MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City warms up prior to kick off during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Manchester City FC and Celtic FC at Etihad Stadium on December 6, 2016 in Manchester, England.
Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

By Kyle BonnDec 30, 2016, 6:15 PM EST
  • Liverpool has won 3 straight PL games vs. MCFC
  • City last won at Anfield in 2003
  • Klopp has won 1 vs Pep in 8 meetings

Pep Guardiola vs. Jurgen Klopp, Premier League edition.

These two managers faced off plenty in Bundesliga action, but for the first time in the English top flight, they square off with expectations at an apex as Manchester City visits Anfield on New Year’s Eve to take on Liverpool (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

From a team perspective, these two teams both need a win here to be true title challengers to the unstoppable Chelsea machine. From an individual angle, this match has more than just title aspirations on the line. For Klopp, a win against one of the Premier League’s most talented teams would prove they are worthy contenders to the title race and that the rebuild is nearly complete. For a previously embattled Guardiola, a victory over the 2nd placed team would put the early-season struggles well and truly in the rear-view mirror.

The two squads are relatively healthy, but the Reds will be without Philippe Coutinho, while Manchester City misses youngster Leroy Sane.

What they’re saying

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: “The advantage is that it’s at Anfield. We must try to use this. It will be really difficult for both teams. I’m really looking forward to it. We love playing against the best.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: “I was lucky enough to play against Jurgen Klopp, we know each other well. We have to equal their intensity – Anfield will play a big role.”

Prediction

This has the potential to be a fantastic match, with both teams in great form. Often when that happens, these matches tend to cage up and provide a boring product, but that hasn’t happened in this fixture in the past. We expect goals from this one, and hopefully it delivers. Liverpool’s defense is the deciding factor of this game, and unfortunately it’s hard to see them holding up against a fresh Sergio Aguero, who returns to this one after suspension. Obviously, these top matches are nearly impossible to predict, but the best bet is Aguero scores and Manchester City wins at Anfield 3-1.

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Stoke City

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at Riverside Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 30, 2016, 7:38 PM EST
  • Stoke hasn’t won at Stamford Bridge in PL since 1974
  • Chelsea has conceded 2 goals in last 12 matches
  • Mark Hughes has never won in 8 tries at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea is just one match away from a Premier League record, and they can make that a reality as they take on Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Eve (Watch live at 10:00 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues would equal the record of 13 straight victories in English top-flight play, with only a pair of teams in the late 1800’s plus Arsenal to finish the 2001-02 season having accomplished the feat. Chelsea has won 12 in a row, with their last loss coming in late September to the Gunners.

With depending on the Liverpool vs. Manchester City result, Chelsea could increase its lead at the top with a win, and that will be most important to them, but the record is most certainly on the horizon.

Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante are both back for Chelsea following a yellow card suspension. Stoke, meanwhile, is still missing Marko Arnautovic for a red card ban, while Geoff Cameron, Jack Butland, and Marc Muniesa are all injured.

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte“At the start of the season, not one coach, not one person, not one journalist trusted in this team to fight for the title in this league this season. To have 12 wins in a row is a great achievement, but it’s not enough to win the league at this point of the season.”

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes: “I don’t think anyone thinks that from now until the end of the season they will win every game. We’re going into it with the intention of stopping the run if we can – and why can’t it be us?”

Prediction

Stoke City could not possibly be going to a worse place at a worse time. Missing key players and picked apart by Arsenal and Liverpool in the last month, this could very well get ugly. 3-0 seems like a reasonable scoreline to expect in favor of the Blues, but it could be worse given the form the two sides are in.

Championship match abandoned at halftime for fog despite improving conditions

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-4-33-30-pm
Fulham FC
By Kyle BonnDec 30, 2016, 5:42 PM EST

An important Championship match between Fulham and Reading was abandoned at halftime for thick fog. After seeing images of play in the first half, the decision was understandable…but as images of the pitch conditions after the break were shared, it appears soccer has gone a bit soft.

For much of the first half, visibility was low, but not once was play stopped. As you can see both above and below, fog was a major factor during play:

Once the match reached halftime with the score 0-0, the referees came together and decided to call off the rest of the match. That seemed an odd decision, considering the fog had lifted significantly during the break. Both sets of fans were angered with the decision, who chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” as the referees made their way off the field. You can see why the fans were upset:

According to the official Fulham Twitter account, the game was abandoned because linesman said they could not see across the whole field. Seems odd that they would make that determination at halftime when the fog lifted, but said nothing throughout the first half when visibility was incredibly low.

The match will have to be replayed at some point, especially considering the match was an important one. Reading sits in third position on 43 points, six points back of Newcastle in the final automatic promotion spot, while Fulham sits in seventh, three back of a playoff spot.

There was another Championship game abandoned for fog, as Brighton and Cardiff City called off their game, but that decision was made before the match began.

Hull City 2-2 Everton: Snodgrass heroics cancelled by Barkley equalizer

By Kyle BonnDec 30, 2016, 4:53 PM EST

The team at the bottom of the table at the turn of the calendar year has only survived three times in Premier League history. Hull City may not have to worry about that.

Robert Snodgrass delivered two exquisite free-kicks, as the first crashed into the post but the second found the back of the net to give Hull City a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Ross Barkley rose high in the air six minutes from full time to peg back the home side, leaving the sides to share the points with a 2-2 finish. Still, the draw pulls Hull off the bottom of the table, leaving Swansea City a point in their wake.

Hull City was the more incisive and attacking side in the opening few minutes, and they were rewarded after 6 minutes. A corner came in from Robert Snodgrass to the near post, and Curtis Davies met it there and nodded it across the face of goal. With all the defenders sucked up to the near post towards the initial ball, Michael Dawson was at the far post where Davies’ flick fell, and he whacked it into the back of the net for an early home lead.

The Toffees responded immediately, and nearly came level just seven minutes later. A ball into the box from Gareth Barry from the left met the head of Seamus Coleman, who powered the ball on net, but it clattered the inside of the post and unluckily came back out, cleared by the Hull defensive scrum.

Nevertheless, it was clear Everton was the brighter side following the opener. They pressured David Marshall‘s box on numerous occasions through the 20th minute, when Hull had a chance of their own to go 2-0 up. A cross from Ahmed Elhomamady on the right met the crown of Dieumerci Mbokani who beat Coleman in the air, but his header was weak and cleared.

The game closed down, and it appeared Hull would take a lead into halftime, but just before the break, Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall had a horrible moment to gift Everton a goal. With a corner swung in by the Toffees, Mbokani got in Marshall’s way, looking to clear the ball with his head, and when Marshall rose behind him to punch clear, the ball clipped off the inside of his fist and instead went backwards into his own net, ticking the score to 1-1 after 45 minutes.

After the break, goals were there for the taking, but the woodwork denied both sides. Everton had a chance just two minutes after play resumed, as his shot pinged off Dawson and was tipped off the bar by a Marshall save. Then minutes later, Robert Snodgrass delivered a delicious, curling free-kick that slammed into the corner of the bar after having beaten Robles.

He’d get another chance, however, after a soft foul was given outside the Everton box when Leighton Baines was judged to have pushed down Harry Maguire. Snodgrass presented another brilliant delivery, and this time it went in, curling around the wall and tucking just inside the top-left corner.

They again couldn’t hold on, as Everton struck six minutes from full time as a nobody closed down Leighton Baines on the end line left of the box. The England international whipped in a cross, meeting the head of Ross Barkley who rose to head in the equalizer. They nearly went on to win it, as substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed just wide a minute before added time.

The points shared means Hull City moves to 13, off the bottom of the table but still four points back of safety. Swansea City now sits on the bottom, and they take on Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve. Everton, meanwhile, move to 27 points, but remain in seventh, still six back of Manchester United in front of them.

Who are the names linked to Swansea City’s managerial opening?

By Kyle BonnDec 30, 2016, 4:15 PM EST

With Bob Bradley sent packing after just 11 matches, who will be next to try and lead Swansea City back towards Premier League safety?

A number of names have been floated. It appeared their first choice was Wales manager Chris Coleman, who has prior Premier League experience with Fulham, who gave him his first managerial job back in 2003. However, it was never realistic to expect Coleman to abandon a skyrocketing Welsh national team in favor of a seemingly doomed Swansea club that’s sacked a pair of managers over 18 matches.

Right on cue, Coleman’s wife took to Twitter to distance him from the position, saying Chris’s plan has been to take a position abroad once his time at Wales is up. While ESPN reports Coleman is still an option despite his wife’s words, it seems that is highly unlikely.

So, who else is in the running, according to reports? Here are some names:

Paul Clement

Over the last 24 hours, Clement’s name has appeared the most in Swansea City rumors. Clement seems an odd choice, given that he has very little actual managerial experience, but he was in charge of Derby County for 2/3 of a season and was oddly sacked with the club in fifth in the Championship. What Clement does offer is experience at some of the world’s best clubs, almost all alongside Carlo Ancelotti. He spent time as an assistant manager with Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid, and is currently with Ancelotti again at Bayern Munich following his departure from Derby.

Clement reportedly interviewed for this very position before being passed over for Bradley, so the interest has been there in the recent past. The question is, will the club ignore his lack of experience as the man in charge?

Gary Rowett

Another man with little experience and who was recently sacked out of nowhere, Rowett was last relieved of his duties two weeks ago by Birmingham City despite the club sitting in 7th in the Championship table. He has just four years of managerial experience, having spent two years at Burton Albion before moving to Birmingham.

Rowett is just 42 years old, two years younger than Clement, but has seen his name mentioned next to a number of Championship clubs, and now is in the running for a Premier League job as well, albeit a difficult one.

Alan Pardew

Pardew was a popular name thrown out immediately after Bradley’s firing, but it seems his name has faded into the background recently. He has all the experience the club seems to say they want, but judging by recent reports, the club does not seem as interested…or maybe it’s Pardew who’s not that into it? Having been sacked from three positions in the last six years, Pardew may feel this job is just too risky, and putting his career on the line might not be worth the benefits of potentially succeeding.

Whatever the reason, it seems Pardew might not be the favorite, but don’t rule out one of the most experienced names on the list.

Ryan Giggs

The 43-year-old Giggs was another early favorite immediately following Bradley’s departure, but it seems they have come to their senses regarding this option. Following the criticism of Bradley’s hiring, with critics suggesting he wasn’t fit for the job, and Giggs is no different. Whereas Clement and Rowett may be inexperienced at the managerial level but have plenty to balance it out on their resumes, Giggs has only been in coaching since 2014 as an assistant at his former club Manchester United.

It’s still necessary to mention the former Red Devil, but it’s hard to imagine he’d be offered the job at this point.

Roy Hodgson

Here’s the dark horse name who’s only just popped up. Former Fulham midfielder and current pundit Danny Murphy has put forth his former manager’s name, and it seems to have picked up some legs. Hodgson’s name was also mentioned by Neil Ashton on NBC’s prematch show for the Hull City vs. Everton match, although he doesn’t sound like the former England boss is a serious candidate. Hodgson has all the experience in the world Swansea would want, and his plodding, defensive mentality would surely shut up shop at the back, but it’s unclear how interested the Swansea board is.