesman for the anti-doping agency told the AP that its investigators are checking whether any treatment Nasri may have received had steered clear of the list of prohibited substances. The spokesman spoke anonymously as dictated by agency policy.

The 29-year-old Nasri, who is on loan from English Premier League club Manchester City after not fitting into new coach Pep Guardiola‘s plans, returned with the rest of his teammates from their winter break to start training on Friday.

Nasri has proved to be a key player for Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla, which has reached the Champions League’s round-of-16 and sits third in the Spanish league at the winter break.

Watch Live: Hull City v. Everton (Lineups, Stream)

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Ross Barkley of Everton takes on Liam Rosenior of Hull City during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and Everton at KC Stadium on January 1, 2015 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 30, 2016, 2:05 PM EST

Hull City hosts Everton on Friday from the KC Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Tigers look to climb off the bottom of the Premier League as the season hits its halfway point.

One win in their last 16 league matches has Hull sitting bottom of the PL as the season will soon shift to the post-New Year calendar. Abel Hernandez and Will Keane remain out for the Tigers, so it will be up to Robert Snodgrass and his team-leading five PL goals to pace the attack for Mike Phelan‘s side.

Meanwhile, Everton continues to face several injuries, most notably goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg and Yannick Bolasie remain sidelined. The Toffees have been inconsistent as of late, winning just two out of seven in the PL, however, Friday’s clash is a big opportunity for Ronald Koeman and co. to close the gap on a spot in the top six.

LINEUPS

Hull City: Marshall, Robertson, Maguire, Davies, Meyler, Snodgrass, Livermore, Mbokani, Diomande, Dawson, Elmohamady. Subs: Jakupovic, Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney, Weir, Henriksen, Mason.

Everton: Robles, Baines, Williams, Jagielka, Coleman, Gueye, Barry, Barkley, Mirallas, Valencia, Lukaku. Subs: Hewelt, Lennon, Cleverley, Funes Mori, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate.

MLS: Atlanta seeking third DP, Davies re-signs with Union and more

PASADENA, CA - JUNE 07: Miguel Almiron #17 of Paraguay dribbles upfield during the 2016 Copa America Centenario Group A match between Colombia and Paraguay at Rose Bowl on June 7, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 30, 2016, 1:20 PM EST

The MLS SuperDraft is right around the corner as 2017 approaches, but other offseason moves are being made by teams, including Atlanta’s search for a third Designated Player.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Atlanta United has already made several splashes ahead of its entrance into MLS next season, including the additions of DPs Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba as well as former Premier League attacker Kenwyne Jones, but the club is still actively seeking another star to complete its inaugural roster.

[ MORE: Donovan has offers from two MLS teams, including RSL ]

Goal USA is reporting that the team has turned its attention to Argentina and Mexico as the Eastern Conference side seeks its third DP. Oscar Romero was previously a strong link to the club, however, his recent move to Shanghai SIPG of the Chinese Super League halted Atlanta’s chances of acquiring the Paraguayan.

Staying in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union announced on Friday that the club has re-signed striker Charlie Davies to a one-year deal after joining the team in 2016.

Davies, 30, missed a portion of last season after battling cancer, but came back to the New England Revolution before being traded to the Union during the campaign. The forward scored one goal and added an assist in 17 combined appearances for both the Revolution and Union a season ago.

According to Fox Sports Netherlands, Real Salt Lake and FC Groningen have agreed to terms on the transfer of Albert Rusnak to MLS.

The 22-year-old reportedly still has to agree to personal terms before officially completing the move to RSL.

Since joining the Dutch side in 2014, Rusnak has scored nine goals in all competitions for Groningen. Rusnak was formerly a Manchester City academy product but never appeared in a senior team match for the Premier League side.

Report: Prandelli resigns at Valencia after 10 matches

VALENCIA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Cesare Prandelli of Valencia CF looks on prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Mestalla stadium on October 22, 2016 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 30, 2016, 11:20 AM EST

Valencia continues to struggle in 2016, and its latest manager has reportedly left the club with another major decision to make as the season nears the halfway stage.

[ MORE: Is Llorente in Chelsea’s future plans? ]

According to AS, manager Cesare Prandelli has stepped down from the La Liga side after just 10 matches in charge at the Mestalla Stadium.

[ MORE: Ronaldo offered over $100 million by CSL club ]

Pako Ayestarán began the season as the Valencia boss before Prandelli took over the post in October. Englishman Gary Neville began the calendar year as the club’s manager but lasted just shy of four months after winning 10 of 28 matches in charge.

Since taking over the club just weeks into the 2016/17 season, Prandelli has won just three matches and taken 12 out of a possible 30 points in Spain’s top flight.

Valencia currently sits in 17th place in La Liga on 12 points, narrowly above the relegation zone.