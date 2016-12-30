Report: Prandelli resigns at Valencia after 10 matches

Valencia continues to struggle in 2016, and its latest manager has reportedly left the club with another major decision to make as the season nears the halfway stage.
According to AS, manager Cesare Prandelli has stepped down from the La Liga side after just 10 matches in charge at the Mestalla Stadium.
Pako Ayestarán began the season as the Valencia boss before Prandelli took over the post in October. Englishman Gary Neville began the calendar year as the club’s manager but lasted just shy of four months after winning 10 of 28 matches in charge.
Since taking over the club just weeks into the 2016/17 season, Prandelli has won just three matches and taken 12 out of a possible 30 points in Spain’s top flight.
Valencia currently sits in 17th place in La Liga on 12 points, narrowly above the relegation zone.