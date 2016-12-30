Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

- Liverpool has won 3 straight PL games vs. MCFC
- City last won at Anfield in 2003
- Klopp has won 1 vs Pep in 8 meetings
Pep Guardiola vs. Jurgen Klopp, Premier League edition.
These two managers faced off plenty in Bundesliga action, but for the first time in the English top flight, they square off with expectations at an apex as Manchester City visits Anfield on New Year’s Eve to take on Liverpool (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
From a team perspective, these two teams both need a win here to be true title challengers to the unstoppable Chelsea machine. From an individual angle, this match has more than just title aspirations on the line. For Klopp, a win against one of the Premier League’s most talented teams would prove they are worthy contenders to the title race and that the rebuild is nearly complete. For a previously embattled Guardiola, a victory over the 2nd placed team would put the early-season struggles well and truly in the rear-view mirror.
The two squads are relatively healthy, but the Reds will be without Philippe Coutinho, while Manchester City misses youngster Leroy Sane.
What they’re saying
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: “The advantage is that it’s at Anfield. We must try to use this. It will be really difficult for both teams. I’m really looking forward to it. We love playing against the best.”
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: “I was lucky enough to play against Jurgen Klopp, we know each other well. We have to equal their intensity – Anfield will play a big role.”
Prediction
This has the potential to be a fantastic match, with both teams in great form. Often when that happens, these matches tend to cage up and provide a boring product, but that hasn’t happened in this fixture in the past. We expect goals from this one, and hopefully it delivers. Liverpool’s defense is the deciding factor of this game, and unfortunately it’s hard to see them holding up against a fresh Sergio Aguero, who returns to this one after suspension. Obviously, these top matches are nearly impossible to predict, but the best bet is Aguero scores and Manchester City wins at Anfield 3-1.