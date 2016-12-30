Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Stoke City

- Stoke hasn’t won at Stamford Bridge in PL since 1974
- Chelsea has conceded 2 goals in last 12 matches
- Mark Hughes has never won in 8 tries at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea is just one match away from a Premier League record, and they can make that a reality as they take on Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Eve (Watch live at 10:00 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The Blues would equal the record of 13 straight victories in English top-flight play, with only a pair of teams in the late 1800’s plus Arsenal to finish the 2001-02 season having accomplished the feat. Chelsea has won 12 in a row, with their last loss coming in late September to the Gunners.
With depending on the Liverpool vs. Manchester City result, Chelsea could increase its lead at the top with a win, and that will be most important to them, but the record is most certainly on the horizon.
Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante are both back for Chelsea following a yellow card suspension. Stoke, meanwhile, is still missing Marko Arnautovic for a red card ban, while Geoff Cameron, Jack Butland, and Marc Muniesa are all injured.
What they’re saying
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte: “At the start of the season, not one coach, not one person, not one journalist trusted in this team to fight for the title in this league this season. To have 12 wins in a row is a great achievement, but it’s not enough to win the league at this point of the season.”
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes: “I don’t think anyone thinks that from now until the end of the season they will win every game. We’re going into it with the intention of stopping the run if we can – and why can’t it be us?”
Prediction
Stoke City could not possibly be going to a worse place at a worse time. Missing key players and picked apart by Arsenal and Liverpool in the last month, this could very well get ugly. 3-0 seems like a reasonable scoreline to expect in favor of the Blues, but it could be worse given the form the two sides are in.