Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Stoke City

With Bob Bradley sent packing after just 11 matches, who will be next to try and lead Swansea City back towards Premier League safety?

A number of names have been floated. It appeared their first choice was Wales manager Chris Coleman, who has prior Premier League experience with Fulham, who gave him his first managerial job back in 2003. However, it was never realistic to expect Coleman to abandon a skyrocketing Welsh national team in favor of a seemingly doomed Swansea club that’s sacked a pair of managers over 18 matches.

Right on cue, Coleman’s wife took to Twitter to distance him from the position, saying Chris’s plan has been to take a position abroad once his time at Wales is up. While ESPN reports Coleman is still an option despite his wife’s words, it seems that is highly unlikely.

So, who else is in the running, according to reports? Here are some names:

Paul Clement

Over the last 24 hours, Clement’s name has appeared the most in Swansea City rumors. Clement seems an odd choice, given that he has very little actual managerial experience, but he was in charge of Derby County for 2/3 of a season and was oddly sacked with the club in fifth in the Championship. What Clement does offer is experience at some of the world’s best clubs, almost all alongside Carlo Ancelotti. He spent time as an assistant manager with Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid, and is currently with Ancelotti again at Bayern Munich following his departure from Derby.

Clement reportedly interviewed for this very position before being passed over for Bradley, so the interest has been there in the recent past. The question is, will the club ignore his lack of experience as the man in charge?

Gary Rowett

Another man with little experience and who was recently sacked out of nowhere, Rowett was last relieved of his duties two weeks ago by Birmingham City despite the club sitting in 7th in the Championship table. He has just four years of managerial experience, having spent two years at Burton Albion before moving to Birmingham.

Rowett is just 42 years old, two years younger than Clement, but has seen his name mentioned next to a number of Championship clubs, and now is in the running for a Premier League job as well, albeit a difficult one.

Alan Pardew

Pardew was a popular name thrown out immediately after Bradley’s firing, but it seems his name has faded into the background recently. He has all the experience the club seems to say they want, but judging by recent reports, the club does not seem as interested…or maybe it’s Pardew who’s not that into it? Having been sacked from three positions in the last six years, Pardew may feel this job is just too risky, and putting his career on the line might not be worth the benefits of potentially succeeding.

Whatever the reason, it seems Pardew might not be the favorite, but don’t rule out one of the most experienced names on the list.

Ryan Giggs

The 43-year-old Giggs was another early favorite immediately following Bradley’s departure, but it seems they have come to their senses regarding this option. Following the criticism of Bradley’s hiring, with critics suggesting he wasn’t fit for the job, and Giggs is no different. Whereas Clement and Rowett may be inexperienced at the managerial level but have plenty to balance it out on their resumes, Giggs has only been in coaching since 2014 as an assistant at his former club Manchester United.

It’s still necessary to mention the former Red Devil, but it’s hard to imagine he’d be offered the job at this point.

Roy Hodgson

Here’s the dark horse name who’s only just popped up. Former Fulham midfielder and current pundit Danny Murphy has put forth his former manager’s name, and it seems to have picked up some legs. Hodgson’s name was also mentioned by Neil Ashton on NBC’s prematch show for the Hull City vs. Everton match, although he doesn’t sound like the former England boss is a serious candidate. Hodgson has all the experience in the world Swansea would want, and his plodding, defensive mentality would surely shut up shop at the back, but it’s unclear how interested the Swansea board is.

