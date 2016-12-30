Premier League Power Rankings: Anfield clash looms for Liverpool, Man City

Chelsea continues its dominance atop the Premier League, but can Stoke halt the Blues in their pursuit of history?
Meanwhile, four other clubs sit within 10 points of the Blues at the summit, while separation is starting to be created amongst those at the bottom of the league.
Check out the latest round of power rankings ahead of Matchday 19.
|TEAM
|RANKING
|20 (20)
|Hull City: One win in their last 16 has the Tigers hugging the bottom of the table. It’s difficult to envision Hull rising above the drop zone any time soon.
|19 (18)
|Swansea City: The search for a new manager has begun, and after matches against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace the Swans are rewarded with Arsenal and Liverpool in league play. Good luck.
|18 (16)
|Sunderland: The Black Cats have won two in their last five, which is better than most of the teams in the relegation battle. Still, David Moyes and co. have their work cut out.
|17 (13)
|Leicester City: One win in their last five PL matches (ironically against Manchester City) has Claudio Ranieri and co. scrambling. The Foxes stand just three points above the relegation zone.
|16 (17)
|Crystal Palace: Sam Allardyce has his work cut out for him in London, and what better way to welcome the veteran manager but to take a trip to the Emirates Stadium?
|15 (14)
|Middlesbrough: As good as the defense has performed in 2016, the Boro simply can’t bag goals on a consistent basis.
|14 (11)
|Stoke City: The Potters have fallen to 13th but they have the chance to spoil Chelsea’s chase for a 13th straight PL victory on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.
|13 (19)
|Burnley: Sean Dyche and co. must take advantage of the schedule at hand and build off of last week’s win over Middlesbrough.
|12 (15)
|Watford: The Hornets have scored just five goals in their last six matches. Because of that, they have just one win to show.
|11 (9)
|Bournemouth: Back-to-back losses have the Cherries down to 12th in the table.
|10 (8)
|West Bromwich Albion: Two straight defeats against Manchester United and Arsenal have halted the momentum of the Baggies, making Saturday’s test at St. Mary’s all the more important.
|9 (7)
|Southampton: A beatdown from Spurs calmed any top six talk for the time being. A critical match against West Brom looms for the Saints.
|8 (12)
|West Ham: The Hammers have won three straight and allowed just one goal in the process. This team looks significantly improved from their early season woes.
|7 (10)
|Everton: Ronald Koeman‘s group has been inconsistent to say the least as of late but a match against Hull could be what the Toffees need to build some momentum.
|6 (6)
|Tottenham: Nine goals in their three straight wins has Spurs back on track after a hiccup in form.
|5 (5)
|Manchester United: Four straight victories have Jose Mourinho’s men within four points of the top four.
|4 (3)
|Arsenal: A gritty win over West Brom kept the Gunners in the top four but Arsene Wenger‘s side must improve soon or else their title chances could fade for good.
|3 (4)
|Manchester City: A huge clash against Liverpool could leave one side well behind league leaders Chelsea, so three points is a necessity for Pep Guardiola‘s side.
|2 (2)
|Liverpool: See above. Since their disappointing loss to Bournemouth in early December, the Reds have been on a tear, going unbeaten in four straight.
|1 (1)
|Chelsea: One win separates the Blues from tying Arsenal’s 01/02 record of 13 consecutive victories. While Stoke is more than capable of stealing a point at the very least, Chelsea hasn’t lost in forever and they very well may break history this season.